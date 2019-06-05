On a rainy Wednesday afternoon on the Archbishop Hannan campus, the Hawks community along with the football team gathered for a special workout.
It started with 42 push-ups, 42 squats, 42 push-ups planks and 42 jumping jacks, followed by a silent walk around the Archbishop Hannan football field and a run/walk around the Hannan campus, concluding with a prayer at the 50-yard line of the stadium.
The number 42 holds a special place currently among the Archbishop Hannan community as that is the number of former Hawks running back Brendan David. A 2019 graduate of the Covington-based high school, David is currently in intensive care after suffering an ATV accident in Hammond two weeks ago.
Over 300 people showed up for the event, including football players from Mandeville High School.
“It’s hard not to believe in God when you have a situation like this and you bring close to 400 people together for a cause this quickly,” Hannan football coach Scott Wattigny said. “To see the different people who showed up, including many Mandeville High football players, I mean you can speak enough about Coach Hutch Gonzales to show his support. That says a lot.
“It wasn’t just football people who showed up for this event. That says a lot about the Archbishop Hannan community. I’m grateful that Scott O’Brien put together this event for us. Physically exhausting, but nothing compared to what Brendan is going for. But at least we can maybe take away some of his pain with a little sacrifice by ourselves.”
David was a big reason for the resurgence of the Hannan football program in 2018 which saw them finish with a perfect 10-0 regular season. David earned first-team All-District honors as well as being named All-Parish on his way to signing a scholarship with Trine University in Angola, Indiana.
“When you are talking about Brendan David you are talking about a kid with a fighter’s spirit,” Wattigny said of his former player. “If he has to go 15 rounds with this thing, then he’s going to do it. He has shown a lot of fight by coming from a bleak situation to having more hope than when it first happened. That says a lot about Brendan David and the type of character he has. He epitomizes perseverance and we are all praying for his recovery each and every day.