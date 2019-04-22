OUTSTANDING PLAYER
Britney Bertram • Northshore • Forward • Senior
The leading scorer in the greater New Orleans area with 36 goals to go along 20 assists, Bertram was the driving force behind leading Northshore High back into relevance in Division I in the 2018-2019 soccer season.
Despite finishing third in the state’s toughest girls soccer district (4-I), she helped the No 8 Panthers go on a magical postseason run that saw them upset top-seeded Byrd and No. 5 Acadiana on the road on its way to the state championship match before falling to eventual champion St. Scholastica Academy.
“She had a dominant senior season,” Northshore coach and Britney’s father Brian Bertram said. “She was in the midfield at the beginning of the year because that is where she normally plays. But, as we started moving forward, we inched her up ever closer to the front of our attack. As a result of that, she generated a lot of goals and opportunities for goal. She was the engine that made our offensive attack go.”
Bertram will continue her soccer career at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida.
“Britney is a smart and mature soccer player,” Brian Bertram said. “She was the one on the field that motivated our team and got us going. She took that responsibility head-on and ran with it. To her credit, she continued to get better at that as the season progressed. That’s what good players do.
“She takes stuff from all the coaching she has had throughout her career and uses it. She wants to get better at the game every time she hits the field. I may be her dad, but in my humble opinion I think she is the best player to ever come through Northshore High School.”
COACH OF THE YEAR
Matt Jacques • St. Scholastica Academy
Inheriting one of the most talented soccer teams in recent memory, Jacques still had to mold the Doves back into a state championship contender in his first year at the helm and did so with ease.
Finishing the regular season unbeaten at 15-0-3 in the state’s premier soccer district, the Doves gave up a total of four goals in the regular season, with their only blemishes coming in ties against Northshore, Dutchtown and Acadiana.
The post season was nearly as easy for Jacques and his squad, as SSA dominated Sulphur, St. Joseph and Mandeville by a combined score of 12-1. They capped off the season in Lafayette against district rival Northshore, a late goal in the second half by Isabella Pflug completed the magical state championship season for SSA.
FIRST TEAM
Caroline Aertker • Mandeville • Midfielder • So.
One of the best all-around offensive players in the New Orleans area finished with 16 goals and 14 assists to lead the Skippers back to the Division I state semifinals.
Emily Barre • Archbishop Hannan • Forward • Jr.
The leader of the Hannan offensive attack scored 17 goals to go with eight assists to lead her squad to the Division III state quarterfinals.
Jordan Carter • Lakeshore • Midfielder • Sr.
The Lakeshore captain notched seven goals and 10 assists for the Titans, who fell to St. Thomas More in the Division II title match.
Malia Cazalot • Northlake Christian • Forward • Jr.
The second-leading scorer on the north shore finished with 28 goals and 17 assists to push the No. 12 Wolverines to the Division IV state semifinals.
Meredith Davis • Mandeville • Midfielder • Sr.
Davis anchored the Mandeville defense while managing to score nine goals while the Skippers made a second consecutive trip to the Division I state semifinals.
Savannah Dixon • Ben Franklin • Forward • Jr.
Dixon put together a well-balanced season for Ben Franklin, recording 12 assists to go with 11 goals as the No. 9 Falcons reached the Division II quarterfinals.
Yana Fielkow • Ben Franklin • Goalkeeper • Jr.
Arguably one of the two-best keepers in the New Orleans area, Fielkow gave up 17 goals in 24 matches for the Falcons.
Jordan Grigsby • Northshore • Midfielder • Jr.
One of the toughest defenders in the New Orleans area, her physical, aggressive style, helped Northshore reach the Division I title match.
Elizabeth Kalmbach • St. Scholastica Academy • Goalkeeper • Sr.
Arguably one of the best local keepers in recent memory, Kalmbach allowed just six goals in 23 games for the Division I state champs.
Presley Molitor • Lakeshore • Midfielder • Sr.
The Lakeshore captain registered five goals and five assists to lead her squad to the Division II title match for the third time in four years.
Addie Romershauser • Academy of the Sacred Heart • Forward • Sr.
Romershauser scored 13 goals and dished out 20 assists for the Cardinals, who earned a first-round bye in the Division IV playoff bracket.
Olivia Singleton • Dominican • Forward • Sr.
Singleton propelled Dominican to the Division I quarterfinals while scoring 22 goals and dishing out 10 assists.
Aubrie Spring • Pope John Paul II • Forward • Sr.
Spring’s 25 goals and seven assists pushed the Jaguars to the Division IV state quarterfinals as a No. 13 seed in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year.
Victoria Thomas • Newman • Forward • So.
The local leader in assists this season with 30, Thomas also recorded 22 goals to lead the Greenies to the Division IV state quarterfinals.
Sydney Vincens • St. Scholastica • Forward • Sr.
The Alabama signee finished her senior season with 19 goals and for assists for the repeat Division I state champions.
SECOND TEAM
Aimee Barousse • Country Day • Sr.
Mikayla Boyer • Archbishop Hannan • Sr.
Ashley Burke • Archbishop Hannan • Sr.
Laura Butcher • Louise McGehee • Sr.
Brooke Cutura • Northshore • Jr.
Bailey Danton • Slidell • Sr.
Gabby Decker • Lakeshore • Jr.
Whitney Duncan • Fontainebleau • Sr.
Noelle Kelley • Destrehan • Sr.
Jamie Knight • Lakeshore • Sr.
Kara Lewis • Northlake Christian • Sr.
Kelsey Major • Dominican • Fr.
Olivia McGoey • Academy of the Sacred Heart • So.
Ella Paton • Louise McGehee • Sr.
Peyton Scheuermann • St. Scholastica Academy • Sr.
Renin Shepherd • St. Scholastica Academy • Sr.
Janie Sigur • Mt. Carmel • So.
Amari Stewart • Ben Franklin • Sr.
Brekel Tibbs • Haynes Academy • Jr.
Avery Unger • Academy of the Sacred Heart • Sr.