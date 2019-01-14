Drew Brees knows his head coach has a reputation, but he wants to set the record straight.
Sean Payton is not a gunslinger — try statistician. He’s not gutsy, but cunning. Not risky or lucky, but well-calculated.
Payton will forever be remembered as the head coach who executed an onside kick to begin the second half while trailing in the Super Bowl nine years ago, but the Saints coach only risked it because, by his math, the odds were on his side.
Nine years later, Payton has continued to master the art of picking his spots, aging, similar to his future-Hall of Fame quarterback, like a vintage Napa cabernet.
Each of the past four regular seasons, the Saints have led the league in fourth-down conversion percentage (minimum 10 attempts). But in that span, New Orleans never has finished higher than a tie for eighth in the league in attempts, succeeding at a 77.4 percent clip in 62 tries.
That approach begins to turn football into a game of poker, with the Saints holding the trump card every hand.
“When Coach pushes his chips all in, we’ve got to push our chips all in right with him, and that’s how you win games,” Saints wideout Michael Thomas said.
Payton’s squad found itself in a deep hole just over 10 minutes into Sunday’s divisional round contest with the Philadelphia Eagles, trailing 14-0 to a team the Saints had thrashed 48-7 two months prior. After two punts and a turnover, that first-round bye edge was all but gone.
Facing yet another three-and-out and a punt from his own 30 didn’t sit well with the 13th-year head coach, but leave it to Payton to spot a weak point in a punt coverage call. Urged by veteran punter, Thomas Morstead, Payton elected to snap the ball to utility man Taysom Hill, who burrowed through the right side of the line for 4 yards on fourth-and-1.
The score didn’t change, and the ice-cold New Orleans offense still stood 66 yards from the end zone, but that play call and its seamless execution changed the trajectory of the whole game — and possibly the Saints season.
“I would call that the spark,” said Thomas, who set New Orleans playoff records with 12 catches for 171 yards. “We’re trying to convert those crucial third downs and couldn’t quite get a jump on them.
“But that shows he believes in us, and now we’ve got to prove him right. That’s been the story all year.”
Payton pulled the trigger on fake punts twice early in regular-season games this season. Trailing 7-0 on the road against the Giants on their second drive of the game — after their second three-and-out — Hill took the direct snap from his own 33 and threw a 10-yard strike to cornerback Justin Hardee for a first down. That calculated risk turned into a 15-play scoring drive that lasted 8:29 and sparked a 19-0 stretch for the Saints in a 33-18 win.
On the road in Baltimore two games later, Payton called for some trickery on the fourth play of the game, with Hill barreling up the middle for 4 yards on fourth-and-1 from the Saints 34-yard-line. Though New Orleans would eventually fumble inside the Ravens' 5 to end a 20-play drive, it set the tone early in a game the visiting team won by a single point.
Payton said after Sunday’s 20-14 victory that sometimes he makes the call with a clear intention to light a fire under his players. But they’ll only come in the right spots.
“They’re calculated risks. It’s not like we’re flying by the seat of our pants out there,” Brees said. “These are things that we’ve talked about. These are conversations that we have in critical situations — how is the team playing us now, how is the tempo of the game going?”
That methodical thinking is why the Saints have only ranked in the top 10 in the league in fourth-down attempts twice in the past 10 seasons. The head coach enters each game with the knowledge of what looks he can take advantage of and precisely which few trick plays have a shot.
It’s why linebacker A.J. Klein doesn’t like the word risk when it comes to Payton’s play calls.
“I think he has a great understanding of the flow of the game and where we’re at and when we need to press,” he said. “Those situations you might call risky, but he just has a good feel of the game and how it’s flowing.”
Those calls have a way of reaching the minds of players in all three phases of the game. It gives special teams an opportunity to make a statement. It tells the offense he’s putting his full confidence they’ll make an executed call worth it. And it signals to the defense that he trusts they’ll get a stop if the risk doesn't work out.
Even more important in postseason play, when seasons are on the line, it reminds his players what the playoffs are about, Hill said.
“It instills this nature in us that we’re not playing to lose. We’re playing to win, and we’re going to do whatever it takes and we’re not going to be timid or shy about it,” Hill said. “I think sometimes, you can come into a big environment, a big game like this, and you can play to not lose a football game.
“I think Coach did a really good job of managing that and instilling in us early on that we’re going to play to win this football game and take some chances.”
Eight plays later on Sunday, Payton and the Saints were staring down another fourth down conundrum: settle for a field goal and remain two scores down midway through the second quarter, or go for a touchdown and risk an empty-handed six-minute drive and possibly a scoreless half.
Payton said after the game he would have been comfortable with the three points, but his knack for in-game analysis led the head coach to push his chips all-in again. Brees lofted a 2-yard sideline fade to rookie wideout Keith Kirkwood for a touchdown. All the sudden, the Saints were within seven.
That onside kick against the Colts at Hard Rock Stadium didn’t directly clinch New Orleans its first Super Bowl in franchise history, but it was one of the first glimmers that Payton is one of the game’s brightest coaches. Until 2014, the Saints had never finished in the top 10 in the league in fourth-down success rate, but Payton has shown himself to be a coach with a good understanding of his locker room and the modern-day NFL.
“That’s become the norm,” Hill said. “He has a good feel for the team, and he has a lot of trust in us and our preparation”