Exactly one year ago, Carver took a tight first-quarter lead against McMain in a nondistrict matchup.
The Rams ended up scoring 21 points in the second quarter and cruised to a 47-point rout of the Mustangs.
Friday afternoon at Pan-American Stadium, that trend continued.
Carver took a 14-point first-quarter lead against McMain, then erupted for 25 points in the second quarter, finishing with a 52-0 shutout for the Rams first victory of the year.
“Playing on the road (against Bastrop and Central Lafourche) was tough and created a lot of adversity,” Carver coach Byron Addison said. “For these kids to come home and get a win like this was a huge accomplishment.”
Addison said he appreciated his players for going above and beyond, each of them focusing on his job. Rather than going through the motions, even in a runaway win, they executed.
“As long as we come out with a victory, I’m not too much concerned about the scores,” Addison said.
While both offenses went three-and-out to start the game, Carver’s junior running back Randolph Armstead got things going for his team with a 3-yard rushing touchdown, and from there, the Rams rolled.
Armstead, who broke the 100-yard barrier in last year's matchup, finished Friday's game with 53 yards rushing.
His second touchdown of the game capped off the Rams’ final scoring drive of the first half, which was highlighted by a 60-yard run from senior Corey Johnson.
The Rams added three more first-half scores as junior quarterback Quincy Curry found senior Justin London and juniors Calvin Jones III in the end zone over the course of 9½ minutes. Curry’s final passing touchdown of the half went to Jones for 28 yards.
Curry also used his feet and contributed with a 16-yard rushing touchdown in the same half following a Mustangs turnover deep in their own territory.
Curry finished with 218 yards from scrimmage — 170 passing and 48 rushing — and five total touchdowns.
“We never gave up,” Curry said. “We have all of our support out there and they gave us a lot of momentum.”
Down 39-0 to start off the second half, McMain caught a bit of a break as the defense forced a Carver turnover.
But moments later, the Rams took the football right back.
More missed opportunities followed the Mustangs for the rest of the game. While Dario Alvarez’s fourth-quarter fake punt in Rams territory got the necessary yardage for a first down, the Mustangs were immediately backed up with a third-and-long.
Senior running back Barnel Robin sealed the victory for Carver, cruising downfield for a 23-yard touchdown.
The Rams' next goal is to take down of reigning Class 4A state champion Edna Karr on the road next week.
It is obviously a daunting challenge. But Addison said he's remained confident his players will step up, learn from their mistakes and be accountable.
“This next game (against Karr) will be our most important game,” Curry said.
Addison added: “When you’re going against the state champions, you have to minimize your mistakes. You almost have to play a mistake-free football game. But we’re going to do like we do for every game. We’ll come in the morning, show our mistakes, correct our mistakes and get back to work tomorrow.”