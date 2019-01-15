Ellie Holzman will leave Mount Carmel a champion.
Holzman, the senior middle blocker for the Cubs, was named the Gatorade Louisiana Volleyball Player of the Year for the third consecutive time.
Mount Carmel has now taken home the award six years in-a-row, with Holzman's three honors along with two from graduate Katie Kampen and one from former standout Kristen Nuss.
"It's been a storybook ending for me. To get recognized by Gatorade is a big deal," she said. "It goes so much beyond the athletics. It's the service and the stuff in school. It's a top honor to get this and a huge blessing."
The Illinois signee finished her senior campaign with 571 kills, 303 digs, 106 blocks and 30 aces for a squad that finished 44-2 and took home a fifth consecutive state title. She posted a .533 kill percentage and a .486 hitting percentage.
A two-time MaxPreps First Team All-American selection, Holzman finished her high school career with 2,426 kills, 1,379 digs and 754 blocks. What helped drive her during her star-studded four years, she said, were the relationships she crafted with the program's former greats Kampen and Nuss, along with her teammates and coaches.
Through all the state titles and national honors, those will be what she will miss most when she takes off for Illinois.
"I'm proud of myself, but also for my teammates and coaches that helped me get here," she said. "I knew how great they (Kampen and Nuss) were, and following in their footsteps has been amazing.
"I've gotten so close with all these people over these four years, and it's tough knowing that's coming to an end and closing, but I've got a lot to look forward to."
Her skills in the classroom and in the community only helped bolster her award-winning resume, too. Holzman posted a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the Latin National Honor Society and the school's book club. She has also volunteered with a local anti-drug program as well as a youth volleyball and basketball coach.
As the state's Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year, Holzman receives a $1,000 grant to donate to a local or national youth sports organization of her choice.