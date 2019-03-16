New Orleans Area High School Softball Schedule

Monday, March 18

District 8-4A

Pearl River at St. Scholastica, 4 p.m.

District 9-4A

Warren Easton vs. Karr at Barrow, 6 p.m.

District 12-2A

McGehee vs. St. Katharine Drexel at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

Non-district

De La Salle at East Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Ursuline at Grace King, 4 p.m.

Country Day at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.

Mount Carmel at E.D. White, 4 p.m.

Carver vs. McDonogh 35 at Barrow, 4 p.m.

Helen Cox vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman, 4 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at Salmen, 4 p.m.

West St. John at White Castle, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Loranger, 4 p.m.

Morris Jeff Community vs. Patrick Taylor at Westwego, 4 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Franklin, 4 p.m.

Thibodaux vs. Thomas Jefferson at Terrytown, 4:30 p.m.

NOMMA at South Plaquemines, 4:30 p.m.

French Settlement at St. James, 4:30 p.m.

Independence at Bogalusa, 4:30 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Patterson, 4:30 p.m.

Madison Prep at Family Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m.

Maurepas at Doyle, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast at Runnels, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19

District 6-5A

Covington at Mandeville, 4 p.m.

Northshore at Slidell, 4 p.m.

Hammond at Ponchatoula, 4:30 p.m.

District 7-5A

East St. John at Destrehan, 4 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois at Hahnville, 4 p.m.

Terrebonne at Thibodaux, 4 p.m.

District 8-5A

Chalmette at Higgins, 4 p.m.

Grace King at East Jefferson, 4 p.m.

West Jefferson at Ehret, 4 p.m.

Bonnabel vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman, 4 p.m.

District 9-5A

John Curtis vs. Dominican at Harahan, 4 p.m.

Chapelle vs. Mount Carmel at JPRD, 4 p.m.

District 8-4A

St. Scholastica at Salmen, 4 p.m.

Franklinton at Pearl River, 4 p.m.

District 9-4A

Belle Chasse at Academy of Our Lady, 4 p.m.

Warren Easton vs. McMain at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

Karr at Helen Cox, 4 p.m.

District 10-4A

Carver at NOMMA, 4 p.m.

Kennedy at Cabrini, 4:30 p.m.

Riverdale vs. McDonogh 35 at Barrow, 6 p.m.

District 7-3A

Loranger at Jewel Sumner, 5 p.m.

Albany vs. Hannan at Coquille, 6 p.m.

District 9-3A

KIPP Renaissance vs. Thomas Jefferson at Terrytown (DH), 4:30 p.m.

District 10-3A

Lusher at St. Charles Catholic, 4 p.m.

District 9-2A

Pine at Pope John Paul II, 4 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Independence, 4 p.m.

District 12-2A

Fisher vs. McGehee at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

St. Katharine Drexel at South Plaquemines, 4:30 p.m.

District 8-1A

Ecole Classique at Covenant Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Houma Christian at Varnado, 3:30 p.m.

West St. John at St. Martin’s, 4 p.m.

District 7-B

Mount Hermon at Runnels, 4 p.m.

District 9-C

Maurepas at Kenner Discovery, 4 p.m.

Non-district

Patrick Taylor at Grand Isle (DH), 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at First Baptist Christian, 4 p.m.

Family Christian at Baker, 4 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Lakeshore, 5 p.m.

Ascension Catholic at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Holden at Brusly, 5 p.m.

 

Wednesday, March 20

District 6-5A

Slidell at Ponchatoula, 4:30 p.m.

District 7-B

Holden at Runnels, 4 p.m.

Non-district

Woodlawn-Baton Rouge at East St. John, 3:30 p.m.

East Jefferson at Academy of Our Lady, 4 p.m.

Higgins at West St. John, 4 p.m.

South Plaquemines vs. Kennedy at Barrow, 4 p.m.

Northshore at Doyle, 4 p.m.

Karr vs. St. Katharine Drexel at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

Jewel Sumner at Salmen, 4 p.m.

Franklinton at Bogalusa, 4 p.m.

Haynes at Chalmette, 4:30 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois at Hanson, 5:30 p.m.

