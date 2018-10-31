All is quiet on the Easton front.
But noise is coming, and plenty of it, when Karr plays host to Warren Easton in a District 9-4A championship showdown scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at what is expected to be a raucous and sold out Behrman Stadium.
The top public school programs in Orleans Parish with Karr, the state’s top ranked team in Class 4A from Algiers, taking on the state’s No. 4 ranked squad from Mid-City.
Easton coach Jerry Phillips, a Karr alum and former All-State linebacker, opted this week to decline interview requests presumably to focus on the sizable challenge facing his third Eagles football team.
“We have no comments (and) nothing to say about the Karr game,’’ the normally affable Phillips texted in response to an interview request.
But just five days earlier, following a stunning 64-0 non-district victory against another of Orleans Parish’s perennially tough programs, McDonogh 35, Phillips said, “Everything’s on the line (against Karr). We know it’s coming. It’s what everybody wants to see.’’
Karr (9-0 overall, 3-0 in 9-4A) is seeking its second undefeated regular season in three years and rides a 21-game winning streak into the contest that has helped produce two consecutive Class 4A state championships and two straight district crowns.
Easton (7-1 overall, 3-0) counters with a four-game winning streak that followed its lone defeat, a 38-20 loss to undefeated John Curtis, the top-ranked team in Class 5A and The New Orleans Advocate Super 10 for large schools.
Karr and Easton additionally are ranked No. 2 and 4 respectively in the Super 10 and feature two of the top quarterbacks in the area in junior Leonard Kelly and senior Lance Legendre. The host Cougars also boast a defense that has recorded three shutouts and allowed seven or fewer points in seven of its nine victories.
Easton kicked off this season ranked No. 1 in the Super 10 prior to losing to Curtis, 38-20, in a non-district game that Phillips called “The Truth,’’ because of the implications it could carry in validating the Eagles’ public persona.
“They’re put a lot into this game and for them I can understand why’’ they would not want to speak, said Karr coach Brice Brown, a friend of Phillips, who also is a Karr alum. “We’ve beaten them a lot. For them they’re trying to get that monkey off of their back.’’
Easton has beaten Karr only once in what Brown said he believes is either 12 or 13 meetings between the flagship public schools on the east and west banks of Orleans Parish.
Easton’s sole victory by a 40-14 margin came three years ago in 2015 when Brown was in his first season in charge of the Cougars and Phillips was defensive coordinator of a 12-2 squad directed by Tony Hull.
The Eagles won 12 straight games that season while capturing an undefeated district championship and making an advance to the Class 4A state semifinals where a 44-36 loss to top-seeded Neville ensued. Karr felt the claws of the Tigers from Monroe the following week in a 45-26 defeat in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“The only important thing is that they’ve won one,’’ said Brown, whose teams have beaten Easton, 61-13, and, 40-6, in two subsequent regular-season meetings followed by a 20-12 victory in last year’s Class 4A state semifinal played at Behrman.
“I have a whole bunch of respect for Jerry,’’ Brown said. “He’s a Karr guy. I would expect their absolute best on Thursday. But, for me, I expect the same out of our guys and our coaching staff that we come out and do our absolute best.’’
More paramount, Brown said, “is that (both teams) represent New Orleans football in a positive way. Whereas a lot of things can become divisive with games like this, this is our platform to show that predominantly African-American schools can produce champions not only on the field but also off of it.’’