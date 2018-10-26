Harlan Dixon rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Slidell Tigers to a 29-17 victory over the Fontainebleau Bulldogs in a District 6-5A game at homecoming at Fontainebleau.
The victory gives Slidell at least a share of the district title.
Slidell (7-2 overall, 6-0 in district) won their 6th consecutive game and will host Northshore next week with a chance to capture their first district title since 2002.
“This is the way this game has gone between these two teams the last 3-4 years,” Slidell head coach Larry Favre said. “We’ve grown and that was evident the way we handled the ebbs and flows of this game. The defense carried us until the fourth quarter, then our offense took over."
The Tigers finished with 405 yards of total offense, with 174 of them coming in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 4-2) had 332 total yards but only 70 in the final quarter.
“If you take away a few of their big plays and a few of our mistakes, we are sitting pretty,” Bulldogs head coach Chris Blocker said. "That’s a real good team we played tonight. We are not too far away.”
Slidell led 13-7 at the half and had the ball at the Bulldogs' 10-yard line facing fourth down and 3. Jacob Guidry’s pass fell incomplete and Fontainebleau took over.
The Bulldogs then travelled 81 yards in 16 plays but were forced to kick a field goal. Chris Mastio connected from 26 yards out to cut the deficit to 13-10 with 2:45 left in the third quarter. The drive took 7:24 off of the clock.
Dixon answered back four plays later with a 65-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 20-10.
Josh Bailey hit Jaden Davenport with a 71-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 20-17 with 36.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The Tigers answered right back with a 62-yard drive but were stopped again. Josh Wills connected on a 35-yard field goal to increase the lead to 23-17 with 9:07 left in the game.
Fontainebleau had its chance on the ensuing possession. They faced fourth down and 8 at the Tigers' 30-yard line. Bailey hit Dwayne Bernard but only for 5 yards and the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs with 5:25 left in the game.
Slidell put the game away with a 7-play, 75-yard drive. Guidry hit Tito Simmons on a short pass and Simmons took it the rest of the way for a 54-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, but Slidell led 29-17 with 2:48 left in the game.
“This kind of game builds character,” Guidry said. “I didn’t play my best game, but I got the ball to my best players. Big-time players make big-time plays.”
Guidry completed 10 of 20 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns, and 122 of those yards came in the fourth quarter.
Iverson Celestine led the Bulldogs with 141 yards rushing on 28 carries. He also caught 4 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, but had two costly fumbles.
Bailey completed 10 of 20 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs had four big turnovers for the game to just one for Slidell.