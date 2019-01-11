Holy Cross held on for a 70-68 overtime victory over John Curtis in a District 9-5A game Friday night at the Tigers' gym.
A final shot in overtime by John Curtis’ Andrew Stagni fell short.
With less than 30 seconds left in regulation, John Curtis guard Darnel Thompson sank a 3-pointer, tying the game at 56 and forcing overtime.
In overtime, Holy Cross got to the free-throw line, with Jeremy Lindsey hitting some key ones.
“It says a lot about my guys. We foul out three guys, essentially and they’re three guys that can score for us. So we were relying on guys that wouldn’t normally be able to put the ball in the hole,” Holy Cross coach Mister Kirkwood said. “We trusted in them, and they were ready for it. We grinded out the win. I guess I can say I’m happy about it.”
Kalil Thomas had a big night for the Tigers as he finished with a double-double — 17 points and 13 rebounds — both team highs, including two assists, a block and a steal.
“It really just shows how tough we are. We know what’s at stake. Every win is valuable," Thomas said. "We made sure we grinded it out and did what we had to do to come out with the win.
“Hats off to Curtis. ... They hit some big 3s (3-pointers). To any team that would be heartbreaking, but we came back in the huddle and told each other we were OK. We just have to make free throws and protect the ball.”
Senior guard Jason Chan finished with 17 points, two assists and a rebound and also scored his 1,000th point of his career.
“A tough win like this means everything because we really want to win district and every game counts. We’re taking it one game at a time,” Chan said. “It’s a blessing, it really, really is to be apart of this club.”
Curtis’ guard Andrew Stagni finished with a game-high 24 points, with three rebounds and an assist. John Curtis coach Mike Krajcer credited his team for battling from behind and playing a tough game, despite having a young team.
“They played hard, we’re learning on the fly," said Krajcer. "We had a chance with Jesuit. We had a chance tonight. Both of them were the home teams. Hopefully we can go to our place and we can turn the tide.”
Curtis dropped to (8-10, 1-2 in District 9-5A) and Holy Cross improved to (19-5, 3-1). With District 10-5A play ramping up, Thomas said this win can help build momentum as they continue down the stretch of the season.
“We’re going to look at the film and see the mistakes we need to work on and get back to practice and get to work and get ready for Rummel on Tuesday,” Thomas said.