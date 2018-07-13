The dog days of summer are officially upon us, and I thought now would be the perfect time to restart the annual BOLD predictions for the upcoming sports season. It's fun to do and then to look back on after the school year is concluded to see how right or wrong my predictions were. I didn’t do too badly last year.
To keep with tradition, we will start with prep football.
NO ST. TAMMANY PARISH TEAM WILL BE IN THE SUPERDOME IN 2018: I hate saying this, especially because of how much fun last season was, but I simply don’t see any team repeating what Lakeshore did last season. What a run it was for the 2017 Titans, who made it all the way to the Class 4A state championship game. In 2018, however, there are too many unanswered questions about most of the area football squads.
PEARL RIVER WILL WIN A DISTRICT 8-4A GAME: The Pearl River High football team's district losing streak is at 17 games. The last time the Rebels celebrated a district win was Oct. 12, 2012, at home against Lakeshore, who they beat 41-40.
Six years is a long time between league victories, but under the direction of new head coach Joe Harris and with senior quarterback Justin Dean, I see good things for the Rebels in 2018. They will have three chances to make it happen: Oct. 19 against Salmen, Oct. 26 against Lakeshore and Nov. 2 against Franklinton.
SLIDELL HIGH WINS 6-5A: I’ve fallen into the “This is Slidell High’s year” trap the past two years -- maybe it's just the Class of 1999 graduate in me -- but I believe 2018 is the year for the Tigers. Coupled with rebuilding efforts at most of the other 6-5A contenders, Slidell simply returns too much firepower offensively to fail to win the league. Quarterback Jacob Guidry is back, coupled with probably the best multipurpose threat in 6-5A in wide receiver/running back Tito Simmons and running back Harlan Dixon. The time is now for Larry Farve’s squad.
BETTER TIMES COMING FOR JAGUARS: I think Pope John Paul II has found a coach, Charlie Cryer, who is ready to build a program. It’s been a long time since the Jaguars have had a winning season; -- they went 8-2 back in 2011. Am I predicting that for the Jags? No, but I will say that they will have more wins than the 2-8 campaign a season ago.
FONTAINEBLEAU TO RETURN TO POSTSEASON: It was a disappointing year for the Fontainebleau Bulldogs in 2017, as they failed to make the playoffs. Coach Chris Blocker’s squad was young in a lot of places, and that is still the case in 2018, but what they do have is Iverson Celestine, the best running back in the parish. Fontainebleau will figure out who its quarterback will be before the seasons starts, and I think a playoff game is in the cards for the Bulldogs.
COVINGTON AND NORTHSHORE WILL BE BETTER THAN I THINK THEY WILL BE: You can’t blame me for thinking that with all the holes left by graduating players, 2018 will be a long year for the Lions and Panthers. My brain is telling me 2018 is the definition of a rebuilding year for both programs, but my gut tells me that they are going to surprise some people. What does that actually mean? I don’t know yet, but don’t be surprised if you still see both teams in the 5A bracket that second Friday in November.
Let me know what you think? Do you agree or disagree with any of the bold predictions and do you have some of your own?