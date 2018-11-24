BOYS BASKETBALL

 

Monday, Nov. 26

Non-district

Rummel at Karr, 6 p.m.

Grace King at Haynes, 6 p.m.

Walker at Ponchatoula, 6 p.m.

Warren Easton at Salmen, 6 p.m.

International at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Terrebonne at Abramson Sci, 6 p.m.

Franklinton at Pine, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at South Plaquemine, 6:30 p.m.

Beau Chene at Clark, 6:30 p.m.

John Curtis at Northshore, 7 p.m.

St. Augustine at McDonogh 35, 7 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Non-district

Thomas Jefferson at NOMMA, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Pearl River, 5 p.m.

M.L. King at Amite, 5 p.m.

Belle Chasse at Carver, 5:30 p.m.

Morris Jeff Community at Einstein, 5:45 p.m.

Brother Martin at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Ehret at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Higgins at Crescent City, 6 p.m.

Abramson Sci at Covington, 6 p.m.

Haynes at Kenner Discovery, 6 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Grand Isle, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Hannan, 6 p.m.

Ridgewood at Ecole Classique, 6 p.m.

Destrehan at Slidell, 7 p.m.

Grace King at Destrehan, 7 p.m.

Bogalusa at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Mandeville at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.

St. James at Lutcher, 7 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at French Settlement, 7 p.m.

Lakeshore at Ben Franklin, TBA

CYO Tournament

Pool A: Slidell, John Curtis, Shaw.

Pool B: St. Stanislaus, Jesuit, Fontainebleau.

Pool C: De La Salle, St. Thomas Aquinas, Rummel.

Pool D: Holy Cross, Newman, St. Paul’s.

At Shaw

Jesuit vs. St. Stanislaus, 6 p.m.

Shaw vs. John Curtis, 7:30 p.m.

At De La Salle

De La Salle vs. Rummel, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Newman, 7:30 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Non-district

Livingston at NOMMA, 5 p.m.

Jehovah-Jireh at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Clark at Abramson Sci, 6 p.m.

Chalmette at South Plaquemines, 6 p.m.

Runnels at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.

Pearl River at Christ Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.

Hammond at Vandebilt Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

CYO Tournament

At Jesuit

John Curtis vs. Slidell, 6 p.m.

Jesuit vs. Fontainebleau, 7:30 p.m.

At Holy Cross

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Rummel, 6 p.m.

Newman vs. St. Paul’s, 7:30 p.m.

Sophie Wright Tournament of Champions

At Crescent City

Game 1: M.L. King at Crescent City, 5 p.m.

Game 2: St. Thomas More vs. KIPP Renaissance, 6:30 p.m.

At Sophie Wright

Game 7: Thurgood Marshall vs. Sophie Wright, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: Riverside vs. Lusher, 4 p.m.

Game 4: McDonogh 35 vs. Salmen, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5: Country Day vs. East Ascension, 7 p.m.

Game 6: Hahnville vs. Cy-Fair, Houston, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Madison Prep, bye

Franklinton Tournament

Pine vs. Varnado, 4:40 p.m.

Amite vs. Lakeshore, 7 p.m.

St. Amant John “Hot Rod’’ Williams Gold Dome Classic

Woodlawn-Baton Rouge vs. Terrebonne, 4:30 p.m.

Donaldsonville vs. East St. John, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs vs. St. Amant, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Non-district

Clark at Ridgewood, 5 p.m.

East Jefferson at Carver, 5:30 p.m.

Lutheran at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.

Higgins at Ehret, 6:45 p.m.

CYO Tournament

At Jesuit

Slidell vs. Shaw, 6 p.m.

Fontainebleau vs. St. Stanislaus, 7:30 p.m.

At Holy Cross

De La Salle vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. St. Paul’s, 7:30 p.m.

Sophie Wright Tournament of Champions

At Crescent City

Game 9: McDonogh 35-Salmen loser vs. Country Day-East Ascension loser, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Crescent City-M.L. King loser vs. St. Thomas More-KIPP Renaissance loser, 5:30 p.m.

Game 11: Crescent City-M.L. King winner vs. St. Thomas More-KIPP Renaissance winner, 7 p.m.

At Sophie Wright

Game 8: Madison Prep vs. Hahnville-Cy Fair, Houston, Texas, winner 4 p.m.

Game 12: McDonogh 35-Salmen winner vs. Country Day-East Ascension winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 13: Sophie Wright-Thurgood Marshall, Fort Bend, Texas, loser vs. Riverside-Lusher loser, 7 p.m.

Game 14: Sophie Wright-Thurgood Marshall, Fort Bend, Texas, winner vs. Riverside-Lusher winner, 8:30 p.m.

McMain Invitational Tournament

Game 1: McMain vs. Morris Jeff Community, 3:45 p.m.

Game 2: Bonnabel vs. Abramson Sci, 5:15 p.m.

Game 3: West Jefferson vs. Ben Franklin, 6:45 p.m.

Game 4: St. Augustine vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Franklinton Tournament

Varnado vs. Bogalusa, 5:50 p.m.

Mandeville vs. Kentwood, 7 p.m.

Franklinton vs. Pine, 8:10 p.m.

Assumption Spur 70 Shootout Tournament

At Napoleonville Community Center

St. Charles Catholic vs. South Terrebonne, 3:30 p.m.

Ellender vs. East Iberville, 5 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. South Lafourche, 6:30 p.m.

Thibodaux vs. Patterson, 8 p.m.

At Assumption

Assumption vs. Berwick, 5 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeios vs. Helen Cox, 6:30 p.m.

