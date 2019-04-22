The reigning District 6-5A champion Northshore baseball team got off to a solid start in the postseason, defeating district rival and No. 22 Ponchatoula 7-1 at home Monday night in the bidistrict round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
With the victory, the No. 11 Panthers (21-9), winners of 13 consecutive games, travel to north Louisiana to take on No. 6 Ruston in a best-of-three series beginning Friday night. The Bearcats defeated No. 27 New Iberia 11-1 in six innings in a game also played on Monday night. Ponchatoula ends its season with a 17-15 record.
Northshore pushed across a single run in the second inning. Branyan Bounds led off with a walk, and designated hitter Evan Sauvage singled. After both were sacrificed into scoring position on Dillon Cousin’s bunt, Preston Ratliff walked to load the bases. Second baseman Dillon Sabathe grounded out to shortstop, which allowed Bounds to score to make it 1-0 Panthers.
The floodgates opened for the Panthers in the third inning. Shortstop Carson Lore and Brayden Jobert led off with back-to-back singles, and Lore scored on a double by centerfielder Christian Garcia. After Bounds walked, Sauvage drove in a run with a single, and two batters later Ratliff drove in two more runs with a single. Sabathe followed with an RBI single of his own to make it a 7-0 contest.
Sauvage finished the game 2 for 3 with an RBI.
“The second time through the lineup against (the Ponchatoula starter) we were getting better looks and just got better swings,” Sauvage said. “It resulted in a big inning where we were able to push across six runs and grab control of the game.”
That would be more than enough runs for Northshore ace left-hander Jeremy Martin. Making his first career playoff start, Martin shut out the Green Wave for six innings, scattering four hits, striking out seven and walking a pair.
“One of those days where in the bullpen it feels like all of your pitches are working well and you could throw it anywhere you want,” Martin said. I had maybe a couple of more nerves than I would in a regular-season game, but nothing I couldn’t overcome.”
Collin Babin was the losing pitcher for the Green Wave, allowing seven runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.