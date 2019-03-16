New Orleans Area High School Softball Schedule
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
Monday, March 18
District 8-4A
Pearl River at St. Scholastica, 4 p.m.
District 9-4A
Warren Easton vs. Karr at Barrow, 6 p.m.
District 12-2A
McGehee vs. St. Katharine Drexel at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Non-district
De La Salle at East Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Ursuline at Grace King, 4 p.m.
Country Day at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.
Mount Carmel at E.D. White, 4 p.m.
Carver vs. McDonogh 35 at Barrow, 4 p.m.
Helen Cox vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman, 4 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Salmen, 4 p.m.
West St. John at White Castle, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Loranger, 4 p.m.
Morris Jeff Community vs. Patrick Taylor at Westwego, 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Franklin, 4 p.m.
Thibodaux vs. Thomas Jefferson at Terrytown, 4:30 p.m.
NOMMA at South Plaquemines, 4:30 p.m.
French Settlement at St. James, 4:30 p.m.
Independence at Bogalusa, 4:30 p.m.
Central Lafourche at Patterson, 4:30 p.m.
Madison Prep at Family Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m.
Maurepas at Doyle, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast at Runnels, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 19
District 6-5A
Covington at Mandeville, 4 p.m.
Northshore at Slidell, 4 p.m.
Hammond at Ponchatoula, 4:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
East St. John at Destrehan, 4 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois at Hahnville, 4 p.m.
Terrebonne at Thibodaux, 4 p.m.
District 8-5A
Chalmette at Higgins, 4 p.m.
Grace King at East Jefferson, 4 p.m.
West Jefferson at Ehret, 4 p.m.
Bonnabel vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman, 4 p.m.
District 9-5A
John Curtis vs. Dominican at Harahan, 4 p.m.
Chapelle vs. Mount Carmel at JPRD, 4 p.m.
District 8-4A
St. Scholastica at Salmen, 4 p.m.
Franklinton at Pearl River, 4 p.m.
District 9-4A
Belle Chasse at Academy of Our Lady, 4 p.m.
Warren Easton vs. McMain at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Karr at Helen Cox, 4 p.m.
District 10-4A
Carver at NOMMA, 4 p.m.
Kennedy at Cabrini, 4:30 p.m.
Riverdale vs. McDonogh 35 at Barrow, 6 p.m.
District 7-3A
Loranger at Jewel Sumner, 5 p.m.
Albany vs. Hannan at Coquille, 6 p.m.
District 9-3A
KIPP Renaissance vs. Thomas Jefferson at Terrytown (DH), 4:30 p.m.
District 10-3A
Lusher at St. Charles Catholic, 4 p.m.
District 9-2A
Pine at Pope John Paul II, 4 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Independence, 4 p.m.
District 12-2A
Fisher vs. McGehee at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
St. Katharine Drexel at South Plaquemines, 4:30 p.m.
District 8-1A
Ecole Classique at Covenant Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Houma Christian at Varnado, 3:30 p.m.
West St. John at St. Martin’s, 4 p.m.
District 7-B
Mount Hermon at Runnels, 4 p.m.
District 9-C
Maurepas at Kenner Discovery, 4 p.m.
Non-district
Patrick Taylor at Grand Isle (DH), 3:30 p.m.
Phoenix at First Baptist Christian, 4 p.m.
Family Christian at Baker, 4 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Lakeshore, 5 p.m.
Ascension Catholic at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Holden at Brusly, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 20
District 6-5A
Slidell at Ponchatoula, 4:30 p.m.
District 7-B
Holden at Runnels, 4 p.m.
Non-district
Woodlawn-Baton Rouge at East St. John, 3:30 p.m.
East Jefferson at Academy of Our Lady, 4 p.m.
Higgins at West St. John, 4 p.m.
South Plaquemines vs. Kennedy at Barrow, 4 p.m.
Northshore at Doyle, 4 p.m.
Karr vs. St. Katharine Drexel at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Salmen, 4 p.m.
Franklinton at Bogalusa, 4 p.m.
Haynes at Chalmette, 4:30 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois at Hanson, 5:30 p.m.
