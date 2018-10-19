Jesuit got ahead early and coasted to a 28-0 win over Catholic League rival Shaw on Friday night at Tad Gormley.
The shutout marked the Blue Jays’ 10th straight win over Shaw dating to 2010.
The Eagles had few answers for the Blue Jays’ senior connection of quarterback Robert McMahon and receiver Noah Varnado, who linked up for 10- and 20-yard touchdowns in the first half.
“Rob puts the ball on the money,” Varnado said. “It felt great to get touchdowns again. I haven’t had one in a couple of games. It felt good getting our mojo back as an offense.”
“I saw the corner come up and press him and I just threw it up to him, hoping that he would make a play,” McMahon said about his 20-yard touchdown pass to Varnado.
Varnado finished with five catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns, while McMahon passed for 102 yards and two scores. He added 57 yards rushing.
“They’re explosive players. Rob tends to make pretty good decisions with the ball and Noah finds a way to get open, so we rely on them a lot, but we’re going to have to spread it around a lot more going into this next part of the season," Jesuit coach Mark Songy said.
Jesuit did all its scoring in the first half. Senior running back Brayton Whittington punched in touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards to help the Blue Jays get ahead.
“The running game — when it’s opening up — it makes the passing game so much easier,” Varnado said.
The Eagles had a tough time moving the ball against the Blue Jays defense that held them to 95 yards, with only 17 rushing, and registered three sacks and a turnover.
“When they’re getting to the quarterback like that as fast as they are, it makes him scramble, makes him second-guess his reads. When he has all that pressure, it’s really hard for him to get a quick pass off, so it really helps out with a defensive front like that,” said senior defensive back Ethan Kerrigan who had a first-quarter interception.
Songy also credited his defense for their stout play.
“We feel like we have a pretty good defensive front. The back end is playing pretty well too and they don’t get much credit," he said. "I was glad to be able to pull some of those guys in the second half and let some of our younger guys play.”
The Blue Jays (5-3, 3-2) are ranked No. 9 in the New Orleans Advocate Large School Super 10 rankings and and travel to No. 6 Destrehan next week in a nondistrict matchup, something Songy said will be a challenge for his team.
“They’ve got a great running back (John Emery), they’re a really good, big physical football team on defense," Songy said. "Their record kind of speaks for itself in that league that that they play in. It’s going to take every bit of effort that we’ve got, we’re going to have to do what we’re coached to do and we’re going to have to play four really good quarters to get out of there alive.”