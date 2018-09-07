Archbishop Hannan High School named Paul Wineski its new baseball coach.
Wineski, a native of St. Bernard Parish, graduated from Holy Cross before and played at Delgado Community College and Nicholls State.
“We are excited to have coach Wineski here at Archbishop Hannan as both a teacher and a coach,” said Orincipal Father Charles Latour. “We believe he embodies the mission of our athletic program. I look forward to watching him form our young men in the Hannan Way and Hannan tradition.”
The former college baseball player brings years of experience to the diamond for the Hawks, with previous stops at De La Salle, Newman and most recently Riverside where he served as the hitting coach.
Archbishop Hannan athletic director Joe Hines said the school was lucky to have a coach with such rich baseball background.
“He brings a vast amount of baseball knowledge, both from his time as a player and as a coach,” Hines said. “As a player, he played under legendary Holy Cross coach Lou Carboni, his father, Lou Wineski, is an incredibly experienced coach – we feel (Paul Wineski) is a perfect fit here at Archbishop Hannan because of that rich baseball background.”
Wineski said he was excited for the opportunity and thanked the administration for providing him the chance for his first head coaching job.
“It feels great to be here, the kids are great, and I can’t thank Father and coach Hines enough for what they did, choosing me to lead the team,” Wineski said.
Wineski said the opportunity to learn under some of the coaches he played for and coached under has given him a unique perspective heading into this season.
“I feel like I’ve learned different ways to practice and develop players,” Wineski said. “The philosophy or playing style can change any year depending on the type of team you have. Working or playing under a few different coaches has helped me with that.
“I want to develop these young men into players who can achieve success at the next level.”