Brother Martin baseball is undefeated no more.
The St. Paul’s Wolves and a cold, damp Lundi Gras afternoon at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium proved to be more than the Crusaders could overcome, falling from the ranks of the unbeaten in a 9-5 loss. The Crusaders went in 7-0.
Sophomore right-hander Hunter Corass pitched 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief in support of starter Jacob Scherer in addition to going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to highlight St. Paul’s win.
St. Paul’s (5-3) won for the second time in three games after a 3-0 start by collecting five RBI hits and three sacrifice flies off a trio of Brother Martin pitchers. Three of the Wolves’ seven hits were doubles.
“I’m really happy with this win,’’ St. Paul’s coach Mickey Nunez said. “We battled the entire game. We beat a solid club, and I thought we fought hard throughout.
“(St. Paul’s players) competed and that’s what we’re looking for from them in every outing. They competed for seven innings. It was cold and wet. I feel sorry for the guys who fell down out there.’’
Brother Martin totaled 11 hits in rallying from 3-0 and 5-2 deficits to tie the score at 5 by scoring two runs in the fourth and a single run in the fifth before the Wolves answered with two-run innings in the sixth and seventh.
“We did not play very well, but credit goes to (St. Paul’s),’’ Brother Martin coach Jeff Lupo said. “They constantly put pressure on us. We just made too many mistakes. Base running, we were bad and we had some situational mistakes. We ran ourselves out of a couple of innings, which is uncharacteristic of what we do.
“But we’ll get back to work. I’m confident in the ability of the guys in our dugout. I’m just disappointed in the way we played. But, again, credit goes to (St. Paul’s).’’
In addition to Corass, who started at third base and also scored two runs, center fielder Nick Vitale went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the top of the second that produced a 3-0 lead. Second baseman Kyle McLaughlen had two RBIs via a double in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
First baseman Matthew Russo also had a RBI in going 1-for-3 and left fielder Sam Heap reached base and scored twice while going 1-for-3. Scherer and designated hitter Owen Hnatyshan each had sacrifice flies.
Corass allowed three hits, struck out two and walked one in 2⅓ innings after entering in the bottom of the fifth to induce a 4-3 groundout and end a Brother Martin threat with runners at second and third. The lanky sophomore then worked out of similar two-out threats with runners at second and third in the sixth and seventh by recording a 1-3 putout and a strikeout to end the game.
Both sides committed four errors.
“We played well in the beginning,’’ Corass said. “Then we had a couple of bad throws (for errors). But we came back with our bats and pitching. I just wanted to throw strikes and let them hit (the ball) and let my teammates make plays.’’