LAKE CHARLES — KIPP Booker T. Washington’s magic ride through its first season of varsity play continued with a 59-43 win over Delhi in a Class 1A semifinal at the Burton Complex in Lake Charles.
The Lions (24-14) advance to face North Central in the championship game at 4 p.m. Friday. North Central (32-6) advanced with a 60-54 win over Jonesboro-Hodge in the first semifinal.
BTW scored the last nine points of the third quarter to break open a close game with Delhi (28-8) stretching a four-point lead to 13. Delhi never got closer than 12 in the fourth quarter.
Shapaca Smith came off the bench to score all eight of his points in the decisive third quarter, including a 3-pointer to end the quarter.
“I just try to bring some energy to the team when I go in,” he said. “I try to set the tone and be the difference, play solid defense.”
KIPP coach Kenny Allen said his second unit usually provides a boost.
“We call them the "bench mob" and Smith is ‘big shot Pac,' ” he said.
“When we made the run at the end of the third quarter, they had a few guys in foul trouble and were playing some inexperienced guys. Their other guys were tired. We went to our bench and were able to get a few turnovers.”
Tyreese Johnson led BTW with 14 points. Coryell Pierce added 11.
Quatarious Jones led Delhi with 19 points. Tyler Washington added 17, all in the first half.
“In the second half, we started shading to his side," Allen said of Washington. "I put Coryell on his side no matter where he went and tried to make him a passer instead of a shooter. We knew he was an outstanding player and tried to make their other guys beat us.”
Allen said his group, the eighth seed, isn’t worried about expectations or narratives.
“These kids love playing the game and playing for each other,” he said. “They aren’t concerned with what other people say.”
The Lions start two freshmen and have no seniors.
“We have a young team, but they have played together since fifth and sixth grade,” Allen said. “They have been in battles. This year we scheduled tough this year to get them ready. When we got here to the big stage, they were ready. They are resilient kids.”
Allen expects a tough game Friday.
“North Central is the spitting image of us,” he said. “They were down by 15 and came storming back. They were resilient and tough. When you play a team like that, you know it is going to be a dogfight. We will have to come ready to fight too.”