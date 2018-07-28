no.ehretdestrehan.112616_03.JPG
Buy Now

John Ehret quarterback Travis Mumphrey Jr.passes the ball during a playoff game against Destrehan in Wildcat Stadium at Destrehan High School, Friday November 25, 2016.

 Advocate photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Signing Day is still months away. But here is a list of where local high school football players in the Class of 2019 have committed this far. 

Email Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com if you see an omission. 

Listed alphabetically 

Greg Brooks, CB, West Jefferson, 5-10, 180, Mississippi State

Donald Clay, S, John Curtis, 5-11, 175, Southern Methodist University

Caleb Etienne, OL, Warren Easton, 6-6, 306, Ole Miss

Chandler Fields, QB, Rummel, 6-0, 190, Louisiana Lafayette

Tyruss Gayden, West Jefferson, CB, 5-10, 165, Southern University

Kiaeem Green, WR, Warren Easton, 6-3, 205, Louisiana Tech

Jaden Henderson, DB, McDonogh 35, 6-0, 190, Louisiana Lafayette

Jha'Quan Jackson, ATH, Hahnville, 5-10, 175, Southern Methodist University

Lance LeGendre, QB, Warren Easton, 6-2, 205, Kansas

Travis Mumphrey, QB, John Ehret, 6-0, 190, UNLV (originally committed to New Mexico)

Jahmal Sam, S, Warren Easton, 5-11, 180, Louisiana Lafayette

Donte Starks, LB, John Ehret, 6-1, 225, LSU

Nathan Thomas, OL, Chalmette, 6-5, 270, Louisiana Lafayette

Quinton Torbor, WR, Destrehan, 6-2, 180, Mississippi State

View comments