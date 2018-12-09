Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Monday’s games

Nondistrict

Fisher at Bonnabel, 4:30 p.m.

Dominican at Academy of Our Lady, 5 p.m.

Ehret at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

Higgins at KIPP Renaissance, 5 p.m.

Kenner Discovery at Bonnabel, 5 p.m.

West Jefferson at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.

Kennedy at Lusher, 5 p.m.

Cohen at McDonogh 35, 5 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at St. Scholastica, 5 p.m.

McGehee at De La Salle, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Maurepas, 5 p.m.

Riverdale at Lakeshore, 5:30 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at Northlake Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Chapelle at St. Martin’s 6 p.m.

Fontainebleau at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Landry-Walker, 6 p.m.

East St. John at Karr, 6 p.m.

Salmen at Northshore, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

District 6-5A

Northshore at Ponchatoula, 6 p.m.

District 7-5A

Central Lafourche at Hahnville, 5 p.m.

Terrebonne at H.L. Bourgeois, 6 p.m.

Nondistrict

Belle Chasse at Covington, 5 p.m.

East Iberville at Grace King, 5 p.m.

West Jefferson at Karr, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Destrehan, 5 p.m.

M.L. King at Carver, 5 p.m.

Kennedy at International, 5 p.m.

NOMMA at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.

Abramson Sci at McMain, 5 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Country Day, 5 p.m.

Haynes at Dunham, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Fisher, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Newman, 5 p.m.

Cabrini at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at Ben Franklin, 5:30 p.m.

Bogalusa at Pearl River, 5:30 p.m.

St. James at Houma Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at Einstein, 5:30 p.m.

Warren Easton at Ellender, 6 p.m.

Slidell at Chalmette, 6 p.m.

Higgins at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.

St. Scholastica at Christ Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Cohen at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.

Hannan at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

West St. John at Lutcher, 6 p.m.

Franklinton at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

Amite at Mandeville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

District 7-5A

Destrehan at Terrebonne, 5 p.m.

Nondistrict

East Jefferson at Chapelle, 5 p.m.

Ehret at Belle Chasse, 5 p.m.

Academy of Our Lady at Country Day, 5 p.m.

Denham Springs at Franklinton, 5 p.m.

Kenner Discovery at St. Martin’s, 5 p.m.

West St. John at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Academy of Our Lady at Lusher, 5 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Lakeshore, 5:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at McDonogh 35, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Nondistrict

John Curtis at De La Salle, 5 p.m.

Higgins at Kennedy, 5 p.m.

Bonnabel at NOMMA, 5 p.m.

Grace King at Haynes, 5 p.m.

West Jefferson at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

Einstein at McGehee, 5 p.m.

Cohen at Livingston, 5:30 p.m.

Landry-Walker at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Karr, 6 p.m.

M.L. King at McMain, 6 p.m.

Pearl River at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.

Chalmette Valero Christmas Classic

Chalmette vs. Northshore, 4 p.m.

McDonogh 35 vs. Slidell, 5:30 p.m.

Walker Lady Cat Tournament

At Walker

Albany vs. West Monroe, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield vs. East Iberville, 5:50 p.m.

Walker vs. Rapides, 7:10 p.m.

At Central-BR

Dutchtown vs. Belaire, 4:30 p.m.

Central-Baton Rouge vs. Broadmoor, 5:50 p.m.

Natchitoches-Central vs. Glen Oaks, 7:10 p.m.

At Zachary

Port Allen vs. Hahnville, 5:30 p.m.

Zachary vs. Peabody, 6:50 p.m.

Friday’s games

Nondistrict

Destrehan at Newman, 4:30 p.m.

Belle Chasse at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.

St. James at Dominican, 5 p.m.

Riverdale at Ehret, 5 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Grace King, 5 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Kennedy, 5 p.m.

Lusher at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Family Christian, 5 p.m.

Chapelle at Teurlings Catholic, 6 p.m.

West Jefferson at Carver, 6 p.m.

West St. John at Carver, 6 p.m.

McMain at Vandebilt Catholic, 6 p.m.

Pearl River at Pope John Paul II, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Sacred Heart, TBA

Chalmette Valero Christmas Classic

Chalmette vs. Fontainebleau, 3 p.m.

Northshore vs. Country Day, 4:30 p.m.

Slidell vs. Cabrini, 6 p.m.

Northshore vs. McDonogh 35, 7:30 p.m.

