Forty years as boys basketball coach at Bonnabel have taught Glenn Dyer that championships are not awarded. They are earned.
Although Sophie Wright’s Jason Bertrand has a much smaller body of work than Dyer in that he is completing his sixth season in charge of the Warriors, he whole-heartedly agrees.
Both programs open play in the A#llstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament Thursday in search of their first state title.
“I don’t know if anybody is ever due or ever owed anything,’’ Dyer said to the suggestion that the Bruins’ time may have arrived after previous trips in 2017, 2007 and 1992 that have produced a 1-3 scorecard. “You’ve just got to go out and earn it. I think all four of these teams that are going up there, that any of the four can probably win the thing.’’
Dyer and the District 8-5A champion Bruins are making Bonnabel’s fourth appearance in the Class 5A semifinals and second in three years when in 2017 the Kenner school advanced to the finals for the first time.
Bonnabel (28-5) enters the Class 5A semifinals carrying a No. 4 seed and riding a 10-game winning streak against top-seeded Thibodaux (31-2). The District 7-5A champion Tigers enter the 3 p.m. tipoff at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles having won their last 17 outings and similar to Bonnabel are in search of the Lafourche Parish school’s first state title in boys basketball.
The Bonnabel-Thibodaux winner faces the winner between No. 2 Ouachita (32-5) and No. 3 Walker (28-9) in Saturday’s 6 p.m. finals. Walker is the reigning Class 5A state champion.
Sophie Wright (32-3) is the top seed in Class 3A, making a second consecutive semifinals appearance and faces reigning state champion and No. 4 seed Madison Prep (30-7) in Thursday’s 6:15 p.m. semifinals.
The Wright-Madison Prep winner is scheduled to face the winner between No. 2 Peabody (31-4) and No. 3 Wossman (31-6) at 8 p.m. Saturday in the tournament’s final championship game of the week. Peabody and Wossman play at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Wright enters on a 13-game winning streak that began with a 47-39 victory against Madison Prep on Jan. 5 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic played at the Alario Center.
Formidable Madison Prep enters having won 13 straight and seeking a fifth consecutive state title. The Chargers were Class 2A state champions in 2017 and 2016 and 1A champions in 2015.
The Warriors are seasoned, return All-State forward Gregory Hammond Jr. (20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists) plus three other starters from last year’s semifinalists and have played a monstrous schedule that featured a two-game sweep of Walker, victories against Peabody and Scotlandville and a split of two games against Madison Prep.
In addition to that impeccable resume, the Warriors are hungry and humble with a stellar cast that includes 6-foot-7 forward Charlie Russell (17.2 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 2.3 assists), 6-foot-6 forward Damiree Burns (18.4 ppg, 13.6 rpg, 4.5 apg), junior guard and three-year starter Scorey Holmes (4.2 ppg, 6.5 apg, 6.7 rpg) and the newcomer to the lineup, guard Dandrick Green (8.9 ppg, 11.1 apg).
“We’ve got a lot of respect for this group that we’re about to play.’’ Bertrand said of Madison Prep. “To me, they’re the pinnacle of what high school basketball is in the state of Louisiana right now. They’ve been consistently good. They are a young program in their own right.
“Coach (Jeffery) Jones prepares his kids for college. He coaches them so well, so if you’re training them for college, obviously they are going to be good in high school. I figure what other opponent would you want (to play) being that they’re the pinnacle right now.
“And if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. I believe iron is the only thing that sharpens iron. We humbly respect the opponent that we’re about to play, but we’re going to strap it on and we’re going to show up.’’
Bonnabel will be doing likewise with an eight-man rotation that features a trio of difference makers in senior guards Rodney Munson (19.8 ppg), Donte’ Mitchell (16.5 ppg) and 6-7 sophomore center Will Cain (10 ppg, 10 rpg), plus two other junior starters in forward Tyran Williams and guard Torrance Bardell.
The Bruins also already have faced Thibodaux in December in the semifinals of the St. Augustine Purple Knight Classic in which the Tigers shot well and crashed the offensive boards en route to a 60-52 victory. An ensuing 89-55 loss to St. Augustine represents the Tigers’ last taste of defeat.
“We just have to defend and play,’’ Dyer said. “I think the nerves and the spotlight of being in a big arena has a tendency to get to people. We’ve played in a quite a few preseason tournaments and against good teams. We’ve played at Xavier in the big college court. We try to get our kids ready.
“We have some real good guards and kids who can play and we’ve been playing really well. I’m more nervous than they are. I get prepared for a game and have got to wear the same color socks and the same shoes. They walk in and it’s like, ‘OK, Coach, let’s go. Relax. Let’s go play.’ And they done that (go play).
“They’ve responded very well to coaching. You can get on them and then it’s over with and they’re ready to roll. Overall, I think this team might be more balanced (than Bonnabel’s previous semifinalists). With this group, we have four who can score in double figures and they can defend. They’re just so balanced, they’ve got a shot.’’