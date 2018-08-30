Early in the season, special teams can either kill you or help you win football games.
At The Dawg Pound on the Fontainebleau High campus, it helped Lakeshore defeat its rival for the first time on the road.
The Titans had two first-half kickoff returns for touchdowns in a 63-35 win over the Bulldogs Friday night.
Senior Jacob Bernard started the fireworks on the first play of the game, taking the opening kickoff 90 yards and then converting a two-point conversion run to make it 8-0 Titans.
After forcing a three-and-out on the ensuing Fontainebleau possession, Christian Westcott blocked a Joshua Bailey punt and returned it to the 1-yard line. One play later, Westcott took it in from a yard out to make it 15-0 Titans.
The Bulldogs responded with a 16-play, 80-yard drive culminated by a two-yard touchdown run by sophomore Iverson Celestine to make it 15-8 after Celestine also took it in for the two-point conversion.
After Westcott scored again from a yard out two possessions later for the Titans, another long drive by Fontainebleau — this time 13 plays and 80 yards — made it 22-15 after Bailey scored from a yard out.
Lakeshore’s special teams struck again on the ensuing possession when Brendan Perry returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to make it a 29-15 game.
The Titans lead ballooned to 49-15 after three unanswered points in the third quarter. Parker Orvin hit Spencer Jordan for a 30-yard score, Orvin took it in from 13 yards out and he hit Bernard for a 20-yard score.
Fontainebleau would get as close as 49-35 in the fourth quarter on touchdown runs of 34 and four yards from Celestine and a 39-yard touchdown pass from Bailey to Brett Johnson.
Celestine finished with a career night, rushing for 216 yards on 29 carries, finding the end zone three times.
The Lakeshore special teams would strike one more time in the fourth quarter. Up 56-35, Westcott blocked a second punt that was returned 38 yards by Adam Randolph to make it 63-35 Titans.
“Great job by our special teams coordinator Andrew Guillot who put some things in this week and credit the kids for going out there and getting the job done,” Lakeshore coach Craig Jones said. “Mix that with the fact with the adjustments we made defensively in the third quarter and it’s a good week one win for us.”
NOTES: With the Lakeshore victory, the Titans tied the all-time series with Fontainebleau 4-4. Lakeshore returns home next week to take on East Jefferson while Fontainebleau plays hosts to Franklinton.