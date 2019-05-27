The top high school girls player in Louisiana's Class of 2020 has decided to stay at home for college.
Jerkaila Jordan, who will be a senior next season at John Curtis Christian School, has verbally committed to play at Tulane.
Jordan announced her commitment on Twitter on Monday afternoon.
The 5-foot-9 guard/forward was named The New Orleans Advocate’s All-Metro Most Outstanding Player while averaging 17 points, 4.2 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.
Jordan led Curtis to three consecutive Division I state titles while earning Most Outstanding Player honors in each of those championships.
She is ranked the 50th best prospect in the country according to espnW's HoopGurlz Super 60 rankings which were released earlier in May. She is the highest rated Louisiana player in the rankings. She is also ranked as the nation's 12th best guard.
“She doesn’t look like someone who (feels) pressure," said Curtis coach Barbara Farris. "She doesn’t make a lot of expressions when she plays. She’s very understated. But that doesn’t minimalize or dismiss her love of the game, her passion for the game and how much she wants to win.’’