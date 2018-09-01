KIPP Northeast made the long trip from Houston but was stopped in their tracks by the KIPP Renaissance New Orleans' defense Saturday afternoon at Pan American.
The Bobcats defense forced five interceptions, including two returned for scores. They also notched five sacks, forced four fumbles and held the Gators to only 39 yards.
“We are very excited how our defense came out here and played. We didn’t feel good about how we played last week, so it was a good bounce back,” said sophomore Lawrence Joiner who had two interceptions, including a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
“It’s about intensity and execution. Coach told us before the game, just run and play fast. That’s all I got to say,” said senior Talim Watkins who recovered a fumble on offense for a score and returned a 27-yard interception for another score in the first quarter.
Joiner said when the defensive front creates pressure like they did Saturday, it makes the secondary’s job easier to make plays.
“They work hard everyday. They’ve been working in the summer, so I’m very happy that we did good today with our front seven,” Joiner said.
KIPP Renaissance’s second-year coach Corey McCloud said the defense set the tone for the Bobcats and aided his young offense.
“They played light’s out tonight and they’ve always been the backbone of our team, so that’s what’s expected of those guys on defense,” McCloud said. “We’re kind of young on offense, so that really gives them confidence when they get to start with short fields and when they get momentum like that.”
Offensively, the Bobcats moved the ball behind first-year starter, sophomore quarterback Javan Wright, who finished 7 of 13 passing for 77 yards and added 65 yards rushing and a touchdown. He was carted off with an apparent left leg injury after a 35-yard run in the second quarter.
“It’s really tough, we’re going to miss him and I hope he bounces back from that,” Watkins said. “I’m very confident in our new quarterback Lucious (Baker) and our team. We’re just going to work hard and get Lucious ready.”
When Wright went down, sophomore Baker came in. Running backs Daniel Washington and Zhi Thomas continued run the ball well. Washington finished with 10 rushes for 68 yards and a fumble, and Thomas ended with six carries for 65 yards and a touchdown.
“Zhi Thomas and Daniel Washington, they’re both great backs that bring something different to the table that keeps our opponents off balance,” McCloud said.
KIPP Northeast coach Elliot Johnson was thankful for the opportunity to play against another KIPP affiliate school and said the loss will help his young team that fields only five seniors on their roster improve as they head back to compete in Houston.
“This was a good test for us, and I think after this game, we’re going to grow up a little bit. My hats off to their coach and his program. This game here is going to prepare us for our future,” said Johnson. “I think charter school sports is the future of education in this country, and I think that KIPP has the right idea.”