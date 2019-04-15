New Orleans Area
High School Baseball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, April 14; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Northshore 18-9 11-1
St. Paul’s 21-6 9-3
Ponchatoula 15-13 7-5
Mandeville 16-8 6-6
Fontainebleau 10-17 6-6
Hammond 8-18 5-7
Slidell 14-17 2-10
Covington 10-16 2-10
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Destrehan 20-8 10-0
Hahnville 12-16 8-2
East St. John 15-12 8-4
H.L. Bourgeois 9-12 5-5
Terrebonne 12-14 3-7
Thibodaux 15-16 1-9
Central Lafourche 5-19 1-9
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Chalmette 12-12 8-0
Ehret 10-13 7-1
East Jefferson 9-12 5-3
Bonnabel 8-12 3-4
Grace King 6-8 3-4
West Jefferson 6-7 2-5
Higgins 6-13-1 2-6
Landry-Walker 2-11 0-7
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Jesuit 21-8 8-2
Brother Martin 22-5 7-3
John Curtis 12-12 6-4
St. Augustine 16-10 5-5
Holy Cross 13-14 5-5
Rummel 17-12 4-6
Shaw 10-17 1-13
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Lakeshore 26-3 7-0
Pearl River 18-6 5-2
Salmen 13-12 2-5
Franklinton 8-17 0-7
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Karr 12-8-1 6-0
Belle Chasse 13-13 6-2
Warren Easton 15-10 4-2
Helen Cox 5-11 0-6
McMain 0-11 0-6
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Riverdale 15-8 7-0
Carver 10-4 5-2
Ben Franklin 7-12 4-2
NOMMA 3-12 2-6
McDonogh 35 0-12 0-8
*Kennedy 0-2 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Albany 19-8 6-0
Loranger 17-11 5-1
Hannan 9-14 2-4
Jewel Sumner 13-13 2-6
Bogalusa 7-7 1-5
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
KIPP Renaissance 6-5 1-0
Thomas Jefferson 8-11 0-1
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Charles Catholic 21-7 7-0
De La Salle 16-8 6-2
St. James 14-12 6-2
Donaldsonville 15-9 2-6
Lusher 9-9 2-6
Haynes 3-17 0-7
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Pine 17-10 10-2
Northlake Christian 17-10 6-3
Pope John Paul II 8-16 5-4
Amite 5-10 3-6
Independence 2-24-1 0-9
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Country Day 6-8 1-0
Riverside 10-14 2-1
Patrick Taylor 10-10 0-2
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Newman 14-16 5-1
Fisher 12-6 2-2
South Plaquemines 6-14 0-4
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
Covenant Christian 19-5 4-0
St. Martin’s 14-8 4-0
Houma Christian 5-15 3-1
West St. John 6-10 2-2
Ecole Classique 6-5 2-4
Varnado 3-14 1-4
KIPP B.T. Washington 3-10 0-5
*Ridgewood 0-2 0-0
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Maurepas 12-10 7-0
Holden 13-9 6-2
Runnels 9-13 5-2
Mount Hermon 13-9 4-4
Crescent City 1-10 0-6
Kenner Discovery 0-11 0-8