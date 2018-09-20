Haynes went up 43 points in the first half and cruised to a 50-0 shutout over Fisher on its homecoming night at Yenni Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets held the Gators to 187 yards and compiled 615 yards rushing, as six running backs scored.
This victory was the Yellow Jackets’ first since the 2016 season, snapping a 14-game losing streak.
“It’s a great feeling for the boys. The boys played hard,” Haynes coach Paul Longo said. “They worked really hard getting back here, fighting through some adversity last year and these first couple games and they deserve it.”
Longo credited his running backs and offensive line for a good game.
“It’s great that somebody else can step in and cover somebody else. Everybody stepped up tonight. The young ones stepped in, the older one’s lead. It’s a good group,” he said.
The two workhorses were senior running back Gavin Burns and junior fullback Paul Longo, who opened the scoring for the Yellow Jackets. After establishing their ground game, the Yellow Jackets then rotated in their younger running backs by the second quarter.
“It felt great. It was the first game we won this year. It felt great to have one of the first touchdowns,” said Longo, who finished with 88 yards and a touchdown.
“This feels good, but I like to be able to give the young ones a shot at scoring and letting them drive the ball down the field,” said Burns, who finished with 145 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Haynes got an added lift from freshman Ashton Clay who chipped in 154 yards and a touchdown.
“I think it’s crazy that two of us are freshman, and we scored on varsity football,” Clayton said.
With the first win under their belt this season, Longo said the win gives his team momentum.
“It’s something great to build on. All last season we preached it — hard work, grinding every day and it paid off tonight,” the coach said.
Longo, the junior fullback also echoed his coaches’ sentiments, but said the work is far from over.
“This is a great win, but we have to put it behind us. It means nothing next week,” said the junior fullback.
Fisher coach Aaron Caufield said his young team needs to continue to develop and rally around their senior leaders like running back Nick Terrebonne, who finished with 117 yards rushing.
“He’s a senior leader, he runs hard," Caufield said. "He rallies the team. He’s a great kid, you can’t ask for anything better. Sometimes he gets hit and he’s hurting on the sideline. He’s getting grabbed under the pile and he doesn’t care, he just keeps playing.”