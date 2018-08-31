Hahnville’s defense disrupted West Jefferson’s attack all night, leading the Tigers to the 45-0 opening night shutout Friday night at Hoss Memtsas.
The Tigers secondary forced three interceptions and the front seven had three sacks, holding the Bucs offense to only 120 total yards, with minus 37 yards rushing.
“We work, that’s all we do,” said sophomore cornerback Alijah Hamilton who returned an interception 13 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. “We work to do stuff like that in the game, and it doesn’t surprise me because we’ve been doing stuff like that.”
“Every time we felt like we got stagnant on offense, the defense made a big play and kind of gave us a nudge,” interim coach Mike Silva said. “They’re going to be real hard to score on. Our front seven are just unbelievable, they put pressure on them constantly and you’re not running the ball on them either.”
Quarterback-wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson said the Tigers rely on the defense’s big-play ability to ignite the team.
“The strongest part of our team is our defense,” said Jackson, who rushed for 119 yards. “If we need life, the defense is going to bring life. We just piggy-back off of them and just come back with a strike on offense.”
Hahnville’s rushing attack answered when the defense got them the ball back, as five Tigers combined for 282 yards and four touchdowns rushing.
Hahnville was recently sanctioned by the LHSAA for recruiting violations. That left them without their projected starting quarterback, Andrew Robison, who is suspended for the season. Coach Nick Saltaformaggio was suspended for four games by the LHSAA.
Robison’s appeal hearing for the year-long suspension is set for Sept. 13.
Silva said despite the distractions, the team blocked out the noise and just played football.
“When they’re between those white lines they can forget about all the politics and all the other things that are going on and just play football and have a good time,” said Silva. “Our kids know now, this is what the deal is, and if we ever get Andrew back. When coach Salt comes back, we only feel like it’s going to make us that much better.”
Jackson also said he was proud of his team and the way they handled the situation.
“I’m very proud because adversity struck, and we overcame it. We didn’t let it bring us down. We just came out with the mindset, ‘we have to win and do this for Andrew Robison and coach Salt (Nick Saltaformaggio),’ ” Jackson said.
After dropping the home opener, Bucs coach Cyril Crutchfield said he takes ownership of the loss and is ready to get back to work for next week’s game.
“Tomorrow’s a new day. We’re 0-1, but we have a chance to do something to make sure that we’re 1-1 instead of 0-2 next week, so that’s going to be our mindset,” Crutchfield said.