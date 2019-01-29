After one half of Tuesday night's game between Jesuit and Rummel, the Raiders had a shot to pull off an upset.
The Blue Jays, however, relied on their defensive pressure to provide a spark and shift momentum back in their favor — and as their second-half shots started to fall, they pulled away for a 61-38 win.
“I think the difference was, we started making some shots in the second half that weren’t going in the first half,” Jesuit coach Chris Jennings said. “What kept us in the game, I felt, was our defensive effort — and ultimately, that allowed us to pull away in the second half and start hitting a few shots.”
Elijah Morgan took over in the third quarter, scoring 13 points as the Blue Jays started to distance themselves.
Morgan, a senior captain, finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, an assist and five steals.
“It feels great having other people to rely on,” Morgan said. “It feels good to have a full-team effort like that and have everybody contribute.”
That was the case Tuesday night for Jesuit (25-4, 5-1 District 9-5A).
Jennings said Morgan's attacking-play created a sort of chain reaction on offense.
“He started hitting some shots," the coach said. "Next thing you know, (Zach) DeBlieux’s hitting a shot over there, Noah (Varnado) is doing a little something. That just makes us a lot better. We were just playing so well defensively, and even offensively we just weren’t making shots. What can you do about that? You can’t do anything. You just got to go back and keep at it, and I felt like we did.”
Varnado and DeBlieux both finished in double-digits. Varnado hit two first-quarter 3-pointers, and DeBlieux drained several key second-half shots, helping Jesuit pull away from Rummel (9-7, 2-6).
“I knew I needed to help out and hit some shots," Varnado said. "Once I started hitting shots, I knew I could get other people open. So, that kind of opened everybody else’s game. I just tried to help the team as much as I could."
Rummel first-year coach Scott Thompson said a slow second half hurt his young team, but he’s eager to get back in gym.
“We just didn’t have the energy in the second half that we needed to keep the game competitive," Thompson said. "We shot the ball poorly. Credit their defense to that. We had some good looks that just didn’t fall.
"I thought our execution was good at times, but we didn’t capitalize on the opportunities that we had and we got in foul trouble. It kind of just got away from us, but we’re going to keep working and get better.”
The Blue Jays visit Holy Cross on Friday.