St. James vs. Assumption, 8 p.m.

St. Amant John “Hot Rod’’ Williams Gold Dome Classic

East St. John vs. Catholic-Baton Rouge, 3:30 p.m.

Woodlawn-Baton Rouge vs. Dutchtown, 5 p.m.

St. Amant vs. Ponchatoula, 6:30 p.m.

Airline-Bossier vs. Denham Springs, 8 p.m.

Hamilton Christian Tournament, TBA

 

Friday, Nov. 30

Non-district

Einstein at Clark, 5 p.m.

St. Martin’s at Kenner Discovery, 5 p.m.

Carver at Brother Martin, 6 p.m.

Riverdale at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Northshore at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Kennedy at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Warren Easton, 6:30 p.m.

Avoyelles at Clark, 6:30 p.m.

Destrehan at Chalmette, 7 p.m.

International at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Christ Episcopal at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Pearl River at Haynes, 7:30 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Doyle, 6 p.m.

CYO Tournament

Pool A: Slidell, John Curtis, Shaw.

Pool B: St. Stanislaus, Jesuit, Fontainebleau.

Pool C: De La Salle, St. Thomas Aquinas, Rummel.

Pool D: Holy Cross, Newman, St. Paul’s.

At Jesuit

Semifinals: Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner, 6 p.m.

Semifinals: Pool C winner vs. Pool D winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sophie Wright Tournament of Champions

At Crescent City

Game 16: Game 8 loser vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 17: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 loser, 5:30 p.m.

At Sophie Wright

Game 15: Hahnville-Cy Fair, Houston, Texas, loser vs. Game 10 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 18: Game 12 loser vs. Game 14 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 19: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 loser, 5:30 p.m.

Game 20: Game 8 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 21: Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 8:30 p.m.

McMain Invitational Tournament

Game 5: McMain-Morris Jeff Community loser vs. Bonnabel-Abramson Sci loser, 3:45 p.m.

Game 6: West Jefferson-Ben Franklin loser vs. St. Augustine-KIPP Booker T. Washington loser, 5:15 p.m.

Game 7: West Jefferson-Ben Franklin winner vs. St. Augustine-KIPP Booker T. Washington, winner, 6:45 p.m.

Game 8: McMain-Morris Jeff Community winner vs. Bonnabel-Abramson Sci winner, 8:15 p.m.

Franklinton Tournament

Pine vs. Mandeville, 5:20 p.m.

Franklinton vs. Bogalusa, 8 p.m.

St. Amant John “Hot Rod’’ Williams Gold Dome Classic

Ponchatoula vs. East St. John, 3:30 p.m.

Sulphur vs. Donaldsonville, 5 p.m.

Terrebonne vs. Catholic-Baton Rouge, 6:30 p.m.

Airline-Bossier vs. St. Amant, 8 p.m.

Assumption Spur 70 Shootout Tournament

At Napoleonville Community Center

Berwick vs. East Iberville, 3:30 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic vs. Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

South Lafourche vs. Patterson 6:30 p.m.

Helen Cox vs. South Terrebonne, 8 p.m.

At Assumption

Thibodaux vs. Vandebilt Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

North Vermilion vs. Ellender, 5 p.m.

Assumption vs. H.L. Bourgeois, 6:30 p.m.

Thibodaux vs. St. James 8 p.m.

Hamilton Christian Tournament, TBA

 

Saturday, Dec. 1

Non-district

Thomas Jefferson at Patrick Taylor, noon

CYO Tournament

Pool A: Slidell, John Curtis, Shaw.

Pool B: St. Stanislaus, Jesuit, Fontainebleau.

Pool C: De La Salle, St. Thomas Aquinas, Rummel.

Pool D: Holy Cross, Newman, St. Paul’s.

At Jesuit

Pool A third place vs. Pool B third place, 12:45 p.m.

Pool C third place vs. Pool D third place, 2:15 p.m.

Pool A second place vs. Pool B second place, 3:45 p.m.

Pool C second place vs. Pool D second place, 5:15 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Sophie Wright Tournament of Champions

At Sophie Wright

Game 22: Game 15 loser vs. Game 19 loser, noon

Consolation championship (Game 23): Game 15 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 24: Game 16 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 3 p.m.

Third-place game (Game 25): Game 21 loser vs. Game 22 loser, 4 p.m.

Championship final (Game 26): Game 20 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 5:30 p.m.

McMain Invitational Tournament

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation final (Game 11): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m.

Championship game (Game 12): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Franklinton Tournament

Lakeshore vs. Varnado, 11:45 a.m.

Mandeville vs. Amite, 2:15 p.m.

Franklinton vs. Kentwood, 3:30 p.m.

St. Amant John “Hot Rod’’ Williams Gold Dome Classic

Donaldsonville vs. Airline-Bossier, 1:30 p.m.

Denham Springs vs. Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, 3 p.m.

Catholic-Baton Rouge vs. Sulphur, 4:30 p.m.

Dutchtown vs. Ponchatoula, 6 p.m.

St. Amant vs. Terrebonne, 7:30 p.m.

Assumption Spur 70 Shootout Tournament

At Napoleonville Community Center

South Terrebonne vs. East Iberville, 1:30 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. Vandebilt Catholic, 3 p.m.

Ellender vs. Destrehan, 4:30 p.m.

South Lafourche vs. St. James, 6 p.m.

At Assumption

Berwick vs. St. Charles Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois vs. Patterson 3 p.m.

North Vermilion vs. Assumption, 4:30 p.m.

Thibodaux vs. Helen Cox, 6 p.m.

Hamilton Christian Tournament, TBA

