In a game that revolves around pitching and catching, Best Chevrolet excelled at both Sunday night.
Those elements coupled with a clutch two-out, two-run single by shortstop Gavin Freeman in a three-run second inning produced a 3-1 victory against the Southland Hogs in a winners bracket pairing at the American Legion State tournament at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Best pitchers Brayden Bryson and Victor Cerise combined to limit the Hogs to two hits while striking out seven and walking two with Bryson working the first 5⅓ innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
De La Salle-based Best (7-7) won its second straight game after an opening-day bye and advances Monday against the winner of Sunday’s late game between Retif Oil and Gauthier Amedee.
“We played a good game of pitch and catch,’’ Best coach Rowland Skinner told his team. “We made all of the plays. We competed for seven innings. And that’s how you win.’’
Israel Fields scored Best’s third run of the second on a Southland fielding error after walking and advancing to third on Freeman’s hit.
Southland (25-7) sustained its first loss in two games to drop into a 1 p.m. Monday elimination game against the St. Landry Indians, a 2-1 winner against Refuel on Sunday.
The Southeast Division runner-ups scored their lone run in the fifth after Brock Theriot walked, advanced to third on two wild pitches and scored on Austin Champagne’s groundout.
Best’s victory doubled its victory total from the First District tournament, where it finished second behind Retif. De La Salle went 30-9, won a share of the District 10-3A championship and advanced to the Division II state quarterfinals while setting a single-season school record for victories during the prep season.
Eight juniors from that team now start in Legion following the loss of five seniors.
“This team is close,’’ Freeman said. “It’s like a brotherhood. We’re going to play to the best of our abilities. If somebody falls, we pick them up. That’s our motto.
“We lost some key players. But (the juniors have) been playing together since the ninth grade. So we’re going to keep playing hard, play to the best of our ability and see what happens.’’
ES&H 7, DEANIE’S SEAFOOD 6: Joshua Vicknair doubled to right field to score Nathan Rhodes from third base with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to help ES&H stave off elimination with a victory in Saturday’s opening elimination game.
Left-handed reliever Max Jacob, ES&H’s fourth pitcher, then struck out two of the final four batters in the bottom of the seventh to complete two scoreless innings and earn the victory while eliminating Second District East runner-up Deanie’s Seafood (9-8).
ES&H (13-10) won its second straight elimination game to advance to Monday’s Game 14 where the Destrehan-based team faces the loser of Sunday’s late game between Gauthier Amedee and Retif Oil. Monday’s Game 14 is the second game of a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
ES&H scored three runs in the top of sixth to forge a 6-6 tie and spoil a six-run fourth by Deanie’s. Ahman Morris tripled in Vicknair with the inning’s first run with one out and then scored one batter later on an RBI single by Dustin Weber.
A walk and a wild pitch then set up Timothy Thomas, who stroked a tying RBI single center field.
Chandler Fields hit a two-out, three-run double to highlight Deanie’s six-run fourth. Deanie’s scored its first run on a passed ball with the bases loaded that was followed by a two-run single catcher Colby Barrois.
Weber went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Vicknair went 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI to pace ES&H’s eight-hit attack against three Deanie’s pitchers. Thomas and Morris each collected single hits to account for two and one RBI for ES&H.
ST. LANDRY INDIANS 2, REFUEL 1: Alex Ludeau singled and scored the game’s first run on a throwing error in the top of the fourth inning and then had an infield single to score Landon Trosclair in the sixth to propel the Southwest Division champions to victory in an elimination game.
Left-hander Conner Castille struck out five and walked two while allowing five hits and one earned run in 6 1/3 innings to earn the victory. Right-handed reliever Jobee Boone retired the final two batters on a flyout and lineout to second base with runners on second and third to record the save.
St. Landry (11-5) won its second straight elimination game. The Indians advance to play at 1 p.m. Monday against the loser of Best Chevrolet and the Southland Hogs.
Shaw-based Refuel (11-5) dropped its second straight game following an opening 9-1 victory against the Noranda Bulldogs.
Refuel’s Second District East champions scored their lone run in the bottom of the seventh on Raydell Estrada’s one-out RBI-single that scored first baseman Jordan LaCava from second. The base hit resulted in Boone replacing Castille.
Ludeau went 3-for-3 with his team’s lone RBI to pace a six-hit offensive. Booneshortstop went 2-for-3.
Left fielder Jacob Guidry went 2-for-3 to lead Refuel’s five-hit attack.
American Legion Baseball State Tournament
At Kirsch-Rooney Stadium
Friday
Game 1: Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 7, vs. ES&H (Destrehan) 4
Game 2: Refuel (Shaw) 9, Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher) 1
Game 3: Southland Hogs (Houma) 2, St. Landry Indians (Opelousas) 0
Game 4: Retif Oil (Jesuit) 13, Crowley Millers 3, 5 innings
Saturday
Game 5: Best Chevrolet (De La Salle) 4, Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 2
Game 6: Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension) 4, Refuel (Shaw) 1
Game 7: ES&H (Destrehan) 3, Crowley Millers (Crowley) 2
Game 8: St. Landry Indians (Opelousas) 17, Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher) 1, 6 innings
Sunday
Game 9: ES&H (Destrehan) 7, Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 6
Game 10: St. Landry Indians (Houma) 2, Refuel (Shaw) 1
Game 11: Best Chevrolet (De La Salle) 3, Southland Hogs (Houma) 1
Game 12: Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension) 6, Retif Oil (Jesuit) 4
Monday, July 9
Game 13: Southland Hogs (Houma), 25-7, vs. St. Landry Indians (Opelousas), 11-5, 1 p.m. (elimination game)
Game 14: Retif Oil (Jesuit), 16-4-1, vs. ES&H (Destrehan), 13-10, 30 minutes following Game 13 conclusion (elimination game)
Game 15: Best Chevrolet (De La Salle), First District runner-up, 7-7, vs. Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension, 29-2, 6:30 p.m.