Vandebilt Catholic at Central Lafourche, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 21
District 6-5A
Ponchatoula at Covington, 4 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Mandeville, 4 p.m.
Hammond at Slidell, 4 p.m.
District 7-5A
H.L. Bourgeois at East St. John, 4 p.m.
Hahnville at Thibodaux, 4 p.m.
Central Lafourche at Terrebonne, 4 p.m.
District 8-5A
Landry-Walker at East Jefferson, noon
Ehret at Grace King, 4 p.m.
West Jefferson at Chalmette, 4 p.m.
Bonnabel at Higgins, 4 p.m.
District 9-5A
Chapelle vs. Dominican at Harahan, 4 p.m.
Mount Carmel at John Curtis, 5 p.m.
District 8-4A
Lakeshore at Salmen, 4 p.m.
St. Scholastica at Pearl River, 4 p.m.
District 9-4A
Warren Easton at Academy of Our Lady, 4 p.m.
McMain vs. Karr at Barrow, 6 p.m.
District 10-4A
Kennedy vs. Carver at Barrow, 4 p.m.
McDonogh 35 at NOMMA, 4 p.m.
Ben Franklin at Cabrini, 4:30 p.m.
District 7-3A
Hannan at Jewel Sumner, 5 p.m.
Loranger at Albany, 6 p.m.
District 10-3A
Ursuline vs. Lusher at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic vs. Haynes at JPRD, 4:30 p.m.
De La Salle at St. James, 4:30 p.m.
District 9-2A
Pope John Paul II at Independence, 4 p.m.
Pine at Northlake Christian, 4:30 p.m.
District 11-2A
Country Day vs. Livingston at Barrow, 6 p.m.
District 12-2A
St. Katharine Drexel vs. McGehee at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
District 8-1A
Ecole Classique at West St. John, 4 p.m.
St. Martin’s at Houma Christian, 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Varnado, 4 p.m.
District 7-B
Kenner Discovery at Mount Hermon, 4 p.m.
District 9-C
Family Christian at Grand Isle, 4 p.m.
Non-district
Belle Chasse at South Plaquemines, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Maurepas, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Destrehan, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 22
District 6-5A
Ponchatoula at Mandeville, 4 p.m.
District 9-C
Grand Isle at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Non-district
Northlake Christian at Lafayette Christian, 3 p.m.
Walker at Northshore, 3:30 p.m.
Grace King at Bonnabel, 4 p.m.
Riverdale vs. De La Salle at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Higgins vs. Patrick Taylor at Westwego, 4 p.m.
Fisher at St. Charles Catholic, 4 p.m.
Vandebilt Catholic at Terrebonne, 4 p.m.
Lutcher at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Albany at Delta Charter, 5 p.m.
Rayville at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
McGehee Independent School Challenge
At Carrollton Riverview
McGehee vs. St. Martin’s on Field A, 4 p.m.
Ecole Classique vs. Country Day on Field B, 4 p.m.
McGehee vs. Dunham on Field A, 6 p.m.
Country Day vs. Episcopal-Baton Rouge at Field B, 6 p.m.
Thibodaux/E.D. White Tiger-Cardinal Classic
At Thibodaux
Houma Christian vs. Thibodaux, 4 p.m.
Berwick vs. H.L. Bourgeois, 6 p.m.
Assumption vs. Haynes, 8 p.m.
At E.D. White
South Terrebonne vs. Belle Chasse, 3:30 p.m.
South Lafourche vs. Terrebonne, 5:30 p.m.
Port Allen Lady Pelican Classic
At Erwinville Recreation Center
White Castle vs. Rapides, 3:30 p.m.
Baker vs. Madison Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Livonia vs. Ascension Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Central-Baton Rouge vs. Lakeshore, 5:30 p.m.
Ascension Catholic vs. Eunice, 5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Runnels, 5:30 p.m.
Port Allen vs. Dunham, 7:30 p.m.
Erath Softball Tournament
At Erath
Catholic-Baton Rouge vs. Mamou at Erath Field, 4 p.m.
