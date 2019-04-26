Pinch-hitter Amir Phillips had a simple plan that paid huge dividends for John Curtis’ baseball team Friday night.
Called upon by coach Jeff Curtis in the sixth inning, the senior drilled a clutch double to break open a 3-3 game with the go-ahead run and the Patriots took a 5-3 victory over St. Augustine in the first game of a best-of-three Division I regional playoff series at Mike Miley Park.
The two teams meet again Saturday with the second game scheduled for 2 p.m. and a third game, if needed, to follow. Curtis is the No.7 seed and St. Augustine the 10th seed.
“I’m so proud of Amir,” Curtis said. “He’s a senior and he was kind of the odd man out, but he comes to practice and works his tail off.
“I was so excited for him to have the opportunity to come in there and have the game-winning RBI.”
Logan O’Neill led off the sixth for the Patriots with an infield hit and was replaced at first by pinch runner Caleb Spann. After Richard Woodruff hit a deep fly to right for the first out, Spann stole second on the first pitch to Phillips.
Phillips then turned on an 0-1 fastball from St. Augustine starter Kenya Huggins and laced a line drive near the left field line. St. Aug left fielder Tannard Darensburg made a head first dive for the ball, but it kicked off him and rolled away. Spann scored, making it 4-3, and Phillips reached second.
“I was thinking I had to get this hit for my teammates,” Phillips said. “I was thinking fast ball . . . and I got one.”
Pinch-runner Justin Brown came in to run for Phillips and advanced to third and then scored an insurance run on successive wild pitches.
Patriots starter Dax Ford worked out of two bases-loaded jams early before allowing the Purple Knights to rally from a 3-0 deficit. The Knights scored two runs in the fourth on an RBI double by Darensburg and a run-scoring single from Will Spears.
Darensburg also singled in the tying run in the fifth to tie the game at 3.
Huggins had a rough first inning as Curtis took a 3-0 lead.
Curtis’ Joel Taylor singled to start the game, then Hubbard walked three straight hitters and an infield error gave the Patriots a 3-0 advantage. With runners at second and third and none out, Hubbard regained his control and struck out the next three batters.
“I would have definitely liked to extend it right there,” Jeff Curtis said.
“He settled in and retired eight (batters) in a row. I would have liked to have gotten into their bullpen early, but tip your cap to him for bearing down and doing what he needed to do.”
For Phillips, his big hit “felt real good. But tomorrow we’ve got to play again. We start over.”