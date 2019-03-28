New Orleans area high school basketball may be gone like winter, but not forgotten.
Not yet.
The final chapter of the 2018-19 season is scheduled to be penned Friday when the 21st annual Red Stick Sports Orleans vs. Jefferson All-Star Games for boys and girls basketball is staged at the McDonogh 35 gymnasium.
Begun in 1998 and staged each year since except for the 2005-06 season marred by Hurricane Katrina, the games match the top senior prep players from Orleans Parish versus their counterparts from Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes.
The girls game tips off the event at 5:30 p.m. at the McDonogh 35 gymnasium and is followed by the boys contest.
“We’ve been doing this quite a while,’’ said Warren Easton athletic director and boys basketball coach Neil McKendall, who got involved in the event in his first at Easton during the 1998-99 school year. “This game gives players one last chance to play another high school event after the state tournament.
“We have four to five players participating who already have signed (grant-in-aids), but this gives the other players who haven’t signed a chance to be seen by any college coach, who may attend the game, and possibly get a scholarship. Players get a chance to showcase talent and it gives the public a last chance to see some of the best talent in the city.’’
A trio of Sophie B. Wright seniors that led the Warriors to the Class 3A state semifinals top the Orleans roster that is being coached by Nathaniel Roche of Carver.
Those Warriors are guard/forwards Damiree Burns and Charlie Russell Jr and guard Gregory Hammond Jr. Hammond is signed with Rhode Island and Burns with Southern.
Jesuit guard Elijah Morgan and Holy Cross guard Kalil Thomas are other top Orleans players.
Bonnabel guards Rodney Munson and Donte’ Mitchell, who led the Bruins to the Class 5A state semifinals, headline a Jefferson roster being coached by Ulysses Griffin of Phoenix and Robert May of Riverdale.
On the girls side, Warren Easton guards Cabria Lewis and Casey Harris who helped the Lady Eagles win a second consecutive Class 4A state championship, highlight an Orleans group that also features Mount Carmel guard Jordan Berry and Cabrini guard Brionne Woods.
Easton’s Darius Mimms and Karr’s Jack Washington are the Orleans girls coaches.
Jefferson’s squad, being coached by East Jefferson’s Chuck Dorvin, is led by two John Curtis standouts in forward Abryhia Irons and guard Maya Washington, who helped the Lady Patriots win a thired consecutive Division I state championship this season.
Complete rosters are as follows:
Orleans Parish Boys All-Stars Roster
Dantrell Brown, Carver, guard; Damiree Burns, Sophie Wright, guard/forward; Devonta Craig, KIPP Renaissance, guard/forward; Gregory Hammond Jr., Sophie Wright, guard; Troy Joseph, Warren Easton, forward; Ian Kirsch, Lusher, forward; Jyde Manson, Ben Franklin, guard; Donald Miller, McMain, forward; Jalvin Mitchell, St. Augustine, guard/forward; Elijah Morgan, Jesuit, guard; Charlie Russell Jr., Sophie Wright, guard/forward; Dante Smith, St. Augustine, guard/forward; Markie Sulearington, M.L. King, guard; Kalil Thomas, Holy Cross, guard.
Coach: Nathaniel Roche, Carver.
Jefferson Parish Boys All-Stars Roster
Terry Battle, Phoenix; Rodney Brunson, Bonnabel; Eric Brignac, West Jefferson; Jaylen Green, Chalmette; Warren Jones, West Jefferson; Da’Marc Knight, Higgins; R.J. Knighton, East Jefferson; Robert Mays, Riverdale; Donte Mitchell, Bonnabel; Rodney Morrison, Grace King; Eric Tran, Higgins; Tony White, West Jefferson.
Coaches: Uylsses Griffin, Phoenix; Robert Mays, Riverdale.
Orleans Parish Girls All-Stars Roster
Myla Bennette, McGehee; Jordan Berry, Mount Carmel; Sydnee Glass, Karr; Casey Harris, Warren Easton; Larrielle Howard, McDonogh 35; Kayla Johnson, Warren Easton; Kierslynn Lawless, St. Mary’s; Cabria Lewis, Warren Easton; Asia Pasley, Ben Franklin; Courtnee Williams, Ben Franklin; Brionne Woods, Cabrini.
Coaches: Darius Mimms, Warren Easton; Jack Washington, Karr.
Jefferson Parish Girls All-Stars Roster
Sharrell Carter, Higgins; Ke’Ira Chirlow-Higgins, Helen Cox; Cierra Cockerham, East Jefferson; Aujelynn Davis, East Jefferson; Abryhia Irons, John Curtis; Ta’Nai Junior, Helen Cox; Mya Phillips, Helen Cox; Cecilia Rochefort, Ehret; Takelia Smith, Higgins; Maya Washington, John Curtis.
Coach: Chuck Dorvin, East Jefferson.