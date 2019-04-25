With ample time to prepare and the entire season on the line, finding small ways to get the upper-hand on an opponent will be of utmost importance for local baseball teams as they head into their regional round three-game series this week.
With most teams playing their two or three games over a two-day span, gone is the opportunity for a dominant pitcher to take over the series due to pitch-count rules. Depth and the ability to adapt to different pitchers will be key, especially for seven of the 24 New Orleans-area teams still alive who are playing a repeat opponent from the regular season.
Besides Class 4A No. 6 seed Pearl River, who swept District 8-4A foe Franklinton 3-0 this season, the rest of those facing repeat opponents have split the two games they’ve placed against these teams heading into Friday, making the matchups all the more interesting.
Most notably, Catholic League foes Jesuit and Holy Cross will meet for the fourth – or even fifth time in just over two weeks when their series kicks off Friday night at John Ryan Stadium. The walk-off loss to the Tigers on Nico Saltaformaggio’s game-winning homer marked the start of three losses in four games for the Blue Jays to end the district schedule, as they lost control of their bid for a title.
For these historic rivals, taking two of three games Friday and Saturday would signal putting their roller-coaster seasons back on track with time to prepare top-seeded Catholic-B.R. next week.
“Holy Cross can hit the baseball,” said Jesuit coach Kenny Goodlett two weeks ago. “We’re gonn have to go out there and eat them. They’re not going to give you the game. You got to earn it.”
“We have to work and fight for everything we get,” Holy Cross coach Trey Guillot said previously. “But I still think we have the potential of having our best baseball in front of us.”
Similarly, No. 7 John Curtis and No. 10 St. Augustine face off this weekend at Mike Miley Stadium, having split their two-game Catholic League series back in March, the latter of which sparked a six-game win-streak for the Purple Knights, their second-such stint in the season. Over the last two weeks, though, St. Augustine has gone just 1-5.
Class 5A No. 10 seed hosts No. 26 St. Amant, coming off the Wildcats’ extra-inning thriller over No. 23 Ouachita Parish earlier this week. Close to two months ago, Destrehan split a pair of games over a one-week span in two tournaments with St. Amant, but this was before the local squad went on to win 13 of it’s last 15 regular season contests, breezing through District 7-5A with just one loss.
Entering their best-of-three series with Division II No. 9 Vandebilt Catholic, No. 8 De La Salle held the home field advantage but actually lost the single head-to-head meeting back in March, dropping an 8-7 matchup the game before district action began. But Wednesday, the Cavaliers made a statement with a 9-4 series-opening win that included a six-run fifth inning to seal the deal. They’ll look to close things out in one or two games on Friday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Local regional round baseball playoff schedule
*third games in series will be played if necessary
CLASS 5A
No. 11 Northshore at No. 6 Ruston – Friday at 5:30 p.m.; Saturday at 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
No. 26 St. Amant at No. 10 Destrehan – Friday at 4 p.m.; Saturday at 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
CLASS 4A
No. 9 Salmen at No. 8 Neville – Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
No. 22 Franklinton at No. 6 Pearl River – Friday at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
No. 18 Assumption at No. 2 Lakeshore – Friday at 4 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A
No. 14 West St. John at No. 3 LaSalle – game details not available
DIVISION I
No. 9 Holy Cross at No. 8 Jesuit – Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 3 p.m., 6 p.m. (games at John Ryan Stadium)
No. 11 Shaw at No. 6 Evangel – Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.
No. 10 St. Augustine at No. 7 John Curtis – Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. (games at Mike Miley Stadium)
DIVISION II
No. 16 Haynes Academy at No. 1 University Lab – Friday at 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; Saturday at 12 p.m. (games at Cub Complex)
No. 9 Vandebilt at No. 8 De La Salle – Wednesday at 7 p.m.; Friday at 4 p.m., 7 p.m. (games at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium)
No. 12 Hannan at No. 5 Parkview Baptist – Thursday at 5 p.m.; Friday at 5 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m.
No. 13 Lusher at No. 4 Loyola – Friday at 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m.
No. 14 Thomas Jefferson at No. 3 Teurlings Catholic – Friday at 4 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m., 2 p.m.
No. 11 St. Michael the Archangel at No. 6 St. Charles – Friday at 4 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m., 2 p.m.
DIVISION III
No. 9 Northlake Christian at No. 8 Catholic-N.I. – Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m.
No. 12 Country Day at No. 5 Notre Dame – Friday at 4 p.m., 7 p.m.; Saturday at 10 a.m.
No. 13 Pope John Paul II at No. 4 Calvary Baptist – Thursday at 6 p.m.; Friday at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
No. 14 Patrick Taylor at No. 3 Ascension Episcopal – Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
No. 11 Riverside at No. 6 Holy Savior Menard – Friday at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday at 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
No. 10 Newman at No. 7 Episcopal – Friday at 2 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m., 2 p.m.
DIVISION IV
No. 16 St. Martin’s Episcopal at No. 1 Ouachita Christian – Friday at 5 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m., 2 p.m.