LAKE CHARLES — Thursday’s first of two Class 5A boys state semifinal games played out like your traditional three-act play. The first saw the favorite nearly throw the knockout punch before the unrelenting underdog stormed back to try to steal the show.
But when the curtains closed on one of the two teams’ seasons, Bonnabel was forced to exit stage left. The fourth-seeded Bruins, still looking for the program’s first- state title in the team’s second state semifinals appearance in three years, were forced to leave the Burton Coliseum empty-handed once again Thursday afternoon, falling to top-seeded Thibodaux 63-48.
Bonnabel hung tough in the opening minutes, leading by as many as four (12-8), but the Tigers found a rhythm with their furious pace in transition while keeping the Bruins off balance with their zone defense. They knocked down the next 10 field goals between the two teams, taking what appeared to be a commanding 29-15 lead on the heels of a 21-3 run. Before halftime, they led by as many 18 (35-17).
“We sure started out slow. I don’t know if it was the arena or the bright lights,” Bonnabel coach Glenn Dyer said. “We missed a bunch of chippies real close and got behind, but hey, guess what? We told the kids at halftime that it wasn’t over, and then we came back.”
The beginning of the second act came in the final three minutes of the first half, the Bruins turning effort into trips to the free-throw line, where they went 5-of-8 in the closing moments and finished the half on a 7-0 run.
That run carried into the third quarter, where Bonnabel pulled within single digits, 35-28, on a 3-pointer from Donte Mitchell, who along with Rodney Munson, led the Bruins with 14 points apiece. Munson’s 3-pointer shrunk the deficit to four, 38-34, and another from Mitchell made it just one. Tyran Williams provided the go-ahead jumper to push the Bruins ahead 39-38 moments later with the Tigers reeling with three starters in foul trouble.
But Bonnabel went just 2-of-6 from the free-throw line in the period, a sign of things to come as the game wore on. The Bruins finished 17-of-32 from the free-throw linde, including a 3 of 9 mark in the fourth quarter, while Thibodaux shot 17-of-23 for the game.
“We shot horribly,” Dyer said. “The noise in the place, calling out certain things we were trying to run was hard, and we couldn’t get in a good balance.”
The opening moments of the fourth appeared as if the Bruins would match punch for punch after Williams’ opening 3-pointer gave them a 42-40 lead, but Thibodaux’s 19-2 run over just more than five minutes proved Bonnabel had used up too much mounting their comeback.
“Uncharacteristic turnovers, bringing it down the floor and kicking it to them, you can’t give a really good team like that easy buckets, and we did that tonight,” Dyer said.