Neither a change of venue nor a different start time could cool off Jesuit.
The Blue Jays’ game against Shaw was moved from an afternoon start at Shaw to an evening start at John Ryan Field because of wet grounds at the Eagles’ field.
When the game got under way, Jesuit scored three first-inning runs and Will Hellmers and Brenden Breggren combined on a shutout as the Blue Jays stayed undefeated in District 9-5A play with a 6-0 victory Saturday.
“We feel pretty confident any time Will is on the mound,” Jesuit coach Kenny Goodlett said. “Brenden has been a starter for us this season, but in (American) Legion ball he came out of the bullpen. It helps that he can do both.”
Berggren was scheduled to start Saturday, but Goodlett switched to Hellmers after the Blue Jays home game against John Curtis was postponed from Friday to Monday because of rain.
“I know when I come out of the bullpen it’s probably going to be a tight situation,” Berggren said. “So I know I have to throw strikes to get out of it.”
That’s exactly what he did in the fifth inning to quell Shaw’s biggest threat. The Eagles loaded the bases on two walks and an error before Berggren came on and got Logan Muhleisen on a fly to center.
Hellmers (6-1), who pitched six innings and combined with Will Moran on a no-hitter in a 2-1 victory against Curtis on Monday, started with two hitless innings. He gave up a leadoff single to Raydell Estrada in the third, then got the next three hitters in order, striking out the first two.
He worked around a leadoff single in the third and two one-out singles in the fourth.
Jesuit (19-6 and 6-0) will host John Curtis on Monday and Shaw (10-13 and 0-6) will visit St. Augustine on Monday before the teams conclude their series Tuesday at Shaw.
The Blue Jays scored three runs in the first, even though only one hit left the infield.
Moran led off with a walk, Seth Dardar was hit by a pitch and Hellmers’ fielder’s choice grounder left runners on the corners.
Brian Valigosky’s infield single drove in the first run, Zack Casabonne’s single to center made it 2-0 and Tripp Haddad’s grounder drove in the final run.
“Jesuit always has good pitching,” Shaw coach Kirk Bullinger said. “When you get opportunities to score against them you’ve got to take advantage. We basically gave them the game in the first inning by not making plays. You can’t give them extra outs.”
Jesuit extended the lead in the fourth after Joel Guerra led off with a single and Luke Eccles followed with another single. After Moran’s sacrifice bunt, a Dardar fielder’s choice grounder scored one run and Valigosky had an RBI grounder. Dardar added an RBI single in the sixth.