New Orleans area

Girls Basketball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, Jan. 13; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Northshore                             19-6            4-0

Ponchatoula                           18-6            4-1

Hammond                              10-12          3-1

Fontainebleau                        17-8            3-2

Mandeville                             7-12            2-3

Slidell                                    11-14           1-5

Covington                              0-21            0-5

District 7-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

H.L. Bourgeois                        18-2            5-0

Hahnville                                15-11          4-1

East St. John                          17-5            3-2

Thibodaux                              13-8            3-2

Terrebonne                            7-14            1-4

Destrehan                               14-9            0-3

Central Lafourche                  7-13            0-4

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Landry-Walker                         14-11          2-0

Chalmette                               16-5            1-0

Grace King                               5-16           1-0

West Jefferson                         15-8            1-1

Higgins                                   12-11          1-1

East Jefferson                          1-17            1-1

Bonnabel                                  6-7             0-2

Ehret                                       3-13            0-2

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Dominican                              18-3            1-0

Mount Carmel                         14-6            1-0

John Curtis                             18-3            0-1

Chapelle                                 12-9            0-1

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Franklinton                              13-14          2-0

Salmen                                   13-5            1-0   

Pearl River                               8-10            0-0

Lakeshore                                7-5              0-1

St. Scholastica                          6-16            0-2

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Warren Easton                          18-5            1-0

Karr                                        12-11           1-0

Helen Cox                                 16-4            0-1

Belle Chasse                             16-7            0-1

Academy of Our Lady                5-12            0-0

McMain                                    1-21            0-0

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Kennedy                                 14-11           0-0

Cabrini                                    12-10          0-0

Ben Franklin                            11-9            0-0

McDonogh 35                          7-14            0-0

Carver                                    5-16            0-0

Riverdale                                1-9              0-0  

NOMMA                                  1-10            0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Loranger                                 17-2           2-0

Jewel Sumner                         15-5            1-0

Albany                                    15-9           1-1

Hannan                                  7-11            0-1

Bogalusa                                3-11            0-2

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Sophie Wright                         8-11            0-0

Cohen                                     4-8             0-0

KIPP Renaissance                     0-4             0-0

Thomas Jefferson                     0-7             0-0

International-N.O.                    0-8             0-0

Abramson-Sci                         0-15            0-0

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Haynes                                    14-4            0-0

Donaldsonville                          13-4            0-0

Ursuline                                   13-8            0-0

St. James                                 5-14            0-0

Lusher                                     3-10            0-0

St. Charles Catholic                   3-13            0-0

Sacred Heart                            3-14            0-0

De La Salle                               2-15            0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Northlake Christian                  13-3            2-0

Amite                                     14-5            1-0

Independence                         12-7            1-0

Pine                                       10-14          0-2

Pope John Paul II                    0-12            0-2

District 11-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

M.L. King                               11-6            1-0

Country Day                           10-5            1-0

Riverside                                6-11            0-0

Livingston                               9-2             0-1

St. Mary’s                               8-16            0-1

*Patrick Taylor                         2-8             0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Katharine Drexel                14-6            2-0

McGehee                                10-2            2-0

South Plaquemines                 9-10            1-1

Newman                                 9-8             0-2

Fisher                                    1-5              0-2

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Varnado                                 1-13             1-0

West St. John                          18-5            0-0

Houma Christian                      17-3            0-0

KIPP B.T. Washington              11-10           0-0

St. Martin’s                             9-7              0-0

Covenant Christian                  2-11            0-1

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Holden                                    13-9           0-0

Maurepas                               7-11            0-0

Mount Hermon                       6-12            0-0

Kenner Discovery                   5-11            0-0

Crescent City                          0-0             0-0

District 8-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Family Christian                       12-6            0-0

Christ Episcopal                       3-9              0-0

LSD                                        0-1              0-0

District 9-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Grand Isle                              3-5              0-0

Lutheran                                0-1              0-0

Phoenix                                  0-9             0-0

