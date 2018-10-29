Yes, I know.
Alabama at LSU and Rams at Saints are the main courses this week.
But the local high school football schedule has a pretty dang good appetizer on the menu to start this crazy weekend off.
Two of New Orleans top two teams clash at Behrman Stadium on Thursday night when Warren Easton travels across the Crescent City connection to play Edna Karr. It's the top game in this week's group of showdowns.
Karr (9-0) is ranked No. 2 in The New Orleans Advocate's Large School Super 10. Easton (7-1) isn't too far behind at No. 4.
The Cougars are also riding a 21-game winning streak.
The winner will claim the District 9-4A championship.
But both teams have their eyes on an even bigger championship: a state title.
Both teams are good enough to get to the Dome. And both just might get there if they end up on opposite sides of the Class 4A bracket when it is announced Sunday.
So if you miss Thursday's game, don't fret. There is a chance these two purple- and gold-clad teams will meet somewhere down the road in the postseason.
2. Terrebonne at Destrehan: Since 2013, Destrehan has only lost one district game on the field since 2013. That came against Hahnville last season. (They also have a 2013 forfeit loss). But other than that, the Wildcats have dominated District 7-5A play in recent years. They get a stiff test Friday when they host undefeated Terrebonne. Can the Tigers slow down Cats' five-star running back John Emery and claim the 7-5A title?
3. St. Charles at St. James: The Comets, who started the season 2-3, have now figured things out and can win the 10-3A crown with a victory. It would be their first district championship since 2012. With a win, the Wildcats can force a three-way tie with St. Charles and De La Salle. St. Charles is ranked No. 4 and St. James sixth in the Small Schools Super 10.
4. Riverdale vs. Carver: Carver, ranked No. 10 in the Super 10, last won a district championship in 2004. The Rams could end that drought this week with a win over Riverdale.
5. Instead of a fifth game, let's use the No. 5 to represent the area's five remaining undefeated teams. We've already mentioned Edna Karr. The other four teams striving for perfection are John Curtis (they play Shaw), Lakeshore (they play Salmen), Hannan (plays Bogalusa) and Country Day (plays South Plaquemines).
Here's guessing all five teams will finish with a perfect record.
Then the real games (the playoffs) start.