Vandebilt Catholic at Central Lafourche, 6 p.m.

 

Thursday, March 21

District 6-5A

Ponchatoula at Covington, 4 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Mandeville, 4 p.m.

Hammond at Slidell, 4 p.m.

District 7-5A

H.L. Bourgeois at East St. John, 4 p.m.

Hahnville at Thibodaux, 4 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Terrebonne, 4 p.m.

District 8-5A

Landry-Walker at East Jefferson, noon

Ehret at Grace King, 4 p.m.

West Jefferson at Chalmette, 4 p.m.

Bonnabel at Higgins, 4 p.m.

District 9-5A

Chapelle vs. Dominican at Harahan, 4 p.m.

Mount Carmel at John Curtis, 5 p.m.

District 8-4A

Lakeshore at Salmen, 4 p.m.

St. Scholastica at Pearl River, 4 p.m.

District 9-4A

Warren Easton at Academy of Our Lady, 4 p.m.

McMain vs. Karr at Barrow, 6 p.m.

District 10-4A

Kennedy vs. Carver at Barrow, 4 p.m.

McDonogh 35 at NOMMA, 4 p.m.

Ben Franklin at Cabrini, 4:30 p.m.

District 7-3A

Hannan at Jewel Sumner, 5 p.m.

Loranger at Albany, 6 p.m.

District 10-3A

Ursuline vs. Lusher at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic vs. Haynes at JPRD, 4:30 p.m.

De La Salle at St. James, 4:30 p.m.

District 9-2A

Pope John Paul II at Independence, 4 p.m.

Pine at Northlake Christian, 4:30 p.m.

District 11-2A

Country Day vs. Livingston at Barrow, 6 p.m.

District 12-2A

St. Katharine Drexel vs. McGehee at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

District 8-1A

Ecole Classique at West St. John, 4 p.m.

St. Martin’s at Houma Christian, 4 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Varnado, 4 p.m.

District 7-B

Kenner Discovery at Mount Hermon, 4 p.m.

District 9-C

Family Christian at Grand Isle, 4 p.m.

Non-district

Belle Chasse at South Plaquemines, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Maurepas, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Destrehan, 4:30 p.m.

 

Friday, March 22

District 6-5A

Ponchatoula at Mandeville, 4 p.m.

District 9-C

Grand Isle at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Non-district

Northlake Christian at Lafayette Christian, 3 p.m.

Walker at Northshore, 3:30 p.m.

Grace King at Bonnabel, 4 p.m.

Riverdale vs. De La Salle at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

Higgins vs. Patrick Taylor at Westwego, 4 p.m.

Fisher at St. Charles Catholic, 4 p.m.

Vandebilt Catholic at Terrebonne, 4 p.m.

Lutcher at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Albany at Delta Charter, 5 p.m.

Rayville at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

McGehee Independent School Challenge

At Carrollton Riverview

McGehee vs. St. Martin’s on Field A, 4 p.m.

Ecole Classique vs. Country Day on Field B, 4 p.m.

McGehee vs. Dunham on Field A, 6 p.m.

Country Day vs. Episcopal-Baton Rouge at Field B, 6 p.m.

Thibodaux/E.D. White Tiger-Cardinal Classic

At Thibodaux

Houma Christian vs. Thibodaux, 4 p.m.

Berwick vs. H.L. Bourgeois, 6 p.m.

Assumption vs. Haynes, 8 p.m.

At E.D. White

South Terrebonne vs. Belle Chasse, 3:30 p.m.

South Lafourche vs. Terrebonne, 5:30 p.m.

Port Allen Lady Pelican Classic

At Erwinville Recreation Center

White Castle vs. Rapides, 3:30 p.m.

Baker vs. Madison Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Livonia vs. Ascension Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Central-Baton Rouge vs. Lakeshore, 5:30 p.m.

Ascension Catholic vs. Eunice, 5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Runnels, 5:30 p.m.

Port Allen vs. Dunham, 7:30 p.m.

Erath Softball Tournament

At Erath

Catholic-Baton Rouge vs. Mamou at Erath Field, 4 p.m.

