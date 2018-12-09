Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
Monday’s games
Nondistrict
Fisher at Bonnabel, 4:30 p.m.
Dominican at Academy of Our Lady, 5 p.m.
Ehret at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
Higgins at KIPP Renaissance, 5 p.m.
Kenner Discovery at Bonnabel, 5 p.m.
West Jefferson at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.
Kennedy at Lusher, 5 p.m.
Cohen at McDonogh 35, 5 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at St. Scholastica, 5 p.m.
McGehee at De La Salle, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Maurepas, 5 p.m.
Riverdale at Lakeshore, 5:30 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Northlake Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Chapelle at St. Martin’s 6 p.m.
Fontainebleau at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Landry-Walker, 6 p.m.
East St. John at Karr, 6 p.m.
Salmen at Northshore, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
District 6-5A
Northshore at Ponchatoula, 6 p.m.
District 7-5A
Central Lafourche at Hahnville, 5 p.m.
Terrebonne at H.L. Bourgeois, 6 p.m.
Nondistrict
Belle Chasse at Covington, 5 p.m.
East Iberville at Grace King, 5 p.m.
West Jefferson at Karr, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Destrehan, 5 p.m.
M.L. King at Carver, 5 p.m.
Kennedy at International, 5 p.m.
NOMMA at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.
Abramson Sci at McMain, 5 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Country Day, 5 p.m.
Haynes at Dunham, 5 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Fisher, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Newman, 5 p.m.
Cabrini at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Ben Franklin, 5:30 p.m.
Bogalusa at Pearl River, 5:30 p.m.
St. James at Houma Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Einstein, 5:30 p.m.
Warren Easton at Ellender, 6 p.m.
Slidell at Chalmette, 6 p.m.
Higgins at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.
St. Scholastica at Christ Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Cohen at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.
Hannan at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
West St. John at Lutcher, 6 p.m.
Franklinton at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
Amite at Mandeville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
District 7-5A
Destrehan at Terrebonne, 5 p.m.
Nondistrict
East Jefferson at Chapelle, 5 p.m.
Ehret at Belle Chasse, 5 p.m.
Academy of Our Lady at Country Day, 5 p.m.
Denham Springs at Franklinton, 5 p.m.
Kenner Discovery at St. Martin’s, 5 p.m.
West St. John at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Academy of Our Lady at Lusher, 5 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Lakeshore, 5:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s at McDonogh 35, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Nondistrict
John Curtis at De La Salle, 5 p.m.
Higgins at Kennedy, 5 p.m.
Bonnabel at NOMMA, 5 p.m.
Grace King at Haynes, 5 p.m.
West Jefferson at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
Einstein at McGehee, 5 p.m.
Cohen at Livingston, 5:30 p.m.
Landry-Walker at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Karr, 6 p.m.
M.L. King at McMain, 6 p.m.
Pearl River at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.
Chalmette Valero Christmas Classic
Chalmette vs. Northshore, 4 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. Slidell, 5:30 p.m.
Walker Lady Cat Tournament
At Walker
Albany vs. West Monroe, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield vs. East Iberville, 5:50 p.m.
Walker vs. Rapides, 7:10 p.m.
At Central-BR
Dutchtown vs. Belaire, 4:30 p.m.
Central-Baton Rouge vs. Broadmoor, 5:50 p.m.
Natchitoches-Central vs. Glen Oaks, 7:10 p.m.
At Zachary
Port Allen vs. Hahnville, 5:30 p.m.
Zachary vs. Peabody, 6:50 p.m.
Friday’s games
Nondistrict
Destrehan at Newman, 4:30 p.m.
Belle Chasse at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
St. James at Dominican, 5 p.m.
Riverdale at Ehret, 5 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Grace King, 5 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Kennedy, 5 p.m.
Lusher at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Family Christian, 5 p.m.
Chapelle at Teurlings Catholic, 6 p.m.
West Jefferson at Carver, 6 p.m.
West St. John at Carver, 6 p.m.
McMain at Vandebilt Catholic, 6 p.m.
Pearl River at Pope John Paul II, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Sacred Heart, TBA
Chalmette Valero Christmas Classic
Chalmette vs. Fontainebleau, 3 p.m.
Northshore vs. Country Day, 4:30 p.m.
Slidell vs. Cabrini, 6 p.m.
Northshore vs. McDonogh 35, 7:30 p.m.
