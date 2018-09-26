When Joe Chango first took over as coach at Country Day four years ago, he admits it used to be a little weird on Friday nights.
He'd be sitting at home eating or celebrating with his assistants while all the other coaches in the city were just kicking off their games.
His day's work had already been completed, thanks to those 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. kickoff times at Country Day.
That changes Friday when the light switch is flipped on and Country Day becomes Country Night.
The Cajuns play their first on-campus night game under permanent lights when they welcome Madison Parish to Metairie for a 6 p.m kickoff. The school brought in temporary lights in the past, but this will be the first under lights that are here to stay.
"There's nothing like playing under the lights," said Christian Becnel, a senior receiver and defensive back. "We all know that. It gets you hyped up. It gives you a little extra fire because there's nothing like it. It's Friday Night Football."
For Chango, it's been a vision since he first took over the program in 2015. Since Country Day didn't have lights, coaches of opposing playoff teams could have requested Country Day move its playoff games to an off-campus field with lights.
"As we were building this program, we were thinking one day hopefully we were going to host some big-time playoff games here," Chango said. "We didn't want to move our playoff games off campus and leave it in the hands of some other coach to say we had to move it off campus. When we started talking about facility upgrades a few years who, we started feeling like the lights were an immediate need."
The way the Cajuns have played thus far this season, the playoff run could be a deep one. They are 4-0 and ranked No. 1 in The New Orleans Advocate's Small School Super 10 and No. 6 in the LSWA Class 2A rankings. The four victories include triumphs over Amite, ranked No. 1 in the LSWA 2A poll at the time, and last week's come-from-behind victory over St. Charles. A win Friday would move them to 5-0 heading into next week's showdown against undefeated Newman, ranked No. 3 in the Super 10 and No. 5 by the LSWA.
Quarterback Justin Ibieta said his team won't overlook this week's opponent, a team Country Day manhandled 77-8 a season ago, and they won't get caught thinking about next week's Uptown showdown against the Greenies.
"Coach Chango won't let us look ahead," Ibieta said. "We wanted to be 4-0 at this point and we know we have to play one game at a time."
Making Friday even more festive is that it's homecoming.
"The lights shows a commitment from a lot of people," Chango said. "It shows what we are trying to do in athletics. Matt Neely is in his second year as head of school and he's been really supportive. It's good to know they are supporting what we're trying to get done us and see where we are going with the program. We are trying to build a state championship caliber program, so we want to have some of the amenities some of the other schools have and lights were certainly a part of that."
Friday's game will be the only regular season game played under the lights.
"For our community, that 4:30 start is still special," Chango said. "But we understood the importance of having lights late in the season and come playoff time and big games."
So now when the time changes, the Cajuns will be able to start at 4 p.m. and not worry about it getting dark before the game ends. Some Country Day fans probably still remember the loss in the 2014 regular season finale against Houma Christian that ended as it was starting to get dark. (To this day, I'm still not sure if Houma's field goal as time expired actually went through the uprights, as it was a little too dark to tell.)
But that'll no longer be a problem.
"I can't wait," Ibieta said.