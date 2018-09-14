Finally, John Ehret found an answer for Destrehan.
After four years of frustration, the Patriots, led by senior quarterback Travis Mumphrey, removed the thorn from their side.
Mumphrey accounted for five touchdowns, coming up clutch time and again, to lead Ehret to a thrilling 37-35 victory over Destrehan at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.
"Just grit," Mumphrey said. "We had grit. We had fight. We didn't give up. When adversity hit us, we kept pushing and overcame adversity and came out with the W."
The two schools had played four times since 2015, including twice in 2016. Destrehan had won all four games, including three by double-digits.
The Wildcats (2-1), ranked No. 3 in The New Orleans Advocate's Large School Super 10 and No. 3 in the LSWA's Class 5A rankings, looked like they would break the Patriots' heart again in this one. They rallied and took a 35-31 lead with 3:17 left.
But Mumphrey had one final answer, driving the Patriots downfield and connecting with Jacoby Windmon for a 20-yard strike with 2:03 left that proved to be the game-winner.
Mumphrey says he was never worried.
"I love that," Mumphrey said. "I love being down. That's what makes me a quarterback. I can come back and fight and win."
Mumphrey completed 20 of 32 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a pair of touchdowns for Ehret (2-1), ranked No. 5 in The New Orleans Advocate's Super 10.
Mumphrey's main target was Jordan Pickney, who caught eight passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
"Everybody was doubting us," Pickney said. "We had a big chip on our shoulders and we just came out and let everything go. Destrehan has been our biggest challenge."
The win was special for first-year Ehret coach Marcus Scott, who spent the past two seasons as Destrehan's defensive coordinator.
"The credit goes to the kids," Scott said. "The kids and coaching staff have done everything I have asked. We just wanted to come out and make the fine people of Marrero proud and represent our school the right way."
After Mumphrey's final touchdown pass, the Patriots defense had to come up with one final stop. They did, stuffing the Wildcats on fourth-and-5 in the final minute to seal it.
The defense kept Destrehan five-star running back John Emery in check for most of the game. Emery, who is verbally committed to Georgia, was held to just 12 yards in the first half. He finished with 118 yards, including a 38-yard run in the fourth quarter that set up Destrehan's go-ahead score.
"That's a really good football team," Destrehan coach Steve Robicheaux said. "We made a heckuva effort. It was a matchup that people wanted to see and it delivered. Mumphrey was unbelievable and they ran the ball well. But I tell you one thing. They made a helluva hire with (Scott). They are a different football team and it shows on the field."
Destrehan quarterback J.R. Blood completed 15 of 31 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns. But it wasn't enough.
"It was a gut check," Scott said. "This is what defines you as a man. This is the type of win that can change the course of a program."