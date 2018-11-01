Six inches proved to be the difference in the District 9-4A championship game on Thursday night at Behrman Stadium.
Karr stopped Easton quarterback Lance Legendre a half foot from the goal line on a 2-point conversion run with 57.7 seconds left in the game, preserving a 21-20 victory.
It gave the Cougars (10-0, 4-0), the two-time defending Class 4A champions, their third consecutive district title and increased their winning streak to 22 games. It also nailed down the No. 1 overall playoff seed for Karr, which entered the game ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and No. 2 in the Advocate's Large Schools Super 10 poll.
Karr has won the past three against Warren Easton and 10 of the past 11.
“Pride and discipline is what won this game for us tonight,” Karr coach Brice Brown said. “How we finish, how we practice. But this pat on the back tonight was six inches from a kick in the butt, so we have to clean some stuff up starting tomorrow.”
Easton (7-2, 3-1), No. 4 in 5A and No. 4 in the Super 10, trailed 21-14 when Legendre completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kiaeem Green with 57.7 seconds left. Two plays earlier, Legendre had burst through the right side for a 29-yard run on fourth-and-1 from the Easton 49 with 1:41 remaining.
After the touchdown pass, Legendre rolled right and threw incomplete on a pass for two. However, Karr was called for pass interference. That put the ball 1½ yards from goal line. Legendre kept right but was stopped by a host of Cougars.
“I got in,” Legendre said. “I stuck the ball out over the goal, but (the officials) said my knee was down six inches from the goal.”
Easton, fighting back the whole game after being in an early hole, took a 14-13 lead on Ahmad Clayton's electrifying 96-yard touchdown run at 11:33 of the fourth quarter.
However, in the end, the Eagles' special teams did them end. A kickoff out of bounds gave Karr the ball at its 40, and eight plays later running back Ronnie Jackson scored on a 2-yard run for a 19-14 lead.
Another Eagles gaffe came the next time they got the ball. Forced to punt from their 19, the center snap went over the head of punter Jahmal Sam into the end zone for a safety with 6:26 left. That gave Karr a 21-14 margin, and Easton also had to kick off.
“The kickoff, our special teams play was huge,” Easton coach Jerry Phillips said. “We had gotten the momentum, and then we lost it. But our kids showed character coming back and being that close to winning.”
The Eagles forced a punt and got possession at their 20 with 3:30 showing.
Karr led 13-7 at halftime. However, the Cougars, who had outscored Easton by 101-19 the previous two seasons, again began the game as if they were on their way to a rout.
On Karr's first play after holding the Eagles on downs, Cougars quarterback Leonard Kelly completed a high-arcing, 44-yard pass to wideout Larry Junior down the left sideline to the Easton 21. Two plays later, Kelly scored on a 22-yard keeper, breaking three tackles along the way for a 6-0 lead at 8:02 of the first quarter.
Karr got the ball at the Easton 24 after Aaron Anderson returned a 23-yard punt to the Easton 20. On second-and-10, Kelly passed 19 yards to receiver Dayln Hill to the 1. On the next play, Jackson scored, and Aaron Foster's extra point pushed the lead to 13-0.
However, that's when Easton's defense stiffened, stopping Karr on downs and quelling the Cougars' momentum the rest of the half.
The Eagles got the ball at the Karr 34 after a 21-yard punt. However, Cougars punter Aaron Anderson
did a good job eluding pressure and avoiding getting it blocked. On Easton's first play after that, running back Clayton burst through the left side of the line for a 34-yard touchdown run. Easton was back in it.
Karr sacked Legendre five times for 52 yards, and the constant pressure disrupted the Eagles' offensve on running plays, too. Clayton made up some of the slack with 70 yards on eight carries in the half, as Easton had just 13 yards passing.