Revenge?
No, Shaw coach Tommy Connors said, not in a jamboree.
Atonement, though, maybe.
One year after being stunned by KIPP Renaissance in the Chalmette Bobby Nuss Jamboree, Shaw returned the favor, and in impressive fashion, in recording a 13-0 victory at Bobby Nuss Stadium.
Quarterback Tyler Nichol and wide receiver Jace Weileman combined on a 40-yard scoring pass in the 15-minute half and fullback Blake Billiot ran 16 yards for a second-half touchdown to account for all of the scoring the Eagles would need against the reigning District 9-3A champions.
“No, it was none of that,’’ Connors said when asked if Shaw was seeking to avenge last August’s 3-0 loss. “It was more of (saying), ‘Hey, guys, we think we’re going to show up, play well and win some games this year. We want to play hard each time we play and get better.' And that was the approach we had.’’
Coming off an 0-11 season, the Eagles from the District 9-5A Catholic League, rolled up 234 yards and 10 first downs in 30 minutes of play while limiting KIPP to 30 first-half yards, 100 total and five firsts.
“It was good (to win),’’ Connors said. “We earned tough yards, which was good to see. We limited their explosive plays. They’ve got some good athletes and quick players. We managed to keep them away from those 60-yard plays.’’
Nichol completed 8 of 12 passes for 153 yards, with Weileman accounting for nearly half of those yards via two receptions good for 76 yards.
Billiot rushed seven times for 60 yards while Rayon McGrew carried 10 times for 24 yards to pace a Shaw running game that netted 81 yards.
Shaw defensive backs Christian Jourdain and Ashton Johnson intercepted KIPP passes at the Eagles 1 and 16 yard lines, respectively.
“We were really confident coming in,’’ Nichol said. “Confidence was the key. I think we did all right (offensively), but I think we also can do better. The guys up front did a good job in blocking in the passing game and running game.’’
KIPP coach Corey McCloud directed his team despite being less than three weeks removed from experiencing what he described as “a mild heart attack’’ on Aug. 6. McCloud said he subsequently underwent an angiogram and angioplasty procedure that resulted in one stent being placed in an artery.
“I’m just happy to be out here,’’ McCloud said before turning to the exhibition. “I think our youth caught up with us. We made a bunch of mistakes.’’
Atonement, McCloud said, was a factor.
“I’m glad for Tommy,’’ McCloud said. “But I know they did (have that in their thought process). They came out and they fought hard. They’re going to have some success in the Catholic League this year.’’
CHALMETTE 8, BELLE CHASSE 7: Senior running back Brendan Hoorman ran 1 yard for a touchdown and then blasted in on the subsequent two-point conversion with 52 seconds remaining in the first half to overcome a 7-0 deficit and lift the host Owls to victory in the Nuss Jamboree nightcap.
Belle Chasse running back Ralph Jones ran 3 yards for the exhibition’s first touchdown and Ronald Allen kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 9:02 left in the opening half.