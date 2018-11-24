BOYS BASKETBALL
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
Monday, Nov. 26
Non-district
Rummel at Karr, 6 p.m.
Grace King at Haynes, 6 p.m.
Walker at Ponchatoula, 6 p.m.
Warren Easton at Salmen, 6 p.m.
International at Kennedy, 6 p.m.
Terrebonne at Abramson Sci, 6 p.m.
Franklinton at Pine, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at South Plaquemine, 6:30 p.m.
Beau Chene at Clark, 6:30 p.m.
John Curtis at Northshore, 7 p.m.
St. Augustine at McDonogh 35, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Non-district
Thomas Jefferson at NOMMA, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Pearl River, 5 p.m.
M.L. King at Amite, 5 p.m.
Belle Chasse at Carver, 5:30 p.m.
Morris Jeff Community at Einstein, 5:45 p.m.
Brother Martin at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Ehret at Kennedy, 6 p.m.
Higgins at Crescent City, 6 p.m.
Abramson Sci at Covington, 6 p.m.
Haynes at Kenner Discovery, 6 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Grand Isle, 6 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Hannan, 6 p.m.
Ridgewood at Ecole Classique, 6 p.m.
Destrehan at Slidell, 7 p.m.
Grace King at Destrehan, 7 p.m.
Bogalusa at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.
Mandeville at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.
St. James at Lutcher, 7 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at French Settlement, 7 p.m.
Lakeshore at Ben Franklin, TBA
CYO Tournament
Pool A: Slidell, John Curtis, Shaw.
Pool B: St. Stanislaus, Jesuit, Fontainebleau.
Pool C: De La Salle, St. Thomas Aquinas, Rummel.
Pool D: Holy Cross, Newman, St. Paul’s.
At Shaw
Jesuit vs. St. Stanislaus, 6 p.m.
Shaw vs. John Curtis, 7:30 p.m.
At De La Salle
De La Salle vs. Rummel, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Newman, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Non-district
Livingston at NOMMA, 5 p.m.
Jehovah-Jireh at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Clark at Abramson Sci, 6 p.m.
Chalmette at South Plaquemines, 6 p.m.
Runnels at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.
Pearl River at Christ Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.
Hammond at Vandebilt Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
CYO Tournament
At Jesuit
John Curtis vs. Slidell, 6 p.m.
Jesuit vs. Fontainebleau, 7:30 p.m.
At Holy Cross
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Rummel, 6 p.m.
Newman vs. St. Paul’s, 7:30 p.m.
Sophie Wright Tournament of Champions
At Crescent City
Game 1: M.L. King at Crescent City, 5 p.m.
Game 2: St. Thomas More vs. KIPP Renaissance, 6:30 p.m.
At Sophie Wright
Game 7: Thurgood Marshall vs. Sophie Wright, 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: Riverside vs. Lusher, 4 p.m.
Game 4: McDonogh 35 vs. Salmen, 5:30 p.m.
Game 5: Country Day vs. East Ascension, 7 p.m.
Game 6: Hahnville vs. Cy-Fair, Houston, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Madison Prep, bye
Franklinton Tournament
Pine vs. Varnado, 4:40 p.m.
Amite vs. Lakeshore, 7 p.m.
St. Amant John “Hot Rod’’ Williams Gold Dome Classic
Woodlawn-Baton Rouge vs. Terrebonne, 4:30 p.m.
Donaldsonville vs. East St. John, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. St. Amant, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Non-district
Clark at Ridgewood, 5 p.m.
East Jefferson at Carver, 5:30 p.m.
Lutheran at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.
Higgins at Ehret, 6:45 p.m.
CYO Tournament
At Jesuit
Slidell vs. Shaw, 6 p.m.
Fontainebleau vs. St. Stanislaus, 7:30 p.m.
At Holy Cross
De La Salle vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. St. Paul’s, 7:30 p.m.
Sophie Wright Tournament of Champions
At Crescent City
Game 9: McDonogh 35-Salmen loser vs. Country Day-East Ascension loser, 4 p.m.
Game 10: Crescent City-M.L. King loser vs. St. Thomas More-KIPP Renaissance loser, 5:30 p.m.
Game 11: Crescent City-M.L. King winner vs. St. Thomas More-KIPP Renaissance winner, 7 p.m.
At Sophie Wright
Game 8: Madison Prep vs. Hahnville-Cy Fair, Houston, Texas, winner 4 p.m.
Game 12: McDonogh 35-Salmen winner vs. Country Day-East Ascension winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 13: Sophie Wright-Thurgood Marshall, Fort Bend, Texas, loser vs. Riverside-Lusher loser, 7 p.m.
Game 14: Sophie Wright-Thurgood Marshall, Fort Bend, Texas, winner vs. Riverside-Lusher winner, 8:30 p.m.
McMain Invitational Tournament
Game 1: McMain vs. Morris Jeff Community, 3:45 p.m.
Game 2: Bonnabel vs. Abramson Sci, 5:15 p.m.
Game 3: West Jefferson vs. Ben Franklin, 6:45 p.m.
Game 4: St. Augustine vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington, 8:15 p.m.
Franklinton Tournament
Varnado vs. Bogalusa, 5:50 p.m.
Mandeville vs. Kentwood, 7 p.m.
Franklinton vs. Pine, 8:10 p.m.
Assumption Spur 70 Shootout Tournament
At Napoleonville Community Center
St. Charles Catholic vs. South Terrebonne, 3:30 p.m.
Ellender vs. East Iberville, 5 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. South Lafourche, 6:30 p.m.
Thibodaux vs. Patterson, 8 p.m.
At Assumption
Assumption vs. Berwick, 5 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeios vs. Helen Cox, 6:30 p.m.
