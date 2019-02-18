Warren Easton guard Cambria Lewis was given a simple mandate prior to tipoff of the Class 4A girls basketball state playoffs.
Coach Darius Mimms’ instructions were clear: Load the Lady Eagles onto her back and carry the reigning state champions to the Promised Land of a second consecutive state title, an unprecedented feat by an Orleans Parish public school.
The Warren Easton senior did just that for a second time in as many playoff games by scoring 25 points and grabbing10 rebounds to go with 3 steals and 3 assists to ignite the second-seeded Eagles to an 82-49 regional victory against Cecilia Monday night at the Easton gym.
“This is my last year this is my last time around,’’ Lewis said. “So I’m trying to ball out. Do you know what that means? It means like playing like crazy out there.’’
Lewis had ample help as sophomore guard Breanna Sutton scored a game-high 25 points via 12 field goals and a free throw and forward Skylar Davis added 16 points, 7 rebounds and a blocked shot to spark the District 9-4A championship to their 12th consecutive victory.
Easton (29-5) now needs three more victories to repeat, starting with a state quarterfinals pairing at home against No. 7 Neville in a rematch of last year’s finals. Neville defeated No. 10 Assumption, 45-32, at home Monday night in Monroe. The Easton-Neville game must be played by Thursday.
Cecilia (20-10) was led by guard Cordel Batiste’s 21 points, 16 of which came in the second half long after all suspense had been removed. Batiste hit four second-half 3-pointers for the 15th-seeded District 5-4A runner-ups, who were pressured into committing 24 turnovers to Easton’s 14.
“We talked before the game in the locker room about going back to back,’’ said Sutton, who scored 25 points in her second straight playoff game. “We said we can’t really play around with these people because they’re trying (to win a championship), too.’’
Easton hit its first seven shots that included a pair of 3-pointers by Lewis and a single trey by guard Tianna Williams while pressuring Cecilia into seven turnovers that produced the 23-0 lead. Lewis scored 16 of her 21 in the fateful first half after scoring 21 in Easton’s playoff opening 87-50 bi-district victory against McDonogh 35.
“She’s been talking, she’s been coaching, I am always so high on her,’’ Mimms said of Lewis. “Every game I remind her before we go out that I’m not finished coaching her and every game she tells me she’s not finished playing.’’
The Lady Eagles led by 40 for much of the fourth period, hitting a zenith of 48 points at 80-32, on a steal and field goal by Sutton with three minutes, 53 seconds remaining. The Lady Bulldogs did score the game’s final 12 points against Easton reserves in the final 2:26.
“We played well,’’ Mimms said. “But we can play better. I’m happy with the outcome. But there are little things that we have to work on. To people on the outside (a game like this) looks like gravy. But there are little things that we need to correct. We gave up too many points. I’ve got to tell my girls that we’ve got to do a better job defensively.’’
“Our past few games we have started slow, so our coaches told us to step on their neck early,’’ Lewis said. “I just want to play on that big court two more times before I graduate,’’ Lewis said. “In the semifinals and the championship.’’
Nothing crazy about that.