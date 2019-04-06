NEW ORLEANS AREA

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Monday, April 8

District 7-B

Runnels at Mount Hermon, 4 p.m.

District 9-C

Phoenix at Grand Isle, 4:30 p.m.

Family Christian at First Baptist, 4:30 p.m.

Non-district

Chapelle at Hahnville, 4 p.m.

Chalmette at Fisher, 4 p.m.

Higgins at Helen Cox, 4 p.m.

Thibodaux at H.L. Bourgeois, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Hammond, 4 p.m.

East Ascension at Northshore, 4 p.m.

Carver vs. Warren Easton at Barrow, 4 p.m.

St. Martin’s vs. Riverdale at Jefferson, 4 p.m.

De La Salle at Academy of Our Lady, 4 p.m.

McMain vs. St. Katharine Drexel at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

Lusher at West St. John, 4 p.m.

McGehee vs. Patrick Taylor at Westwego, 4 p.m.

Livingston vs. Country Day at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

E.D. White at St. Charles Catholic, 4 p.m.

Pearl River at Pine, 4 p.m.

Albany at Baker, 4 p.m.

Jewel Sumner at Pope John Paul II, 4 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Ecole Classique, 4 p.m.

Varnado at Independence, 4 p.m.

Lutcher at Mandeville, 4:30 p.m.

Lakeshore at Chalmette, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Belle Chasse, 4:30 p.m.

Northlake Christian vs. Haynes at JPRD, 4:30 p.m.

Karr at NOMMA, 4:30 p.m.

Bonnabel at South Plaquemines (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Denham Springs at Destrehan, 4:30 p.m.

Ellender at St. James, 4:30 p.m.

East Iberville at Bogalusa, 4:30 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Loranger, 4:30 p.m.

Maurepas at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at St. Amant, 5 p.m.

Vandebilt Catholic vs. Thomas Jefferson at Terrytown, 5 p.m.

Doyle vs. Hannan at Coquille, 5 p.m.

Donaldsonville at White Castle, 5 p.m.

Holden at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.

Houma Christian at Central Lafourche, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

District 7-3A

Hannan at Bogalusa, 4:30 p.m.

District 9-C

Phoenix at Grand Isle, 3:30 p.m.

Non-district

Riverdale at East Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.

McDonogh 35 at East St. John, 3:30 p.m.

Cabrini at Belle Chasse, 4 p.m.

Dominican at Northshore, 4 p.m.

Ecole Classique at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Ehret, 4 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Carver, 4 p.m.

St. Katharine Drexel vs. De La Salle at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

Kennedy vs. McMain at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

Covington at St. Charles Catholic, 4 p.m.

East Ascension at Hahnville, 4 p.m.

Fisher at St. Martin’s, 4 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Pope John Paul II, 4 p.m.

South Terrebonne at Terrebonne, 4 p.m.

South Lafourche at Thibodaux, 4 p.m.

Loranger at St. Scholastica, 4 p.m.

McGehee vs. Lusher at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

Ecole Classique at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.

St. James at E.D. White, 4 p.m.

Mount Hermon at Independence, 4 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Mandeville, 4:30 p.m.

Lutcher at Academy of Our Lady, 4:30 p.m.

Landry-Walker at Karr, 4:30 p.m.

Holden vs. Thomas Jefferson at Terrytown, 4:30 p.m.

Country Day at Houma Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Family Christian at Tara, 4:30 p.m.

Haynes at John Curtis, 5 p.m.

Chalmette at Fontainebleau, 5 p.m.

Chapelle at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m.

Slidell at Jewel Sumner, 5 p.m.

Pine at Lakeshore, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Centerville, 5 p.m.

Pearl River at Springfield, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond at Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.

Assumption at Central Lafourche, 6 p.m.

View comments