After last year’s inaugural appearance in Class C at the LHSAA State Track and Field Championships, the Christ Episcopal girls team set the bar pretty high for the future. Somehow, they found ways to top it while repeating their state title Thursday in Baton Rouge at the Bernie Moore Track and Field Stadium.
And as a team without a senior and just two juniors, don’t expect them to go anywhere soon.
Coach Chad Hunt’s girls totaled 179 points, outpacing Hackberry, which took second-place as a team with 112 points. Just like a year ago, Hackberry held a double-digit lead after the seven field events — one that was no match for Christ Episcopal’s depth in the sprints and distance events on the track.
In defending their team title, the girls repeated in eight of the nine individual events they combined to win a year ago, putting down improved marks in six of their back-to-back victories.
“We have a talented group of girls, and they’re pretty close and pretty young, but they come to practice everyday and work really hard,” Hunt said. “This is special.”
Like a year ago, Hunt had two girls each win two individual events, with Christ Episcopal’s Svenya Stoyanoff repeating her titles in the 1,600 meters (5:32.31) and the 800 meters (2:31.30). Two of her teammates, Ivy Hunt in the 1,600 and Alden Sonnier in the 800, backed up Stoyanoff to help the Wildcats finish 1-2 in both events and pick up valuable points. With her dominance in the distance races, Stoyanoff took home her second consecutive Most Outstanding Performer award.
“It’s rare to have sprinters and middle-distance and distance runners and hurdlers,” he said. “You have to have the numbers.
“But I don’t think it’ll be like this every year.”
Emily Hines repeated her 200-meter title, winning in 26.59 seconds, beating teammate Brooke Powers, who took second by exactly one second. Hines doubled up with a victory in the 100 as well, edging Gibsland-Coleman’s KeHonesty Williams by just five-hundredths of a second in 12.94.
Alyssa Acosta went back-to-back in the long jump, turning in a winning leap of 16 feet, one-half inch, with teammate Ella Laborde in second. Eleanor Quinlan emerged victorious in the pole vault with a height of 8 feet, with Powers in second. Hunt rounded out the Christ Episcopal girls individual winners, taking the 3,200 meters in 13:21.13, over a minute ahead of second-place teammate Emma Diliberto.
The Wildcats girls swept all three relays, with Hines, Powers, Labrode and Laura Slatten setting the tone in the 4x200 meters in 1:50.11. Laborde, Hines, Acosta and Slatten won the 4x100 meters in 52.12, and Powers, Stoyanoff, Sonnier and Cassidy Copeland capped the meet with a victory in the 4x400 meters in 4:29.74.
Christ Episcopal’s Diego Davie, the only New Orleans-area boys individual winner from the Class B and C meets a year ago, repeated his Class C high jump title with an identical mark of 5-10 — winning Thursday in a three-way tie for first. He also finished second in the 300 hurdles in 45.90.
After finishing second in his two distance events a year ago, Christ Episcopal’s Jake Tournillon took first in the 3,200 this year in 10:31.71, winning by more than 25 seconds, and finished second in the 1,600 in 4:56.02. Eli Jones picked up the third individual victory for the Christ Episcopal boys, winning the 400 meters in 54.67.
The Wildcat boys finished second behind Jehovah-Jireh for the second consecutive year, totaling 79 team points to the victors’ 104.