New Orleans area
Girls Basketball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, Jan. 13; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Northshore 19-6 4-0
Ponchatoula 18-6 4-1
Hammond 10-12 3-1
Fontainebleau 17-8 3-2
Mandeville 7-12 2-3
Slidell 11-14 1-5
Covington 0-21 0-5
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
H.L. Bourgeois 18-2 5-0
Hahnville 15-11 4-1
East St. John 17-5 3-2
Thibodaux 13-8 3-2
Terrebonne 7-14 1-4
Destrehan 14-9 0-3
Central Lafourche 7-13 0-4
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Landry-Walker 14-11 2-0
Chalmette 16-5 1-0
Grace King 5-16 1-0
West Jefferson 15-8 1-1
Higgins 12-11 1-1
East Jefferson 1-17 1-1
Bonnabel 6-7 0-2
Ehret 3-13 0-2
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Dominican 18-3 1-0
Mount Carmel 14-6 1-0
John Curtis 18-3 0-1
Chapelle 12-9 0-1
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Franklinton 13-14 2-0
Salmen 13-5 1-0
Pearl River 8-10 0-0
Lakeshore 7-5 0-1
St. Scholastica 6-16 0-2
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Warren Easton 18-5 1-0
Karr 12-11 1-0
Helen Cox 16-4 0-1
Belle Chasse 16-7 0-1
Academy of Our Lady 5-12 0-0
McMain 1-21 0-0
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Kennedy 14-11 0-0
Cabrini 12-10 0-0
Ben Franklin 11-9 0-0
McDonogh 35 7-14 0-0
Carver 5-16 0-0
Riverdale 1-9 0-0
NOMMA 1-10 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Loranger 17-2 2-0
Jewel Sumner 15-5 1-0
Albany 15-9 1-1
Hannan 7-11 0-1
Bogalusa 3-11 0-2
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Sophie Wright 8-11 0-0
Cohen 4-8 0-0
KIPP Renaissance 0-4 0-0
Thomas Jefferson 0-7 0-0
International-N.O. 0-8 0-0
Abramson-Sci 0-15 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Haynes 14-4 0-0
Donaldsonville 13-4 0-0
Ursuline 13-8 0-0
St. James 5-14 0-0
Lusher 3-10 0-0
St. Charles Catholic 3-13 0-0
Sacred Heart 3-14 0-0
De La Salle 2-15 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Northlake Christian 13-3 2-0
Amite 14-5 1-0
Independence 12-7 1-0
Pine 10-14 0-2
Pope John Paul II 0-12 0-2
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
M.L. King 11-6 1-0
Country Day 10-5 1-0
Riverside 6-11 0-0
Livingston 9-2 0-1
St. Mary’s 8-16 0-1
*Patrick Taylor 2-8 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Katharine Drexel 14-6 2-0
McGehee 10-2 2-0
South Plaquemines 9-10 1-1
Newman 9-8 0-2
Fisher 1-5 0-2
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
Varnado 1-13 1-0
West St. John 18-5 0-0
Houma Christian 17-3 0-0
KIPP B.T. Washington 11-10 0-0
St. Martin’s 9-7 0-0
Covenant Christian 2-11 0-1
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Holden 13-9 0-0
Maurepas 7-11 0-0
Mount Hermon 6-12 0-0
Kenner Discovery 5-11 0-0
Crescent City 0-0 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Family Christian 12-6 0-0
Christ Episcopal 3-9 0-0
LSD 0-1 0-0
District 9-C
Team Overall Dist.
Grand Isle 3-5 0-0
Lutheran 0-1 0-0
Phoenix 0-9 0-0