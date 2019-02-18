Persistence was the key for third-seeded St. Katharine Drexel Prep, which overcame a late comeback against No. 14 Riverside Academy to win 52-45 in an LHSAA regional playoff game at Eleanor McMain Secondary School on Monday night.
The Yellow Jackets (20-7) did a good job of sharing the ball, leading to four players scoring in double digits and a win to advance to a Division III quarterfinal game against No. 6 McGehee.
Riverside’s Bria Neal put on a scoring spree, racing to 20 points in the first half and finishing with a game-high 28 points to go along with 9 rebounds and four assists. Neal was held to eight points in the third quarter, and she fouled out in the fourth.
“The game plan was to wear her down,” SKDP head coach Terry Wilson said.
“We through everything at her that we had, because originally the game plan was to run a 3-2 (zone) to keep her from getting down the lane, but she still found a way.”
Taylor Vaughn was unwavering, leading the Division III defending champions in scoring with 14 points, including four assists and a pair of rebounds, blocks and steals.
“I think me and my teammates played very well,” Vaughn said after the game. “We knew coming in it was going to be a tough game, but we stayed consistent and got the job done.”
Vaughn ignited the Yellow Jackets, hitting a 3-pointer to start the game, followed by a driving layup and-one two possessions later to help get her team out to a 7-0 start.
That’s when Neal started dominating. The senior guard scored 12 points in the first quarter, as the Rebels trailed 17-12 heading into the second.
Midway through the next period, Tyra Vaughn would hit a 3-pointer, which was countered by Kash’mir Foley of Riverside, who hit from deep as well.
Vaughn (Tyra) finished with 12 points off the bench to help her team to victory.
“Tyra is a starter, but tonight I decided to switch it up a bit,” Wilson said. “But Tyra was the MVP in the state championship game (last season).”
By halftime, Neal had 20 points, but the Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 33-26.
“Bria Neal is one of the best players in New Orleans that a lot of people haven’t taken notice of, but she’s been doing this all year,” said Riverside head coach Kevin Dizer. “Bria is averaging over 20 points a game, and for her to go out with her last game like this, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Riverside (6-20) got it going as a team in the third quarter, outscoring SKDP 15-11 to cut the deficit to three points by the fourth quarter.
However, the game would come to a halt in the final period.
SKDP held the ball for the first five minutes, while Dizer instructed his players to remain in their 2-3 zone.
Down by three with three minutes left, the Rebels would try to mount a comeback but fell short.
Riverside played the foul game, but the Yellow Jackets would make enough free throws to secure the playoff win.
“I was very happy with our girls," Dizer said. "They executed the game plan. They understood what they had to do. When you lose to the defending state champs by seven, that isn’t anything to put your head down about.”