The LHSAA finally fired back in the ongoing battle over the eligibility of Hahnville High quarterback Andrew Robison.
A document filed by LHSAA attorney Mark Boyer in advance of Monday’s scheduled 1 p.m. hearing in Hahnville’s 29th Judicial District states that an LHSAA investigation found that Robison’s parents “intentionally falsified the LHSAA Residency Form for the purposes of establishing athletic eligibility for their son.”
Robison's mother, Colyer, adamantly defended what her family has done throughout the LHSAA and court process.
"I don't understand why they would use the word falsify," she said. "That would indicate that we knowingly made an attempt to deceive someone. We did not. We filled out all the (LHSAA) forms to the best of our knowledge with the information we had available at that time."
The LHSAA's court filing also questioned the legality of the Temporary Restraining Order the 29th JDC granted to the Robison family last week, based on the LHSAA’s status as a private organization and the fact that the LHSAA and its office are legally based in Baton Rouge.
Though the family was granted the TRO, Hahnville chose not to play Robison in last week’s loss to Destrehan. Hahnville plays Terrebonne at Thibodaux High on Friday night.
"We were hoping for a different outcome today," Hahnville coach Dominic Saltaformaggio said in a statement released Friday. "I am hurting for our team and our school. We have been on an emotional rollercoaster these past few weeks and were hopeful that this matter would have been resolved today."
The LHSAA was not served with the TRO until Thursday, more than a week after it was granted, prompting the Friday court filing. In the document, Boyer also states that Hahnville filed for arbitration, a procedure that is pending after the LHSAA’s executive committee denied Robison’s appeal for eligibility during an emotional meeting Sept. 13 during which Robison and his parents were visible and vocal.
Hahnville High released the following statement Friday afternoon:
"We have reached out to the LHSAA multiple times in an attempt to resolve this matter in the best interest of everyone involved, most importantly Andrew and the HHS football team. Unfortunately, the LHSAA executive committee rejected an agreement today that was proposed by all parties. Hahnville High School is moving forward with arbitration and a claim has been filed. At this point, we are waiting to hear back from a claim manager with the American Arbitration Association."
Andrew Robison played three seasons at Houma’s Vandebilt Catholic High and enrolled at Hahnville over the summer, months after his father, Drew, was relieved of his duties as boys basketball coach at VCHS.
The original LHSAA release last month ruling Robison ineligible to compete at HHS for his senior season listed multiple violations, including violations of its recruiting-related “undue influence” rule.
In-depth findings of the investigation were not released to the public. During the Sept. 13 appeal, the Robisons acknowledged that their younger son remains in Houma with friends and attends school there.
Boyer also refuted Friday a WWL Radio report that stated the LHSAA was in “negotiations with the Robison family.” Boyer responded by text, saying “The LHSAA is not interested in a settlement or a resolution.”
Boyer's court filing cites a number of past legal cases, including a 2013 case in which the Louisiana Supreme Court states that “The LHSAA was a private organization, not a public body, ruling that its bylaws were not to infringed upon.”
Boyer’s filing states that the 29th JDC should “dismiss all claims and/or actions against the LHSAA as the court lacks jurisdiction and venue is improper."
In citing the 1980 of Walsh v. LHSAA, the filing states “Simply Robison was ruled ineligible to participate in LHSAA sanctioned events for one year due to violations of LHSAA rules and policies as a result of the falsification of an enrollment document.”