St. Joseph’s is still dancing.
And best of all, the Redstickers are headed to a stage where no previous St. Joe’s girls basketball team has ventured.
Led by the scoring of guards Tori Collier and forwards Lindsey Lutgring and Julia Welsh and a half-court trap that forced 29 turnovers, the Redstickers defeated Chapelle 49-34 Wednesday night at Chapelle in the Division I quarterfinals to earn the first semifinals appearance in program history.
Collier scored 15 points, Gutgring had 10 and Welsh eight to pace an offensive attack that featured scoring from seven players.
St. Joseph’s piranha-like trap pressured Chapelle into committing nine of its turnovers during a 15-3 third period that created separation from what was a 19-15 Red Stickers advantage at halftime.
“This feels great,’’ said Collier, a senior and four-year starter. “We had a lot of confidence coming in that really helped us. And we never let up. I think the key thing we focused on was our press break because we knew we could pressure them. So we concentrated on that and we outhustled them.’’
Fifth-seeded St. Joseph’s (14-18) entered its playoff opener having lost five of its past six regular-season games to finish 2-8 in District 5-5A.
None of which matters now that the Redstickers are headed to Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria to face two-time reigning champion John Curtis in next week’s Division I semifinals of the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament.
“Our game plan was to wear them out,’’ St. Joseph’s coach deLynn Stelly said amid a jubilant group of Red Stickers fans. “I have a lot of players that I can play. And they don’t have a lot of players. So we wanted to wear them down.
“Our defense kept us in the game, our half-court trap. We were able to hit some shots. We were able to get some offensive boards. And we made some key layups with our back door cutting. I think (those back-door cuts) might have been the difference in the game.’’
Fourth-seeded Chapelle (13-16) was seeking its first state semifinals appearance under coach Mike Krajcer Jr. and the program’s first since 2011.
The Chipmunks entered the playoffs having lost eight of their final nine regular-season games to finish 0-6 in District 9-5A which produced Division I’s top four seeds counting Curtis, No. 2 Dominican and No.3 Mount Carmel.
Eighth-grade guard Baylie Carroll scored a game-high 20 points to go with seven points apiece from her fellow backcourt partners Marlena Majarrez and Makayla St. John.
But they were the only Chapelle players to score and Carroll scored 12 of her total in the fourth quarter after St. Joseph’s had assumed control with its 15-3 third period in which the Chipmunks nearly seven minutes before Majarrez hit a 3-pointer.
“I just think our (lack of) depth caught up to us,’’ Krajcer said. “We don’t have a lot of depth and when Baylie got in foul trouble that didn’t help us. We needed to keep the game in the 30s because that’s our game.
“Going up and down the court is not what we do. Give credit to them. They hit shots. They forced us to make mistakes. We cut it to four, but just never could get over the hump. Unfortunately, there is no learning curve in this. There is no more next game.’’
St. Joseph’s pairing against John Curtis represents a rematch of last year’s Division I quarterfinals in which the Lady Patriots rolled to a 72-30 victory at the Curtis gym.
“We just have to keep going and do what we do and keep practicing hard,’’ Collier said of Curtis. “When we found out we were the fifth seed, we knew we could (win) it. We practiced hard all week, so we were well prepared.’’
ST. JOSEPH’S 49, CHAPELLE 34
St. Joseph’s 14 5 15 15 -- 49
Chapelle 9 6 3 16 -- 34
St. Joseph’s: Tori Collier 15; Julia Welsh 8; Lindsey Lutgring 10; Rachel Weaver 2; Kailee Ash 5; Adelle Bourg 4; Emily Soignet 5.
Chapelle: Baylie Carroll 20; Makayla St. John 7; Marlena Majarrez 7.
3-pointers: St. Joseph’s – Tori Collier 2, Julia Welsh 1; Chapelle – Marlena Majarrez 2.
Team records: St. Joseph’s 14-18; Chapelle 13-16.