Walker Lady Cat Tournament
At Walker
Dutchtown vs. Peabody, 4 p.m.
East St. John vs. South Lafourche, 5:20 p.m.
Ouachita vs. Warren Easton, 6:40 p.m.
Walker vs. John Curtis, 8 p.m.
At Central-BR
West Monroe vs. Zachary, 4 p.m.
Rapides vs. Glen Oaks, 5:20 p.m.
Salmen vs. Natchitoches-Central, 6:40 p.m.
Higgins vs. Port Allen, 8 p.m.
At Parkview Baptist
Riverside vs. Woodlawn-BR, 4 p.m.
Lafayette vs. Thibodaux, 5:20 p.m.
Mentorship Academy vs. Bossier, 6:40 p.m.
Parkview Baptist vs. H.L. Bourgeois, 8 p.m.
At Albany
Springfield vs. South Terrebonne, 4 p.m.
Hahnville vs. Assumption, 5:20 p.m.
Lutcher vs. St. Scholastica, 6:40 p.m.
Albany vs. St. Helena, 8 p.m.
At Broadmoor
Landry-Walker vs. Carencro, 5:20 p.m.
Belaire vs. St. Martinville, 6:40 p.m.
Broadmoor vs. Franklinton, 8 p.m.
At Lee
Cecilia vs. Rayville, 4 p.m.
East Iberville vs. Brusly, 5:20 p.m.
Delhi vs. Huntington, 6:40 p.m.
Lee vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Nondistrict
Karr at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.
Houma Christian at East Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Chalmette Valero Christmas Classic
Fontainebleau vs. Cohen, 9:30 a.m.
Slidell vs. Country Day, 11 a.m.
Fontainebleau vs. Cabrini, 12:30 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. Chalmette, 2 p.m.
Cabrini vs. Country Day, 3:30 p.m.
Walker Lady Cat Tournament
At Walker
Huntington vs. Dutchtown, 9 a.m.
Port Allen vs. Northshore, 10:20 a.m.
Walker vs. South Lafourche, 11:40 a.m.
LaGrange vs. John Curtis, 1 p.m.
South Lafourche vs. Glen Oaks, 2:20 p.m.
John Curtis vs. H.L. Bourgeois, 3:40 p.m.
Brusly vs. Riverside, 5 p.m.
At Central-BR
Mentorship Academy vs. East Iberville, 9 a.m.
Zachary vs. St. Charles Catholic, 10:20 a.m.
H.L. Bourgeois vs. Delhi, 11:40 a.m.
Central-Baton Rouge vs. Brusly, 1 p.m.
Huntington vs. East St. John, 2:20 p.m.
Central-BR vs. St. Martinville, 3:40 p.m.
LaGrange vs. Warren Easton, 5 p.m.
At Parkview Baptist
St. Helena vs. Rapides, 9 a.m.
Ouachita vs. Salmen, 10:20 a.m.
Parkview Baptist vs. Peabody, 11:40 a.m.
St. Helena vs. Cecilia, 1 p.m.
Bossier vs. New Iberia, 2:20 p.m.
Cecilia vs. Northshore, 3:40 p.m.
Parkview Baptist vs. New Iberia, 5 p.m.
At Albany
Bossier vs. Springfield, 9 a.m.
South Terrebonne vs. Franklinton, 10:20 a.m.
St. Scholastica vs. Riverside, 11:40 a.m.
Franklinton vs. Landry-Walker, 1 p.m.
Albany vs. Higgins, 2:20 p.m.
St. Scholastica vs. Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, 3:40 p.m.
Assumption vs. Landry-Walker, 5 p.m.
Higgins vs. Woodlawn-BR, 6:20 p.m.
At Broadmoor
Natchitoches-Central vs. Thibodaux, 9 a.m.
Broadmoor vs. St. Martinville, 10:20 a.m.
Warren Easton vs. Thibodaux, 11:40 a.m.
Ouachita vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic vs. Belaire, 2:20 p.m.
Ellender vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3:40 p.m.
At Lee
Carencro vs. Hahnville, 9 a.m.
Rayville vs. East St. John, 10:20 a.m.
Carencro vs. St. Katharine Drexel, 11:40 a.m.
Lafayette vs. Ellender, 1 p.m.
Lee vs. Rayville, 2:20 p.m.
St. Katharine Drexel vs. Mentorship Academy, 3:40 p.m.
Lee vs. Salmen, 5 p.m.