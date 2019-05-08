As you first walk through the gate toward E.A. Farley Field at Brother Martin High School, the first word you see is “Finish”.
For a team that has won two of its last three baseball games in stunning come-from-behind fashion and one that is on a run to try and win the program’s first state title since 1996, the word, plastered on a cross and surrounded by repetitions of the words “Team. Tough. Compete”, has taken on special meaning.
That Cardiac Crusaders entered their final three outs of the regular season trailing St. Augustine by three runs, looking as if a gift-wrapped opportunity to clinch an outright District 9-5A title had slipped through their fingertips. But with three swings of the bat – back-to-back base hits from Brady Faust and Brennan Stuprich and a two-RBI double from LSU commitment Tre Morgan – cut the deficit quickly to one, with the eventual tying run on base. A bases-loaded walk drew in the game-winner.
And last Saturday, Brother Martin’s mettle was tested just as severely, falling behind 6-1 with just two innings left before the start of a decisive third game against two-time defending state champions John Curtis. As only the Crusaders could, they connected with early-inning hits in both that pushed a total of six runs across to book the team’s first trip to the state semifinals since 2015.
“We haven’t been too flustered, too high or low with the trials and tribulations that have gone on this spring,” head coach Jeff Lupo said. “This is a game predicated on failure, and we preach a lot that this game isn’t as much about how you handle success but how you handle those difficulties and failures inside the game.
“That determines how good you can be.”
Those miracle finishes headlined the team’s two biggest wins this season for a Brother Martin squad that sits 26-5, won 13 of its first 14 games and 12 of its last 13. But in order to make its first state finals appearance since winning it all in 1996, the Crusaders must revisit an opponent the team fell to before they had fully learned how to conquer in-game demons – a third-seeded St. Paul’s group that beat them 9-5 back on March 4.
“That was our first loss, and when things didn’t start to go our way with our backs up against the wall, our body language started to turn,” said senior pitcher Brandon Bonura.
“We always pride ourselves being a disciplined team, and uncharacteristically in that game, we did things we don’t normally with a lot of walks and hit-batsmen and errors,” Lupo said.
The Crusaders enter Thursday night’s matchup at 7:30 at McMurray Park in Sulphur arguably the hottest team left alive, and that recent success achieved through a plethora of game situations by a multitude of different players has Brother Martin players feeling almost invincible.
But Lupo knows all-too-well that his players can’t continue testing their luck up against some of the state’s best. In a game where failure at the plate is par for the course, waiting too long to kick it into gear could very easily spell the end to his team’s season against a greater opponent.
“It’s good to see that that experience pays off, but it’s one of those things I hope we don’t have to do too many more times. Hopefully we can find a way to play with a lead,” he said. “Really, it boils down to what we do out there. If we don’t take care of our own business in a game of this magnitude against an opponent of this level, we won’t stand a chance.
“At the level at which we play, often times the guys in our dugout are going to determine whether we win or lose more than anybody.”