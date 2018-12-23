OUTSTANDING PLAYERS
Allee Morris
Hannan
Morris was the state’s premier middle blocker. The LSU signee had a phenomenal senior campaign with 532 kills and 121 blocks to help Hannan win its first state volleyball crown. She was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
Ellie Holzman
Mt. Carmel
Holzman will go down as one of the best players in not only the history of the metro area, but the entire state of Louisiana. Winning state crowns all four years at Mount Carmel, the University of Illinois signee capped her brilliant career with another solid season in 2018. She finished with 571 kills, 303 digs, 106 blocks and 30 aces as the Cubs finished 44-2.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Rebekka Bonnaffee
Hannan
After several years of heartbreak, Bonnaffee and the Hawks finally broke through in 2018, capturing the school’s first state volleyball championship. The leader of one of the most talented team in the state regardless of classification, Bonnaffee led the Hawks to an impressive 40-6 record.
THE TEAM
Ellie Holzman
Mt. Carmel • Sr.
The Illinois signee capped her stellar four-year career with a fourth state title, 571 kills, 303 digs, 106 blocks and 30 aces.
Allee Morris
Hannan • Sr.
The LSU signee finished with 532 kills and 121 blocks while leading one of the most talented teams in Louisiana to its first state title.
Taylor Pierce
Mandeville • So.
One of the area’s top young players, Pierce had 310 kills, 341 digs and 38 aces. She led the Skippers to the Division I quarterfinals.
Mikayla Boyer
Hannan • Sr.
With 513 kills, 312 digs and 106 aces, Boyer combined with Morris to give the Hawks one of the best 1-2 combinations this season.
Mia Migliore
Hannan • Sr.
One of the premier defensive players on the north shore, the University of Memphis signee finished with 429 digs on the season.
Sofia Conaway
Mt. Carmel • Sr.
Helping the Cubs capture their fifth straight state title, Conaway was the defensive standout with 574 digs on the season.
Emily Meyer
Mt. Carmel • Jr.
Meyer showed why she will be one of the top players in the state next season with 369 kills, 169 digs and 77 blocks.
Alex Smith
Country Day • Sr.
Smith had a balanced senior campaign for the Cajuns. She finished with 372 kills, 259 digs, 35 aces and 22 blocks.
Kate Launey
Country Day • Jr.
One of the best defensive players in Division V, Launey had 618 digs to go with 39 aces.
Kelsey Dinvaut
Country Day • Jr.
In yet another state championship for the Country Day, Dinvaut had 342 kills, 57 blocks and 50 digs.
Kai Williams
Cabrini • Jr.
Williams led the Crescents to the Division II title game and finished with 585 kills, 389 digs and 72 aces.
Jennifer Brue
Cabrini • Jr.
With 352 digs and 1,315 assists, Brue had one of the best individual seasons in the metro area.
Hannah Volpi
Chapelle • Sr.
Helping the Chipmunks reach the Division I championship in her final season, Volpi had 315 kills and 506 digs.
Meagan Scuderi
Chapelle • Sr.
One of the best defensive players in the metro area, Scuderi led the Chipmunks with 765 digs on the season.
Darian Duroncelet
Ben Franklin • Sr.
Duroncelet had a sensational senior campaign for Ben Franklin with 454 kills, 230 blocks and 310 digs.
Kendall Battistella
Pope John Paul II • So.
Injuries plagued the Jaguars all year, but that didn’t stop Battistella’s solid season of 506 assists and 369 digs.
Chloe Chaix
Fontainebleau • Jr.
Leading the Bulldogs to a District 5-I title while earning MVP honors, Chaix anchored Fontainebleau’s defense with 698 digs and 81 aces.