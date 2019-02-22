LAFAYETTE — Senior Isabella Pflug officially put a bow on her career in a St. Scholastica uniform.
What a bow it was.
Pflug’s goal in stoppage time proved to be the game-winner as St. Scholastica topped district rival Northshore 2-1 to win the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Division I girls soccer state championship Friday night.
“We needed this so badly,” Pflug said. “I would have done anything to get that goal. When the ball was there, I just had to hit it. I was able to curve it around and it was one of those hits that when I hit it, I knew it was in.
“Northshore is a great team, and this is a great rivalry. Credit them for playing well. This was a tough match.”
The win for SSA (19-0-3) completes an unbeaten season and is a repeat state championship for the Doves. Northshore, who was seeking its first state championships since winning five consecutive titles from 1986-1990, finishes 18-5-2.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the girls and this team,” St. Scholastica girls coach Matt Jacques said. “Everyone played well, and we were fortunate enough to come away with the victory.”
After a scoreless first half, Jordan Grigsby and Sydney Vincens collided and were both required to leave the field for medical attention early in the second half. Shortly after the collision, junior Brooke VanAs, who battled a nagging collarbone injury all season long, nailed a shot from right outside the goalie box that found the back of the net to make it 1-0 Doves.
In the 53rd minute, Northshore junior Mikayla Price was able to convert a corner kick that dropped right in front of her. She deposited the ball in the back of the net to tie it up 1-1.
Northshore held the ball for much of the first 20 minutes, finishing with four shots on goal. St. Scholastica dominated the second 20 minutes of a scoreless first half. Vincens, a University of Alabama signee, had the best two shots on goal in the first half. In the seventh minute, Vincens had a point-blank shot on goal that was stopped by Northshore goalkeeper Grace Murders, and then in the 21st minute her shot on goal went off of the far post.
It was the third matchup between the two district rivals. They tied 1-1 on Dec. 11 in Covington, and SSA defeated the Panthers 2-0 on Jan. 4 in a match on the Lakeshore High campus in Mandeville.
“Couldn’t be prouder of my team and the effort they had throughout the game,” Northshore coach Brian Bertram said. “You can only just tell your team that you are proud of them, and the tears start flowing. I’m emotional and my team is emotional. Just couldn’t be prouder.”