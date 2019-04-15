New Orleans Area

High School Baseball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, April 14; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Northshore                           18-9            11-1

St. Paul’s                                 21-6            9-3

Ponchatoula                             15-13          7-5

Mandeville                               16-8            6-6

Fontainebleau                          10-17          6-6

Hammond                               8-18            5-7

Slidell                                     14-17          2-10

Covington                               10-16          2-10

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Destrehan                               20-8           10-0

Hahnville                                12-16          8-2

East St. John                          15-12          8-4

H.L. Bourgeois                        9-12            5-5

Terrebonne                            12-14           3-7

Thibodaux                             15-16           1-9

Central Lafourche                   5-19            1-9

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Chalmette                               12-12          8-0

Ehret                                      10-13          7-1

East Jefferson                          9-12            5-3

Bonnabel                                8-12            3-4

Grace King                              6-8             3-4

West Jefferson                        6-7              2-5

Higgins                                  6-13-1         2-6

Landry-Walker                        2-11            0-7

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Jesuit                                    21-8            8-2

Brother Martin                        22-5           7-3

John Curtis                            12-12          6-4

St. Augustine                         16-10          5-5

Holy Cross                             13-14          5-5

Rummel                                 17-12          4-6

Shaw                                    10-17          1-13

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Lakeshore                            26-3           7-0

Pearl River                              18-6           5-2

Salmen                                  13-12          2-5

Franklinton                             8-17            0-7

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Karr                                     12-8-1         6-0

Belle Chasse                            13-13          6-2

Warren Easton                         15-10          4-2

Helen Cox                                5-11           0-6

McMain                                    0-11           0-6

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Riverdale                             15-8            7-0

Carver                                    10-4            5-2

Ben Franklin                            7-12            4-2

NOMMA                                  3-12            2-6

McDonogh 35                          0-12            0-8

*Kennedy                                0-2             0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Albany                                    19-8            6-0

Loranger                                 17-11           5-1

Hannan                                   9-14            2-4

Jewel Sumner                          13-13          2-6

Bogalusa                                 7-7              1-5

District 9-3A

Team                                   Overall     Dist.

KIPP Renaissance                  6-5              1-0

Thomas Jefferson                  8-11            0-1

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Charles Catholic                 21-7            7-0

De La Salle                             16-8            6-2

St. James                               14-12          6-2

Donaldsonville                        15-9            2-6

Lusher                                    9-9             2-6

Haynes                                   3-17            0-7

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Pine                                     17-10        10-2

Northlake Christian                  17-10         6-3

Pope John Paul II                      8-16          5-4

Amite                                      5-10          3-6

Independence                         2-24-1        0-9

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Country Day                            6-8             1-0

Riverside                                10-14          2-1

Patrick Taylor                          10-10          0-2

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Newman                              14-16          5-1

Fisher                                     12-6            2-2

South Plaquemines                  6-14            0-4

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Covenant Christian                 19-5            4-0

St. Martin’s                            14-8            4-0

Houma Christian                     5-15            3-1

West St. John                         6-10            2-2

Ecole Classique                       6-5              2-4

Varnado                                 3-14            1-4

KIPP B.T. Washington              3-10            0-5

*Ridgewood                           0-2             0-0

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Maurepas                                12-10          7-0

Holden                                    13-9            6-2

Runnels                                   9-13            5-2

Mount Hermon                         13-9            4-4

Crescent City                           1-10            0-6

Kenner Discovery                     0-11            0-8

 