New Iberia vs. Vandebilt Catholic at Field 1, 4 p.m.
Abbeville vs. Gueydan at Field 2, 4 p.m.
Erath vs. Ellender at Erath Field, 6 p.m.
Pearl River vs. Gueydan at Field 1, 6 p.m.
David Thibodeaux vs. Catholic-Baton Rouge at Field 2, 6 p.m.
Lafayette vs. Erath at Erath Field, 8 p.m.
Vandebilt Catholic vs. Pearl River at Field 1, 8 p.m.
St. Martinville vs. Abbeville at Field 2, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas More Tournament
At St. Thomas More
North Vermilion vs. St. Thomas More, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 23
District 6-5A
Slidell at Covington, 11 a.m.
Non-district
Chapelle at St. Charles Catholic, 11 a.m.
Bogalusa vs. Karr at Barrow, noon
Grand Isle at Covenant Christian, noon
Ursuline vs. Country Day at Carrollton, 2 p.m.
Kennedy at West St. John, 4 p.m.
Pine at St. Scholastica, 4 p.m.
McGehee Independent School Challenge
At Carrollton Riverview
St. Martin’s vs. Dunham on Field D, 11 a.m.
Ecole Classique vs. Episcopal-Baton Rouge on Field E, 11 a.m.
Consolation game on Field A, 1 p.m.
Third-place game on Field D, 1 p.m.
Championship game on Field B, 2 p.m.
Thibodaux/E.D. White Tiger-Cardinal Classic
At Thibodaux
South Lafourche vs. Berwick, 9 a.m.
Assumption vs. Terrebonne, 11 a.m.
South Terrebonne vs. Berwick, 1 p.m.
South Terrebonne vs. H.L. Bourgeois, 3 p.m.
Haynes vs. Terrebonne, 5 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois at St. James, 7 p.m.
At E.D. White
E.D. White vs. Houma Christian, 9 a.m.
Belle Chasse vs. Houma Christian, 11 a.m.
E.D. White vs. Haynes, 1 p.m.
St. James vs. South Lafourche, 3 p.m.
Assumption vs. Belle Chasse, 5 p.m.
Port Allen Lady Pelican Classic
At Erwinville Recreation Center
Port Allen vs. Madison Prep, 9 a.m.
Morgan City vs. Runnels, 9 a.m.
Dunham vs. Ascension Catholic, 9 a.m.
Notre Dame vs. Central-Baton Rouge, 11 a.m.
Morgan City vs. Lakeshore, 11 a.m.
Tara vs. Baker, 11 a.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Ascension Catholic, 1 p.m.
Baker vs. White Castle, 1 p.m.
Tara vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Central-Baton Rouge vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3 p.m.
Livonia vs. Madison Prep, 3 p.m.
Rapides vs. Eunice, 3 p.m.
Dunham vs. Eunice, 5 p.m.
Runnels vs. Lakeshore, 5 p.m.
Northeast vs. Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.
Livonia vs. Port Allen, 7 p.m. White Castle vs. Northeast, 7 p.m.
Ascension Christian vs. Rapides, 7 p.m.
Erath Softball Tournament
At Erath
David Thibodeaux vs. New Iberia at Erath Field, 9 a.m.
Catholic-Baton Rouge vs. Ellender at Field 1, 9 a.m.
Erath vs. Pearl River at Erath Field, 11 a.m.
Ellender vs. New Iberia at Field 1, 11 a.m.
Abbeville vs. David Thibodeaux at Erath Field, 1 p.m.
St. Martinville vs. Lafayette at Field 1, 1 p.m.
Mamou vs. Erath at Erath Field, 3 p.m.
Gueydan vs. Lafayette at Field 1, 3 p.m.
Mamou vs. St. Martinville at Erath Field, 5 p.m.
St. Thomas More Tournament
At St. Thomas More
Rayne vs. Northlake Christian, 10 a.m.
North DeSoto vs. St. Thomas More, 12:10 p.m.
Northlake Christian vs. St. Thomas More, 2:20 p.m.
North DeSoto vs. North Vermilion, 4:30 p.m.