A law firm known for its work with Hispanic immigrants is threatening legal action against Louisiana high school sports officials over a rule that the attorneys say discriminates against undocumented immigrants by preventing them from playing on high-school sports teams.
The rule, which requires all participants in high-school athletics to provide a social security number except in some specific circumstances, violates the constitutional right to a basic public education that applies whether or not the students or their parents have permission to live in the United States, Kenner attorney Miguel Elias and his associates said in a letter sent Friday to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
The LHSAA, which oversees sports at public and private high schools, didn’t immediately answer a request for comment on the rule being targeted by Elias’ letter.
The rule in question does not appear to be a new one, but it received attention and sparked controversy after the LHSAA sent a Nov. 2 memo warning coaches that there had been “an influx of student-athletes” listing school-issued identification numbers in registration paperwork rather than the last four digits of their social security numbers.
Social-security numbers are given to American citizens or foreigners with some visas authorizing them to be in the U.S.
The memo said student-athletes without social security numbers needed to belong to “an approved foreign exchange program” to be eligible to compete in LHSAA sports, in effect disqualifying undocumented children, many of whom are brought to the U.S. by their parents.
Coaches, students and their supporters were incensed over the memo, particularly coming when it did. It was issued just as the four-month season for soccer — immensely popular in Hispanic countries — kicks off.
It also comes amid the heated rhetoric on immigration that has reached a crescendo in recent weeks as President Donald Trump focused on a migrant caravan from Central America as a campaign issue in the midterm elections.
“I hate seeing news like this,” one Facebook user wrote in Spanish in reaction to a post from Elias on the controversy. “I think all youths have rights, regardless of their immigration status.”
Students who stood to be affected by the rule went to Elias’ office seeking help. The law firm responded with its letter, which argued that the rule ran counter to a 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found constitutional protections applied to all people in the country, regardless of their immigration status.
“Children cannot be denied a public education based on their legal status in the United States,” the letter from Elias’ law firm said. “In its opinion, the court opined that to deny children a basic education would foreclose to them the ability to live in and meaningfully contribute to American society.”
The letter called athletics “an essential part in the formation and basic education of the youth.” It demanded that LHSAA afford all students — including undocumented ones — the opportunity to play sports for the schools they are attending.
If not, the letter said, Elias’ law firm would pursue litigation.
“Failure to correct this issue will constitute continued discrimination based on … immigration status and will require further legal action,” the letter said.
Elias’ partner, Paula Ferreira, said her office is attacking the rule on a pro bono basis because it believes sports are a powerful to bring children of various backgrounds together.
“Many of these students (affected by the rule) don’t understand the language,” Ferreira said. “They are in (English as a Second Language) classes and the only way they can relate is through playing a sport.
“For a lot of them, their team and their sport is their life.”
P.J. Lynch, the owner and operator of a private soccer league for high school-age players outside of LHSAA’s winter season, frequently encounters students looking to play the game they love.
“The … issue … could easily be resolved, and adults just get in these kids’ way,” Lynch said.
His league, Crescent City Soccer, was recently profiled by The Undefeated, an ESPN-owned website focusing on sports, race and culture.
And while his league offers an outlet for kids that aren’t allowed on their high school teams, it is a six-on-six format rather than full field 11-on-11 play. And it also doesn’t haven’t the connection to the players’ school.
“There’s a different type of pride that comes from playing the game and wearing your school’s badge,” Lynch said.