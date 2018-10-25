One of the nation's top high school football players has had a change of heart and may not be headed out of state after all.

Destrehan running back John Emery decommitted from the University of Georgia on Thursday afternoon.

The 5-foot 11, 200-pound Emery, a five-star recruit rated the No. 2 running back in the nation, announced his decision on Twitter.

"This is one of the toughest decisions I've made in my life so far," Emery wrote in the tweet. "I know it will only get tougher. My next move can determine a lot with my future during and after football."

Emery continued by thanking the coaching staff at Georgia. He committed to the Bulldogs in July.

"This recruiting process has taught me patience; even though something seems right, and in fact it may be right, it's always better to be careful and time is a subset of being careful. With that being said, I'm here to announce that at this time I am decommitting from the GA Bulldogs."

Respect my decision 🙏🏼 — John Emery (@Emery4____) October 25, 2018

Emery didn't say which school or schools he is now leaning toward. But he has offers from schools all across the country, including nine from within the Southeastern Conference.

He attended Georgia's Oct. 13 game against LSU in Baton Rouge, a game the Tigers won 36-16.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who spoke Tuesday at the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Quarterback Club luncheon, answered a question from the audience about recruiting and the team's needs.

"I believe LSU should get the best running back in the country," Orgeron said. "That’s what we’re looking for. We have our target on one. He’s not far from here. We’re going to do the best that we can to get the best running back in the country. We may get two more. We need more offensive linemen. We need two quarterbacks."

NCAA rules forbid coaches from commenting on recruits, so Orgeron couldn't say Emery's name (or any other names) specifically.

But Emery is the No. 2 recruit in Louisiana and No. 16 overall recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Emery has rushed for 1,027 yards on 116 carries (8.8 yards per carry) this season for Destrehan (7-1), ranked No. 5 in The New Orleans Advocate's Super 10 rankings. Destrehan plays Jesuit on Friday at Tad Gormley Stadium.