St. James vs. Assumption, 8 p.m.
St. Amant John “Hot Rod’’ Williams Gold Dome Classic
East St. John vs. Catholic-Baton Rouge, 3:30 p.m.
Woodlawn-Baton Rouge vs. Dutchtown, 5 p.m.
St. Amant vs. Ponchatoula, 6:30 p.m.
Airline-Bossier vs. Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Hamilton Christian Tournament, TBA
Friday, Nov. 30
Non-district
Einstein at Clark, 5 p.m.
St. Martin’s at Kenner Discovery, 5 p.m.
Carver at Brother Martin, 6 p.m.
Riverdale at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Northshore at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Kennedy at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Warren Easton, 6:30 p.m.
Avoyelles at Clark, 6:30 p.m.
Destrehan at Chalmette, 7 p.m.
International at Livingston, 7 p.m.
Christ Episcopal at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.
Pearl River at Haynes, 7:30 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Doyle, 6 p.m.
CYO Tournament
Pool A: Slidell, John Curtis, Shaw.
Pool B: St. Stanislaus, Jesuit, Fontainebleau.
Pool C: De La Salle, St. Thomas Aquinas, Rummel.
Pool D: Holy Cross, Newman, St. Paul’s.
At Jesuit
Semifinals: Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner, 6 p.m.
Semifinals: Pool C winner vs. Pool D winner, 7:30 p.m.
Sophie Wright Tournament of Champions
At Crescent City
Game 16: Game 8 loser vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 17: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 loser, 5:30 p.m.
At Sophie Wright
Game 15: Hahnville-Cy Fair, Houston, Texas, loser vs. Game 10 loser, 2:30 p.m.
Game 18: Game 12 loser vs. Game 14 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 19: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 loser, 5:30 p.m.
Game 20: Game 8 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 21: Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 8:30 p.m.
McMain Invitational Tournament
Game 5: McMain-Morris Jeff Community loser vs. Bonnabel-Abramson Sci loser, 3:45 p.m.
Game 6: West Jefferson-Ben Franklin loser vs. St. Augustine-KIPP Booker T. Washington loser, 5:15 p.m.
Game 7: West Jefferson-Ben Franklin winner vs. St. Augustine-KIPP Booker T. Washington, winner, 6:45 p.m.
Game 8: McMain-Morris Jeff Community winner vs. Bonnabel-Abramson Sci winner, 8:15 p.m.
Franklinton Tournament
Pine vs. Mandeville, 5:20 p.m.
Franklinton vs. Bogalusa, 8 p.m.
St. Amant John “Hot Rod’’ Williams Gold Dome Classic
Ponchatoula vs. East St. John, 3:30 p.m.
Sulphur vs. Donaldsonville, 5 p.m.
Terrebonne vs. Catholic-Baton Rouge, 6:30 p.m.
Airline-Bossier vs. St. Amant, 8 p.m.
Assumption Spur 70 Shootout Tournament
At Napoleonville Community Center
Berwick vs. East Iberville, 3:30 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic vs. Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
South Lafourche vs. Patterson 6:30 p.m.
Helen Cox vs. South Terrebonne, 8 p.m.
At Assumption
Thibodaux vs. Vandebilt Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
North Vermilion vs. Ellender, 5 p.m.
Assumption vs. H.L. Bourgeois, 6:30 p.m.
Thibodaux vs. St. James 8 p.m.
Hamilton Christian Tournament, TBA
Saturday, Dec. 1
Non-district
Thomas Jefferson at Patrick Taylor, noon
CYO Tournament
Pool A: Slidell, John Curtis, Shaw.
Pool B: St. Stanislaus, Jesuit, Fontainebleau.
Pool C: De La Salle, St. Thomas Aquinas, Rummel.
Pool D: Holy Cross, Newman, St. Paul’s.
At Jesuit
Pool A third place vs. Pool B third place, 12:45 p.m.
Pool C third place vs. Pool D third place, 2:15 p.m.
Pool A second place vs. Pool B second place, 3:45 p.m.
Pool C second place vs. Pool D second place, 5:15 p.m.
Championship game, 7 p.m.
Sophie Wright Tournament of Champions
At Sophie Wright
Game 22: Game 15 loser vs. Game 19 loser, noon
Consolation championship (Game 23): Game 15 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 24: Game 16 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 3 p.m.
Third-place game (Game 25): Game 21 loser vs. Game 22 loser, 4 p.m.
Championship final (Game 26): Game 20 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 5:30 p.m.
McMain Invitational Tournament
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Consolation final (Game 11): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m.
Championship game (Game 12): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Franklinton Tournament
Lakeshore vs. Varnado, 11:45 a.m.
Mandeville vs. Amite, 2:15 p.m.
Franklinton vs. Kentwood, 3:30 p.m.
St. Amant John “Hot Rod’’ Williams Gold Dome Classic
Donaldsonville vs. Airline-Bossier, 1:30 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, 3 p.m.
Catholic-Baton Rouge vs. Sulphur, 4:30 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. Ponchatoula, 6 p.m.
St. Amant vs. Terrebonne, 7:30 p.m.
Assumption Spur 70 Shootout Tournament
At Napoleonville Community Center
South Terrebonne vs. East Iberville, 1:30 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Vandebilt Catholic, 3 p.m.
Ellender vs. Destrehan, 4:30 p.m.
South Lafourche vs. St. James, 6 p.m.
At Assumption
Berwick vs. St. Charles Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois vs. Patterson 3 p.m.
North Vermilion vs. Assumption, 4:30 p.m.
Thibodaux vs. Helen Cox, 6 p.m.
Hamilton Christian Tournament, TBA