Walker Lady Cat Tournament

At Walker

Dutchtown vs. Peabody, 4 p.m.

East St. John vs. South Lafourche, 5:20 p.m.

Ouachita vs. Warren Easton, 6:40 p.m.

Walker vs. John Curtis, 8 p.m.

At Central-BR

West Monroe vs. Zachary, 4 p.m.

Rapides vs. Glen Oaks, 5:20 p.m.

Salmen vs. Natchitoches-Central, 6:40 p.m.

Higgins vs. Port Allen, 8 p.m.

At Parkview Baptist

Riverside vs. Woodlawn-BR, 4 p.m.

Lafayette vs. Thibodaux, 5:20 p.m.

Mentorship Academy vs. Bossier, 6:40 p.m.

Parkview Baptist vs. H.L. Bourgeois, 8 p.m.

At Albany

Springfield vs. South Terrebonne, 4 p.m.

Hahnville vs. Assumption, 5:20 p.m.

Lutcher vs. St. Scholastica, 6:40 p.m.

Albany vs. St. Helena, 8 p.m.

At Broadmoor

Landry-Walker vs. Carencro, 5:20 p.m.

Belaire vs. St. Martinville, 6:40 p.m.

Broadmoor vs. Franklinton, 8 p.m.

At Lee

Cecilia vs. Rayville, 4 p.m.

East Iberville vs. Brusly, 5:20 p.m.

Delhi vs. Huntington, 6:40 p.m.

Lee vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Nondistrict

Karr at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.

Houma Christian at East Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Chalmette Valero Christmas Classic

Fontainebleau vs. Cohen, 9:30 a.m.

Slidell vs. Country Day, 11 a.m.

Fontainebleau vs. Cabrini, 12:30 p.m.

McDonogh 35 vs. Chalmette, 2 p.m.

Cabrini vs. Country Day, 3:30 p.m.

Walker Lady Cat Tournament

At Walker

Huntington vs. Dutchtown, 9 a.m.

Port Allen vs. Northshore, 10:20 a.m.

Walker vs. South Lafourche, 11:40 a.m.

LaGrange vs. John Curtis, 1 p.m.

South Lafourche vs. Glen Oaks, 2:20 p.m.

John Curtis vs. H.L. Bourgeois, 3:40 p.m.

Brusly vs. Riverside, 5 p.m.

At Central-BR

Mentorship Academy vs. East Iberville, 9 a.m.

Zachary vs. St. Charles Catholic, 10:20 a.m.

H.L. Bourgeois vs. Delhi, 11:40 a.m.

Central-Baton Rouge vs. Brusly, 1 p.m.

Huntington vs. East St. John, 2:20 p.m.

Central-BR vs. St. Martinville, 3:40 p.m.

LaGrange vs. Warren Easton, 5 p.m.

At Parkview Baptist

St. Helena vs. Rapides, 9 a.m.

Ouachita vs. Salmen, 10:20 a.m.

Parkview Baptist vs. Peabody, 11:40 a.m.

St. Helena vs. Cecilia, 1 p.m.

Bossier vs. New Iberia, 2:20 p.m.

Cecilia vs. Northshore, 3:40 p.m.

Parkview Baptist vs. New Iberia, 5 p.m.

At Albany

Bossier vs. Springfield, 9 a.m.

South Terrebonne vs. Franklinton, 10:20 a.m.

St. Scholastica vs. Riverside, 11:40 a.m.

Franklinton vs. Landry-Walker, 1 p.m.

Albany vs. Higgins, 2:20 p.m.

St. Scholastica vs. Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, 3:40 p.m.

Assumption vs. Landry-Walker, 5 p.m.

Higgins vs. Woodlawn-BR, 6:20 p.m.

At Broadmoor

Natchitoches-Central vs. Thibodaux, 9 a.m.

Broadmoor vs. St. Martinville, 10:20 a.m.

Warren Easton vs. Thibodaux, 11:40 a.m.

Ouachita vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic vs. Belaire, 2:20 p.m.

Ellender vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3:40 p.m.

At Lee

Carencro vs. Hahnville, 9 a.m.

Rayville vs. East St. John, 10:20 a.m.

Carencro vs. St. Katharine Drexel, 11:40 a.m.

Lafayette vs. Ellender, 1 p.m.

Lee vs. Rayville, 2:20 p.m.

St. Katharine Drexel vs. Mentorship Academy, 3:40 p.m.

Lee vs. Salmen, 5 p.m.

