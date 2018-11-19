Kylan Duhe, West St. John
Duhe, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back, rushed 18 times for 268 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-8 victory over Homer in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. Duhe had touchdown runs of 5, 25, 56, 1 and 13 yards. He also had a 62-yard run to set up a Rams' touchdown. The five TDs were not a season high for Duhe. He scored seven TDs in a District 8-1A victory against Houma Christian. West St. John travels to play Logansport on Friday. For the season, Duhe has rushed for 1,875 yards and 32 touchdowns.