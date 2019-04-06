NEW ORLEANS AREA
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
Monday, April 8
District 7-B
Runnels at Mount Hermon, 4 p.m.
District 9-C
Phoenix at Grand Isle, 4:30 p.m.
Family Christian at First Baptist, 4:30 p.m.
Non-district
Chapelle at Hahnville, 4 p.m.
Chalmette at Fisher, 4 p.m.
Higgins at Helen Cox, 4 p.m.
Thibodaux at H.L. Bourgeois, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Hammond, 4 p.m.
East Ascension at Northshore, 4 p.m.
Carver vs. Warren Easton at Barrow, 4 p.m.
St. Martin’s vs. Riverdale at Jefferson, 4 p.m.
De La Salle at Academy of Our Lady, 4 p.m.
McMain vs. St. Katharine Drexel at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Lusher at West St. John, 4 p.m.
McGehee vs. Patrick Taylor at Westwego, 4 p.m.
Livingston vs. Country Day at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
E.D. White at St. Charles Catholic, 4 p.m.
Pearl River at Pine, 4 p.m.
Albany at Baker, 4 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Pope John Paul II, 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Ecole Classique, 4 p.m.
Varnado at Independence, 4 p.m.
Lutcher at Mandeville, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeshore at Chalmette, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Belle Chasse, 4:30 p.m.
Northlake Christian vs. Haynes at JPRD, 4:30 p.m.
Karr at NOMMA, 4:30 p.m.
Bonnabel at South Plaquemines (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Denham Springs at Destrehan, 4:30 p.m.
Ellender at St. James, 4:30 p.m.
East Iberville at Bogalusa, 4:30 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Loranger, 4:30 p.m.
Maurepas at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at St. Amant, 5 p.m.
Vandebilt Catholic vs. Thomas Jefferson at Terrytown, 5 p.m.
Doyle vs. Hannan at Coquille, 5 p.m.
Donaldsonville at White Castle, 5 p.m.
Holden at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.
Houma Christian at Central Lafourche, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 9
District 7-3A
Hannan at Bogalusa, 4:30 p.m.
District 9-C
Phoenix at Grand Isle, 3:30 p.m.
Non-district
Riverdale at East Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.
McDonogh 35 at East St. John, 3:30 p.m.
Cabrini at Belle Chasse, 4 p.m.
Dominican at Northshore, 4 p.m.
Ecole Classique at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Ehret, 4 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Carver, 4 p.m.
St. Katharine Drexel vs. De La Salle at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Kennedy vs. McMain at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Covington at St. Charles Catholic, 4 p.m.
East Ascension at Hahnville, 4 p.m.
Fisher at St. Martin’s, 4 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Pope John Paul II, 4 p.m.
South Terrebonne at Terrebonne, 4 p.m.
South Lafourche at Thibodaux, 4 p.m.
Loranger at St. Scholastica, 4 p.m.
McGehee vs. Lusher at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Ecole Classique at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.
St. James at E.D. White, 4 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Independence, 4 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Mandeville, 4:30 p.m.
Lutcher at Academy of Our Lady, 4:30 p.m.
Landry-Walker at Karr, 4:30 p.m.
Holden vs. Thomas Jefferson at Terrytown, 4:30 p.m.
Country Day at Houma Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Family Christian at Tara, 4:30 p.m.
Haynes at John Curtis, 5 p.m.
Chalmette at Fontainebleau, 5 p.m.
Chapelle at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m.
Slidell at Jewel Sumner, 5 p.m.
Pine at Lakeshore, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Centerville, 5 p.m.
Pearl River at Springfield, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond at Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.
Assumption at Central Lafourche, 6 p.m.