New Iberia vs. Vandebilt Catholic at Field 1, 4 p.m.

Abbeville vs. Gueydan at Field 2, 4 p.m.

Erath vs. Ellender at Erath Field, 6 p.m.

Pearl River vs. Gueydan at Field 1, 6 p.m.

David Thibodeaux vs. Catholic-Baton Rouge at Field 2, 6 p.m.

Lafayette vs. Erath at Erath Field, 8 p.m.

Vandebilt Catholic vs. Pearl River at Field 1, 8 p.m.

St. Martinville vs. Abbeville at Field 2, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas More Tournament

At St. Thomas More

North Vermilion vs. St. Thomas More, 6:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, March 23

District 6-5A

Slidell at Covington, 11 a.m.

Non-district

Chapelle at St. Charles Catholic, 11 a.m.

Bogalusa vs. Karr at Barrow, noon

Grand Isle at Covenant Christian, noon

Ursuline vs. Country Day at Carrollton, 2 p.m.

Kennedy at West St. John, 4 p.m.

Pine at St. Scholastica, 4 p.m.

McGehee Independent School Challenge

At Carrollton Riverview

St. Martin’s vs. Dunham on Field D, 11 a.m.

Ecole Classique vs. Episcopal-Baton Rouge on Field E, 11 a.m.

Consolation game on Field A, 1 p.m.

Third-place game on Field D, 1 p.m.

Championship game on Field B, 2 p.m.

Thibodaux/E.D. White Tiger-Cardinal Classic

At Thibodaux

South Lafourche vs. Berwick, 9 a.m.

Assumption vs. Terrebonne, 11 a.m.

South Terrebonne vs. Berwick, 1 p.m.

South Terrebonne vs. H.L. Bourgeois, 3 p.m.

Haynes vs. Terrebonne, 5 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois at St. James, 7 p.m.

At E.D. White

E.D. White vs. Houma Christian, 9 a.m.

Belle Chasse vs. Houma Christian, 11 a.m.

E.D. White vs. Haynes, 1 p.m.

St. James vs. South Lafourche, 3 p.m.

Assumption vs. Belle Chasse, 5 p.m.

Port Allen Lady Pelican Classic

At Erwinville Recreation Center

Port Allen vs. Madison Prep, 9 a.m.

Morgan City vs. Runnels, 9 a.m.

Dunham vs. Ascension Catholic, 9 a.m.

Notre Dame vs. Central-Baton Rouge, 11 a.m.

Morgan City vs. Lakeshore, 11 a.m.

Tara vs. Baker, 11 a.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Ascension Catholic, 1 p.m.

Baker vs. White Castle, 1 p.m.

Tara vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Central-Baton Rouge vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3 p.m.

Livonia vs. Madison Prep, 3 p.m.

Rapides vs. Eunice, 3 p.m.

Dunham vs. Eunice, 5 p.m.

Runnels vs. Lakeshore, 5 p.m.

Northeast vs. Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.

Livonia vs. Port Allen, 7 p.m. White Castle vs. Northeast, 7 p.m.

Ascension Christian vs. Rapides, 7 p.m.

Erath Softball Tournament

At Erath

David Thibodeaux vs. New Iberia at Erath Field, 9 a.m.

Catholic-Baton Rouge vs. Ellender at Field 1, 9 a.m.

Erath vs. Pearl River at Erath Field, 11 a.m.

Ellender vs. New Iberia at Field 1, 11 a.m.

Abbeville vs. David Thibodeaux at Erath Field, 1 p.m.

 St. Martinville vs. Lafayette at Field 1, 1 p.m.

Mamou vs. Erath at Erath Field, 3 p.m.

Gueydan vs. Lafayette at Field 1, 3 p.m.

Mamou vs. St. Martinville at Erath Field, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas More Tournament

At St. Thomas More

Rayne vs. Northlake Christian, 10 a.m.

North DeSoto vs. St. Thomas More, 12:10 p.m.

Northlake Christian vs. St. Thomas More, 2:20 p.m.

North DeSoto vs. North Vermilion, 4:30 p.m.

